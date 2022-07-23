12 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week, From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to ‘House of the Dragon’ (Video)

Charna Flam
·6 min read

It’s that time of the week! The weekly roundup of new trailers that were released this week, and there are plenty of previews for upcoming films and shows to sit back and enjoy.

“Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” dropped its first official trailer ahead of the Aug. 21 premiere, while other new trailers feature some stacked casts that have moviegoers looking forward to the fall premieres — including Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan, in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Audiences will finally see the conclusion of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in “Halloween Ends;” plus Hulu dropped trailers for a couple of new series coming to the streamer this summer. See all the new trailers you might have missed this week below.

Mike

Mike,” Hulu’s latest limited series, will chronicle the career of Mike Tyson. Famed heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson has become a fixture within history for his notable 20-year-long boxing career that coincided with the public ups and downs of his personal life. The “I, Tonya” producing team worked with “Pam and Tommy’s” director, Craig Gillespie, to develop this biopic limited series. “Moonlight” lead, Trevante Rhodes stars in the eight-episode series, premiering Aug. 25, with two episodes dropping each week.

Breaking

Breaking” starring John Boyega and the late Michael K. Williams, this dramatic feature centers around Boyega’s character Brian and his attempt at robbing his local bank. Based on a true story, veteran Brian attempts to rob the bank after not receiving his monthly Veterans Affairs disability check, entering a stand-off hostage situation with Williams’ character, officer Eli. “Breaking” premieres exclusively in theaters Aug. 26.

House of the Dragon

“Game of Thrones” prequel spin-off series “House of the Dragon” dropped its first trailer ahead of its Aug. 21 premiere. Two centuries prior to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors when familial divides began, and stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Viserys’ daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, as well as Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling” dropped its second official trailer this week before its September 23 fall premiere. In Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directorial debut, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and many more star in the upcoming psychological thriller. Written by “Booksmart” screenwriter, Katie Silberman, the film is about a young 1950s housewife (Pugh) who begins to question the utopian community she resides in and that her husband (Styles) works in.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Following the first “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” trailer, Prime Video dropped another trailer at Comic-Con, teasing the upcoming new series. “Rings of Power” will take place thousands of years before the story of the “Fellowship of the Ring” and during the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.” The upcoming series will star Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

Vampire Academy

Peacock’s new series, “Vampire Academy” released its first official teaser this week at Comic-Con. The upcoming streaming show is produced and written by showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, the “Vampire Diaries” alums. “Vampire Academy” is based on Richelle Mead’s book series about two friends, Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) and Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) “as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Another Chris Pine project released a trailer this week. After the “Don’t Worry Darling” trailer dropped, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” released its first trailer. The upcoming fantasy film will come to theaters March 3, 2023. Pine stars alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant in directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley fantasy film. Based on the board game “Dungeons & Dragons” this will be one of Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures’ first productions.

Look Both Ways

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart is starring in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, “Look Both Ways” coming to the streaming site Aug. 17. Following Natalie (Reinhart) as she lives out her own “Sliding Doors” dueling sequences, the audience will watch as two radically different life paths unfold after Natalie discovers she could be pregnant. Alongside Reinhart, Luke Wilson, Nia Long, “Top Gun: Maverick’s” Danny Ramirez,”Hollywood’s” David Corenswet, “The Bold Type’s” Aisha Dee, star in “Look Both Ways.”

The Walking Dead

At Comic-Con AMC released the trailer for the final episodes of “The Walking Dead.” Along with the new trailer, AMC announced the final 8 episodes will air beginning October 2. With the first official peek into the final episodes, fans of the acclaimed series will finally see what happens to the characters — and the undead. The final season will include the series stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermott, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Lauren Ridloff, Michael James Shaw and Cailey Flemming.

Halloween Ends

The “Halloween” franchise will reach its conclusion this Oct. 14 with “Halloween Ends.” Laurie and Michael fight once again — for the final time. As the franchise ends, some “Halloween” characters will return including, Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, James Jude Courtney as The Shape, and of course, Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.

Funny Pages

“Uncut Gems” creators the Safdie Brothers, Josh and Benny, are producing the latest project “Funny Pages” with A24 to distribute the indie film. The coming-of-age film will premiere Aug. 26, following its recent premiere at 2022 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. “Funny Pages” follows an aspiring teen cartoonist who is determined to make it on his own in New Jersey’s suburbs. The indie stars Daniel Zolghadri, Maria Dizzia, Josh Pais, Stephen Adly Guirgis and Matthew Maher.

This Fool

Michael Imperioli stars in Hulu’s latest comedy series, “This Fool,” as Minister Payne, one of the few men working with former gang members in rehabilitating their lives. Executive producers Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen, this Los Angles-based comedy will follow the Hugs Not Drugs, a non-profit and its employees and recipients. Alongside Imperioli, Frankie Quiñones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz and Julia Vera will star in “This Fool,” which premieres all 10 episodes on Aug. 12.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Watch Dungeons & Dragons star Chris Pine explain why the role-playing game is so fun at Comic-Con

    Plus, Hugh Grant reveals his Honor Among Thieves character is' lonely and sad' in this exclusive EW cast interview.

  • Hugh Grant Jokes About Mixing Up D&D with 'S&M' at Dungeons & Dragons Comic-Con Panel

    "It's the English version," Hugh Grant joked during his first-ever appearance at Comic-Con, for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

  • ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: Harry Styles’ Haunted House Is Full of Suburban Secrets in Twisted Utopia

    Florence Pugh plays Styles' devoted wife who starts to see cracks in their marriage...and their reality.

  • The Trailer for 'Don't Worry Darling' Is a Dark but Dazzling Spectacle

    Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine will star in the Olivia Wilde-directed film.

  • Satellite images show damage from European wildfires

    STORY: Already this year, wildfires have broken out in a dozen European countries, often simultaneously, burning tens of thousands of hectares of land, and destroying homes and businesses.In France, wildfires blazed in southwestern Gironde region, burning roughly 47,700 acres as of July 19.In Morocco, several fires ripped through the provinces of Larache, Ouezzane, Tetouane and Taza. They burned nearly 5,000 acres, displaced thousands of people and killed one person.In Spain, as of July 19, more than 30 wildfires were still ravaging parts of the country.

  • Dr. Oz's Politicized Lost Meme Draws Ire of Series Co-Creator Damon Lindelof: 'If You Actually Watched...'

    When it comes to weaponizing Lost to attack his political rivals, Dr. Mehmet Oz has to go back to the drawing board — at least, that’s the opinion of the late ABC series’ co-creator Damon Lindelof. On Thursday, Oz — the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat — shared on his Twitter feed a meme that […]

  • Akili the Lioness Killed by Male Lion During the Animals' Introduction at Birmingham Zoo

    The Birmingham Zoo introduced male lion Josh to Akili, hoping the animals would become companions following the death of the lioness' former partner

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t