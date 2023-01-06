12 Types of Bras Every Woman Should Know

Kristin Granero
·6 min read

Here’s your ultimate guide.

Bra shopping can be a daunting experience, with an overwhelming amount of styles, fits, and fabrics. It should also be a customized one, where you’re ideally choosing a design that’s catered to your individual body and needs.

“No two breasts are alike! My favorite or best style bra might not be what’s right for you. It’s really trial and error and you have to find what works for you. People often don’t think about breast shape which comes into play too!,” notes Jené Luciani Sena, author of The Bra Book.

As Sena notes, a thoughtful bra wardrobe not only supports your size and shape but also accounts for varying activities, clothing cuts, and personal preferences. Read on as Sena helps us break down different types of bras so you can find the most flattering fit for your body and lifestyle, and discover some of our tried and true picks here.

T-Shirt Bra

First up we have the T-shirt bra, which Sena refers to as “the workhorse” of bra styles. “It’s supportive (typically with full cups and an underwire), smooth (often made of foam), and goes with just about everything (with the exception of wide and strapless necklines), making it the perfect everyday bra for most women.”

Styling tip: Opt for everyday colors, such as nude, white, or black, that will layer seamlessly under your favorite tees and other go-to tops.

Padded Bra

As Sena points out, a padded bra is a great option for anyone who wants a little boost in the bust. “There are also different types of padding to choose from now so you can achieve a more natural look, such as bump-up pads in the underside of the cup for women who have more volume loss on the bottoms of their breasts.”

Styling tip: Try to remain within two cup sizes for realistic appeal. Too much extra padding can also serve to weigh down your bra (and chest!).

Push-up Bra

“A push-up bra is similar to a padded bra in that it has padding to help push breasts upward,” says Sena. “Sometimes it has a plunge too. Other styles, like a balconette bra, can provide a push-up effect without padding, but there’s typically at least some padding present.”

Styling tip: Turn any bra into a push-up bra with your own silicone gel bra inserts. Some bras also come with removable pads for added customization.

Balconette Bra

Sena considers the balconette one of the most underrated bra styles. “It’s cut in a way that the tops of the cups go straight across your breasts, almost like a horizontal line. It’s not the bra if you’re looking for cleavage, but it’s a very flattering and supportive choice for both smaller and larger breast sizes.”

Styling tip: Choose a lace pattern that feels more like lingerie. Solid satin and cotton fabrics offer more coverage for tight-fitting tops and more professional occasions.

Strapless Bra

According to Sena, the strapless bra is among the most difficult to navigate. “Even with silicone lining, many simply don’t stay up! The trick is to go down a band size so you get a more snug fit. If you’re fuller busted, look for a wider band and an underwire for more support.”

Styling tip: Look for sticky bras for tops and dresses that are backless, sideless, or have peek-a-boo cutouts.

Convertible Bra

This multi-tasking bra is a must in any bra wardrobe, allowing you to switch up your style in a cinch.

“It’s essentially a T-shirt bra with detachable straps that can be removed and reconfigured to support different necklines,” says Sena.

Styling tip: Swap out your strapless for a convertible, one-strap bra for added support when wearing one-shoulder or halter styles.

Plunge Bra

A plunge bra looks like a t-shirt or strapless bra, but typically features a deeper v-cut down the middle. “This is an ideal option for low-cut tops and makes for a sexier silhouette that can prove more flattering in general,” notes Sena.

Styling tip: Make sure you get the cup size right so you’re not bubbling out or, as Sena points out, “resulting in a quad-boob effect.

Minimizer Bra

“A minimizer bra is a popular pick among very large busted women who are looking to reduce the projection of their breasts, in some cases by an inch or more,” explains Sena. “The issue with this type of bra is that the bridge often doesn’t lay flat between the cups and it can cause a squished uni-boob look.”

Styling tip: Avoid designs that force breasts to spread out, which can flatten breasts and make you appear wider.

Plus-size Bra

A plus-size bra is known to offer extra support, often in the form of broader and/or cushioned straps. “Opt for full-coverage cups and a wider band that has two layers of fabric (often referred to as power mesh) for a smoothing effect,” suggests Sena. “A hook and eye design with four rungs typically means a wider band and greater support.”

Styling tip: Opt for foam cups as opposed to unlined cups for more structure and support. For lace and fabric styles, a seam down the cups can minimize collapsing.

Bandeau Bra

“A bandeau bra consists of a high-spandex fabric strip with no built-in cups or underwire,” says Sena. “These are usually better suited for smaller busted women, as they provide minimal coverage and support.”

Styling tip: Scoop up a few bandeau bras for sideless and cut-out tops. Due to their lack of structure, they’re also good for looser-fitting tops and dresses.

Sports Bra

Sports bras can offer greater support during workouts and other scenarios where you’re more active.

“There are two types: compression (that compresses your breasts and can be pulled over your head) and encapsulation (which cups breasts more like a regular bra and usually clasps in the same way). Both should hold the chest firmly to minimize the amount of movement.”

Styling tip: Look for labels that indicate the level of support. And when trying styles on, do the bounce test: jump up and down to ensure breasts stay put.

Maternity Bra

“Any bra that is comfortable and doesn’t press against sensitive breasts can support you during pregnancy. You may want to avoid underwire as anything digging or pressing can cause mastitis, and be mindful of the fabric—nothing that’ll be itchy or annoying.”

Styling tip: Go with a stretchier fabric that can support breasts as they expand during pregnancy, and removable flaps for easier nursing once the baby is born.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.

Latest Stories

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

    The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night, would not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remained unchanged, for now. No decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. “We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way,” Kempe said. Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for his seventh straight victory. He’s the fifth goalie in Kings history to have such a streak. “He’s come in, and he’s settled everything down, and he’s stabilized the group,” Los Angeles coach T

  • If NFL truly cares about players, only course of action is to cancel game in wake of Damar Hamlin injury

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell