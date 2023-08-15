12 Trench Coat Outfits You'll Want to Bookmark

Carmen Sandiego, whomst?

Classic, versatile, and effortless: When a piece of clothing checks all three boxes, you know it belongs in your closet. Beloved for its utility, the dependable trench coat is both fashionable and functional — and fall is undoubtedly the best time of year to wear one.

If you’ve been daydreaming about your autumnal outfits since early summer, you’re most likely already contemplating how to style this wardrobe staple. You may be asking yourself, “can I wear a trench coat with a dress?” or “what type of shirt should I wear under a trench coat?” To break down the answers, we enlisted the help of expert Samantha Belfer Braham.







Meet Our Expert

Samantha Belfer Braham is the co-founder and co-owner of Brooke + Bel boutique in Hoboken, NJ. She has been in the retail industry for over 10 years and was previously a buyer at Saks Fifth Avenue and Barneys New York.







Ahead, discover some of her best styling tips along with 12 of our favorite ways to wear a trench coat, from draped over the shoulder to belted at the waist.

Paired with a Two-Piece Suit

"A trench coat is a great way to achieve that quiet luxury vibe," Belfer Braham tells InStyle. "Layer your trench over a monochromatic outfit and accessorize with oversized sunglasses; it’s polished and sophisticated for a meeting or dinner with friends."

With a Crop Top and Pants

What's better than one statement-making piece? Three! High-waist black leather pants and a crop top add edginess while the trench effortlessly pulls the look together.

Casually Cool with Jeans

"Y2K is back and oversized, casual cool is in," Belfer Braham says. "Dress down your oversized trench coat with a tee, baggy jeans, and a dad sneaker. Add a bag and some layered jewelry to complete this street style look that's perfect for a day of shopping or weekend brunch."

Over a Long-Sleeve Denim Dress

Another feature that makes trench coats so versatile is that you can find them in varying lengths. This long-sleeve denim mini dress meets the jacket in the perfect spot, and chic brown boots are the cherry on top.



Cute and Cropped

"Something I’m loving this season is a cropped trench," Belfer Braham says. "With a cropped trench you can keep your outfit more minimal. I’d pair it with a muted top, straight leg jeans, and sneakers."

In a Bold Print

Most trench coats you'll find are of the beige variety, but if you're feeling a little wild, opt for a unique print. This style packs a punch, however, the black, white, and brown color combination can be worn on repeat — and with just about every color in your fall wardrobe.

Over a Miniskirt

Experiment with a black trench to take your look from day to night. This look is the definition of business on the top, party on the bottom with its knee-high boots, textured miniskirt, and crisp white button-down.

Draped Over a Minidress

A utilitarian trench can also help ground more daring styles. "Make your trench coat sexy by styling it over a metallic minidress," Belfer Braham advises. "Then pair it with silver pointed pumps and matte leather handbag for date night."



Unexpected Colorblocking

This trench coat is the moment. Its eye-catching color scheme is as bold as its coordinating blue pumps — a garment even those with a propensity for neutrals can't overlook. With a piece this bold, keep layering pieces more neutral.



Belted Over a Maxidress

Remember that a trench has a secret weapon when it comes to fit. "A lot of my clients are initially afraid of an oversized fit," Belfer Braham says. "The beauty of a trench coat is that it has a belt that can cinch at the waist to make details like structured shoulders or big lapels less overwhelming."

In a Seasonal Hue

Fall is all about rich earth tones like browns and camels. Lean into the season and opt for apropos outerwear. These shades often pair well with anything in your closet, whether it be denim, black, and even like colors (we see you, burnt orange).

Embellished on the Inside

Blink and you'll miss the sequined lining in this duster trench coat, styled with tailored wide-leg pants, a blue shirt buttoned to the top, and a pop of color by way of Fendi. Work, meet play.

