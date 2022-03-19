12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
domoyega / Getty Images
domoyega / Getty Images

Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many lucrative side gigs that you can take on without having to even leave the house.

Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Tips: 6 Top Tips for How To Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

GOBankingRates spoke to career and side hustle experts to get their picks for the best side gigs you can do from home.

NoSystem images / Getty Images
NoSystem images / Getty Images

Sell Stock Photos

If you have a photographic eye, you can turn that skill into cash by taking pictures of scenes around your home.

"Companies like Shutterstock need stock photos of pretty much everything," said Mitchell Stern, owner of the blog SideHustle.Tips. "You could take pictures of yourself cooking a meal, lounging at [home] or of your kids playing with toys, and then sell those pictures for cash."

svetikd / iStock.com
svetikd / iStock.com

Rent Out Your Computer's Processing Power

The rise of crypto has led to this relatively new side hustle you can do from home.

"Cryptocurrency miners will pay you to simply leave your computer running overnight," Stern said. "Basically, you're renting out your processor during the time that you aren't using it yourself. It's also completely secure."

IvanMikhaylov / Getty Images
IvanMikhaylov / Getty Images

Rent Your Personal Property

Turn the unused items around your house into extra cash by renting them out.

"You probably have over $5,000 worth of assets sitting around your house right now," Stern said. "These include things like power tools, baby gear, camera equipment, lawnmowers and camping gear. There are online peer-to-peer lending platforms that help facilitate these transactions."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Create and Sell Informational Products

If you have expertise in an in-demand area, there are likely people willing to pay for this knowledge.

"Consider creating a product that teaches someone how to do something valuable," Stern said.

This can be anything from an e-book to a complete online course.

wundervisuals / Getty Images
wundervisuals / Getty Images

Rent Out Your Home

"You can rent out portions of your own home for a variety of purposes without having to find a new place to live," Stern said. "Photographers and film crews will pay to rent out your home by the hour and will be gone by the end of the day. You can also rent out unused storage space, parking spaces, and common areas for dinner parties and other gatherings."

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Teach Online Cooking Classes

If you have skills in the kitchen, consider teaching an online course for extra money.

"There are sites that host various online culinary experiences from around the world," Stern said. "These include online cooking classes, online mixology classes, virtual wine tastings, virtual whiskey tastings and online coffee classes."

golero / Getty Images
golero / Getty Images

Create and Sell Design Templates

This can be a lucrative side gig for those who are artistically gifted.

"Create templates for documents, websites and graphics, and then sell those templates to companies like Canva and Wix," Stern said. "They're constantly looking for new designs and all you need is a computer."

adamkaz / iStock.com
adamkaz / iStock.com

Become a Virtual Assistant

"If you're organized and have a firm understanding of Microsoft Office, you can perform freelance office work from home and get paid quickly," Stern said. "COVID has dramatically increased the demand for virtual assistant services."

franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Teach English Online

If you have some teaching experience -- or even if you don't -- you should consider a side gig teaching English online.

"There are hundreds of thousands of families overseas who are looking for native English speakers to tutor their children virtually," Stern said. "There are websites that can help you find work, but most require at least some teaching experience. However, there are a few that will take almost anybody who wants the job."

Brothers91 / iStock.com
Brothers91 / iStock.com

Become a Search Engine Evaluator

"One of the best side hustles that you can do at home is search engine evaluation," said Suzanne Howell, founder of The Remote Mom. "It's a great side gig because it doesn't require any special experience and it is very flexible."

Search engine evaluators rate the accuracy of search engine results by following a set of guidelines that explain how to determine the search intent of the user.

"One of the best things about this flexible side job is that you can log on and work at any time that is convenient for you, as long as you complete your hours at the end of each workweek," Howell said. "All of your work is done online. This makes it a great job for stay-at-home parents and those who want to supplement their 9-to-5 job."

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images
JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

Become a Proofreader

Many companies hire freelance proofreaders to ensure their copy is clean and fit to publish.

"You can do this side hustle anytime," said Kerry Francis, owner of the blog VirtualBossMindset.com, which shares information about legitimate online jobs for stay-at-home moms. "All you need is a PC, stable internet connection and excellent grammar skills to spot errors."

katleho Seisa / Getty Images
katleho Seisa / Getty Images

Do Transcription Gigs

"This side hustle requires no experience," said Francis, who has personally taken on transcription jobs from sites like Rev, TranscribeMe and GoTranscript. "All you need are great listening and typing skills. There are tools like oTranscribe that will help with transcribing, or you can even use the Google Docs voice interface."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Ottawa Senators approaching NHL trade deadline as sellers once again

    OTTAWA — Once again the Ottawa Senators appear poised to be sellers at the NHL trade deadline. The Senators (21-34-5) are nowhere near playoff contention and are set to have their fifth straight losing record. This was supposed to be the start of the Senators turning things around. Back in 2019 owner Eugene Melnyk had said 2021 would be the start of a “five-year run of unparalleled success.” Things haven’t exactly gone as planned and so once again Senators general manager Pierre Dorion has the “

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;