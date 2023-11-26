20 things we want from Mango's Black Friday and Cyber Monday homeware sale

Mango

Mango is always at the top of our list when it comes to homeware brands on the high street. Much like its fashion offering, Mango homeware is the place to go for stylish, on-trend items for less, from viral picks to iconic basics done well.

You'll be particularly pleased with the retailer's current sale if you're in the market for new bedding, with discounts currently available on sets including pretty florals, luxurious linen and delicate embroidery – but sizes are selling out fast, so you might want to get a wiggle on if there's something you love.

You'll also find opportunities to revamp your tablescape with placemats, candles and vases.



What to buy in the Mango Home sale: our edit

With soothing lavender shades, crisp whites and rich green tones, there is a lot to choose from in the Mango bedding sale right now.

Whether you opt for cotton or linen, these calming colours and patterns combined with soft, soothing fabrics are, quite literally, dreamy.

As the seasons change, so do our tablescapes. Rich navy hues combined with natural linens make for a chic, sophisticated seat at your table this season – and candles in deep greys and autumnal yellows add warmth and cosiness to your home.



You can shop the sale via Mango Home — but hurry, stock is selling fast!

You Might Also Like