12 Winter Accessories I’m Buying This Season, From Ugg Earmuffs to a Chunky Blanket Scarf

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop editor-approved picks starting at $24.

Nordstrom

As a shopping editor, I don’t need any other excuse for constantly shopping, but the seasonal shift is another good one. With winter looming and the temperatures quickly plummeting, my favorite thing to shop for is winter accessories. As much as I love shopping for a cozy sweater or suede boot, I’m equally enthused by stocking up on furry hats, scarves that can double as blankets, luxe leather gloves, and bags I’ve been eyeing all year.

If you are like me and want to treat yourself to some cold-weather must-haves, I rounded up 12 winter accessories that have been living on my wishlist from brands like Coach, Brahmin, Topshop, Tory Burch, Ugg, and more from Nordstrom — and prices start at just $24.

12 Winter Fashion Accessory Editor Picks:

Brahmin Shayna Croc Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom

$225 at Nordstrom

When I think of my most worn and complimented bag, I think of one of my Brahmin bags. The color is so rich and the quality is next-level, so it should be no surprise that I’m hoping to find Brahmin’s Shayna Croc Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag in my possession soon. The vibrant red shade is perfect for the holiday season and would make for a nice pop of color with any outfit. It features gold-colored hardware, a top zipper closure, an interior slip and zipper pocket, and an exterior slip pocket for easy-to-reach items. There’s also an adjustable crossbody strap and a key leash clip so they don’t get lost at the bottom of your bag.

Story continues

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Leather Card Case

Nordstrom

$98 at Nordstrom

I’ve been carrying the same card holder for the last six years, and you can tell. The leather is peeling, the brand emblem fell off, and the card slots are starting to tear. I’ve already had cards and cash slip out — and if this isn’t reason enough to toss my wallet in the trash, I don't know what is. But I think I’m finally ready to upgrade, and the wallet that got me off the fence was the Tory Burch Kira Chevron Leather Card Case.

The slim cardholder comes in a plush black chevroned leather with a gold-colored Tory Burch logo on the front. It has two card slots in the front and back and a bill pocket in the middle. This will pop perfectly in even your smallest clutches and won’t burden you with extra weight like larger wallets would.

Topshop Blanket Check Fringe Scarf

Nordstrom

$51 at Nordstrom

My favorite winter accessory is a blanket scarf. On those cold days when you don’t feel like getting out of bed, the next best thing when going out to brave the cold when on your way to work or just walking your dog is a chunky, oversized scarf. This is why I need to add Topshop’s Blanket Check Fringe Scarf to my collection of comfy winter scarves. It comes in a blue and pink large-scale gingham print with a fringe finish on both ends. When draped over the shoulders, it falls below the knee, making it great for wrapping and bundling for warmth.

Ugg Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Nordstrom

$78 at Nordstrom

As previously mentioned, I’m in my bucket hat era, and for the winter, my cozy bucket hat era. I was crushed when I realized that my go-to Topshop Faux Fur Bucket Hat was only available in brown because I hoped to get more colors, but Ugg heard my cries and dropped its Faux Fur Bucket Hat in black. It also comes in brown and features a wide-brimmed that is lined in a plush, short-hair faux fur. So not only is it chic, but it will also keep you warm.

Shop more of my winter accessory wishlist from Nordstrom below.

Brahmin Fiora Croc Embossed Leather Bucket Bag

Nordstrom

$425 at Nordstrom

Ugg Logo Embroidered Genuine Shearling Earmuffs

Nordstrom

$82 at Nordstrom

Longchamp Mini Le Pliage Handbag

Nordstrom

$125 at Nordstrom

Coach Noa Turnlock Leather Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom

$195 at Nordstrom

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.