12 Thoughtful Gifts For Friends When You’re Completely Stuck For Ideas

Georgia Lockstone
·4 min read
Thoughtful buys for when you've exhausted all your gift ideas (Photo: Mixed Retailers)
Got a friend you’ve known so long that you’ve already exhausted all present ideas? Or perhaps your pal is going through a difficult time, and you’re struggling to find an appropriate gift that shows how much you care? We’ve all been there!

Before you reach for the go-to gifts of flowers or chocolates, have a browse of this collection of thoughtful buys.

From classy loungewear for the fashionable friend who’s about to go into hospital, to mindful kits and subscription boxes that’ll help keep a worried mind mindfully occupied, there’s sure to be something to suit your situation!

This crafty clay kit that’ll help still a busy mind
This crafty clay kit that’ll help still a busy mind

Sculpd

This crafty clay kit that’ll help still a busy mind

A clever gift for a creative and crafty pal, this kit comes with all the materials, tools, and instructions needed to build and decorate a donut vase from scratch. It’s not just fun to do – but also a really mindful activity for someone who could do with a little help slowing down, and just focusing on the task in front of them.

Get it from Sculpd for £39

Just a pair of pretty pink goblets for the gin lover in your life
Just a pair of pretty pink goblets for the gin lover in your life

Oliver Bonas

Just a pair of pretty pink goblets for the gin lover in your life

Whether you’re looking for a housewarming gift or a way to show a pal your appreciation, bar and drinkware are always a safe bet. With their exaggerated balloon silhouette, detailed floral etchings, and pretty pink hue, these gin glasses are sure to make any gin enthusiast grin.

Get them from Oliver Bonas for £22.50

This topaz bracelet for a friend who’s going through change
This topaz bracelet for a friend who’s going through change

Mejuri

This topaz bracelet for a friend who’s going through change

This gorgeous piece of jewellery is a definite upgrade on the string friendship bracelets given out in childhood! An appropriate and thoughtful gift for someone who’s been through a difficult season of life, it’s set with a round cut topaz – a gemstone that supposedly provides the wearer with clarity, awareness, and spiritual development.

Get it from Mejuri for £68

A doughnut-decorating kit for your plant-based mate
A doughnut-decorating kit for your plant-based mate

Not On The High Street

A doughnut-decorating kit for your plant-based mate

If you fancy treating a plant-based pal, then you can’t go wrong with a decorating kit of these cult-favourite doughnuts. Each kit comes with two ring doughnuts and two red velvet doughnuts, and then an assortment of buttercreams, glazes, and cookie chunks for decorating.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £30

Give a hair guru the gift of a luxurious silk pillowcase
Give a hair guru the gift of a luxurious silk pillowcase

John Lewis & Partners

Give a hair guru the gift of a luxurious silk pillowcase

For the friend who keeps her tresses in tip-top condition, you can bet that a silk pillowcase will make the perfect gift. Made from mulberry silk, this pillowcase helps to retain the natural moisture level of hair and skin overnight, and comes in eleven pretty colours.

Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £45

A soothing gel mask for the pal in need of a pamper
A soothing gel mask for the pal in need of a pamper

Cult Beauty

A soothing gel mask for the pal in need of a pamper

Packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, and soothing and strengthening aloe vera and vitamin E, this gorgeous and reviving gel mask would make a thoughtful gift for any friend who deserves to make themselves a priority for once. It gets to work within three minutes - so is ideal for those short on time.

Get it from Cult Beauty for £32

This protective pendant for a pal who’s off on their travels
This protective pendant for a pal who’s off on their travels

Not On The High Street

This protective pendant for a pal who’s off on their travels

Known as the patron saint of travellers, St Christopher is a symbol of protection and safety throughout one’s travels. So this necklace would make an ideal gift for a friend who’s going away for a while or moving abroad. Plus, it can also be engraved.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £35

A crystal salt lamp for the heartbroken friend who’s life needs purifying
A crystal salt lamp for the heartbroken friend who’s life needs purifying

Amazon

A crystal salt lamp for the heartbroken friend who’s life needs purifying

Not just nice to look at, salt lamps emit negative ions when lit, and therefore supposedly have the potential to increase serotonin in the brain, reduce stress, and improve sleep. The perfect gift for that friend who needs to completely cut their ex out for good!

Get it from Amazon for £17.43

This 3-month Glossybox subscription that beauty addicts will love
This 3-month Glossybox subscription that beauty addicts will love

Glossybox

This 3-month Glossybox subscription that beauty addicts will love

If you’re after a gift that keeps on giving, then treat your friend to three months of beauty boxes. Each box contains a monthly edit of five must-have beauty products, that have all been vetted and recommended by the expert team at Glossybox.

Get it from Glossybox for £38.25

Buy a skincare obsessed bestie this top-rated body cream
Buy a skincare obsessed bestie this top-rated body cream

LookFantastic

Buy a skincare obsessed bestie this top-rated body cream

Taking the skincare world by storm, this luxurious cream smells amazing, and leaves skin feeling soft, tight, and nourished. A pricey item that’s on everybody’s wishlist, a tub of this dreamy cream will go down swimmingly with any friend who loves a good pamper, and deserves a little treat.

Get it from LookFantastic for £46

Gift this cotton kimono to the poorly pal who still prioritises style
Gift this cotton kimono to the poorly pal who still prioritises style

La Redoute

Gift this cotton kimono to the poorly pal who still prioritises style

Got a pal who makes a truly terrible patient? Whether they’re convalescing at home, or heading for a stint in hospital, this gorgeous pure cotton kimono bathrobe is bound to help them feel far more fab than drab while they slow down and get better.

Get it from La Redoute for £40

This soy wax candle that just perfectly sums up how you feel
This soy wax candle that just perfectly sums up how you feel

Etsy

This soy wax candle that just perfectly sums up how you feel

If – like me – you’re not known to be particularly lovey-dovey with your friends, then this candle feels like a far more on-brand alternative to a bouquet of flowers. It’s a great way to show a friend who’s going through a tricky time that you’re always there – without being too sappy!

Get it from Etsy for £12.49

