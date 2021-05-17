12 things from Athleta that are perfect for yoga

Marissa Miller
·7 min read
Get ready to sweat in style.
Get ready to sweat in style.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Some athleisure brands that just hit the nail on the head—and Athleta is one of them. It consistently receives rave reviews for its expansive yoga gear offerings from cropped leggings to tops and bras to tanks. Plus, its quality is said to be on par with that of other leading pricier activewear brands, like Lululemon. Because the brand makes a strong effort to promote a wide variety of body types on its website, pretty much anyone can envision themselves rocking Athleta gear before buying. Better yet, most styles are offered in inclusive sizing in regular, tall, and petite options.

If you’re ready to kick your yoga wardrobe up a notch, we’ve sourced the 12 best things to buy from Athleta that’ll help advance your practice—and actually make you look forward to doing it.

1. This cinched bra

Athleta&#39;s cinch bra works well as a trendy sports bra or crop top.
Athleta's cinch bra works well as a trendy sports bra or crop top.

Yoga—especially the hot and sweaty Bikram variety—can cause sweat to pool between and beneath your breasts. This trendy cinched bra features a strategically placed opening for extra ventilation, removable pads, and is made of its butter-soft Powervita material. “Ridiculously comfortable and so cute!!!” says one reviewer. “Material is dreamy, and it's all-around amazing!” The bra is available in two sizes, A to C and D to DD.

2. These comfy joggers

You haven&#39;t known comfort until you&#39;ve tried a yoga class in Athleta joggers.
You haven't known comfort until you've tried a yoga class in Athleta joggers.

Contrary to the name, you can sit still in Shavasana and still get the same soothing, breathable benefits from joggers. Boasting more than 2,200 reviews, this customer favorite comes in seven colors, regular, tall, and petite sizing, and features a curved seam for a flattering behind. It’s got deep pockets for your post-yoga belongings, a high waistband that lies flat on the tummy while tucking it in, and a roomy leg that makes for a cozy alternative to leggings.

“The most comfortable Athleta pant I own. I wear them on a daily basis and hope to get more in each color. Definitely worth every penny. Comfortable, soft fabric that washes well,” says one fan. Interested in hopping on the camo trend? Athleta offers its signature joggers in the trendy print, too.

Get the Salutation Jogger from Athleta starting at $49.99

3. These breathable leggings

Every yogi wardrobe needs a solid pair of crops.
Every yogi wardrobe needs a solid pair of crops.

Leggings are a yoga staple since they keep you feeling nice and tucked in—and their body-hugging design allows you to ensure perfect form in the mirror while you practice. These near-seamless tights feature a mesh panel at the hem, two bonded side pockets, and soft compression that give your hard-working legs extra breathing room. Reviewers call the three color options “to die for.”

Get the Salutation Stash Pocket II Intention Capri from Athleta for $98

4. This airy tank

This airy tank provides ample coverage and plenty of comfort.
This airy tank provides ample coverage and plenty of comfort.

Let’s face it: yoga is often just one stop in a long day, and it gets pretty tedious to keep changing outfits. Loose-fitting tanks are ideal for those errands you have to run before or after yoga practice so you don’t feel so “exposed” out in the wild. The Breezy Tank features wide shoulder straps, a lightweight linen-esque material that looks sheer in certain colorways, and a curved hem that flatters the behind.

With nearly 1,000 reviews, customers are particularly enthusiastic about how breathable it is while providing ample coverage with one reviewer writing, “I bought one last year and was so happy they brought this back in new colors. I have two and would love one in every color. This tank is perfect for Las Vegas weather and it looks amazing. Can't get over how soft and comfy this tank is.”

Get the Breeze Tank from Athleta for $44

5. These capris with extra coverage

Skeggings are the new skorts.
Skeggings are the new skorts.

If you’re more accustomed to the baggy sweats look, rocking a pair of skin-tight leggings can feel pretty daunting. The solution? This equally-flattering 2-in-1 pair of capris with a sweat-wicking skirt above it (think of it as a skort in legging form, so skeggings it is). This high-waisted pair includes a hidden back pocket and a quick-dry nylon/Lycra fabric reviewers love. “I just love the texture of this fabric!” one reviewer says. “Usually workout pants are so hot and clingy. This is a nice, lightweight, cool fabric. Very flattering fit, even in medium and large sizes.”

Get the Elation 2-in-1 Capri from Athleta starting at $69.99

6. This top-rated tank

This organic cotton tank is ideal before, during, and post-practice.
This organic cotton tank is ideal before, during, and post-practice.

Sometimes you just need a reliable tank that will get you through everything from the daily grind to your yoga session. The Organic Daily Tank does just that with its stretchy and lightweight organic cotton material, flattering scoop neck, and five colors that are ideal for any wardrobe. While it’s not made of sweat-wicking material, it is breathable enough for a light flow. As an Athleta best-seller, reviewers love it for yoga and everyday wear since it doesn’t cling to the body.

Get the Organic Daily Tank from Athleta for $39

7. These leggings with fun cutouts

These leggings with a unique and flattering hemline help you look good and feel good during your practice.
These leggings with a unique and flattering hemline help you look good and feel good during your practice.

Your practice is only as good as your leggings. Thankfully, this pair specifically designed for yoga is going to make you want to hit the mat—and stay at the studio until closing. Ribbed side panels boost mobility and range of motion, side pockets keep your belongings safe, and a compression waistband that has reviewers singing from the rooftops. One reviewer wrote, “I love the waistband on these leggings because there is so much support! The leggings are just so comfortable. The cutouts are a bonus to just make these leggings so cute. I bought them in both colors!”

Get the Salutation Stash Pocket II Cutout 7/8 Tight from Athleta for $109

8. These 7/8 camo tights

Camo tights are part of the It yoga uniform.
Camo tights are part of the It yoga uniform.

The quickest way to stay on-trend at the studio is to rock a camo print. This best-selling pair with nearly 800 reviews is a customer favorite for its thick waistband that doesn’t roll down, a convenient pocket for your belongings, and its busy pattern that inspires confidence to wear crop tops. “I have a lot of Athleta leggings but these are my new favorite,” says one reviewer. “The fabric is so soft, it feels amazing on, and the pattern makes me comfortable wearing it with any top. I usually prefer a long CYA shirt with leggings, but this design is so good I feel comfortable just wearing the pants with a short shirt or jacket. Definitely going to wear these a lot!”

Get the Elation Camo 7/8 Tight from Athleta for $89

9. These sweat-wicking bicycle shorts

Athleta&#39;s Salutation Short provides no shortage of comfort and breathability.
Athleta's Salutation Short provides no shortage of comfort and breathability.

Sometimes the grip of your own skin helps you to hold positions like tree pose for longer than if you were to be wearing slick leggings. With a 7-inch inseam, these best-selling bicycle shorts aren’t too revealing, yet still provide ample breathing room during sweaty sessions on the mat. They have a handy stash pocket and high waistband that reviewers say are both hard to come by in bicycle shorts.

“These are so comfortable!” says one fan. “I can style them in so many different ways and wear them for different occasions. Whether I'm lounging or doing something active, these fit me perfectly and are very comfortable.”

Get the Salutation Stash Pocket II 7" Short from Athleta starting at $49.99

10. This printed crop top

Paired with high-waisted leggings or shorts, the Conscious Crop completes every yogi&#39;s wardrobe.
Paired with high-waisted leggings or shorts, the Conscious Crop completes every yogi's wardrobe.

No yogi’s wardrobe is complete without a bold crop top (or two!). Coming in seven patterns, including celestial, tie-dye, and floral, the Conscious Crop keeps your midsection from overheating while showing off your new leggings. Reviewers swear by it since it doubles as a bra: “I love that this is a bra and crop top in one. I am SUPER picky about seams and cups being too close to the armpits, and this top doesn't bother me at all. SO comfy and cute!” It’s available in an A to C size and a D to DD+ one.

11. This tank with built-in ventilation

Breathe easily with this best-selling tank that fits like a glove.
Breathe easily with this best-selling tank that fits like a glove.

An easy way to sneak a little cooling into your life is through your clothes. This high-performance tank is seam-free for a seamless practice, contains odor-controlling fibers to help prolong washing, and is made of a stretchy nylon material that moves with you. Reviewers love how versatile it is beyond the mat. “This tank has the most beautiful neckline that can go from the gym/studio to happy hour with a blazer or cardigan,” writes one reviewer. “The fit is excellent and the ribbing down the front shapes you beautifully. I ordered the size that I select for my tops and it was true to size.”

Get the Oxygen Tank 2.0 from Athleta for $59

12. This uber-cozy cardigan

Cool down or warm up post-class with Athleta&#39;s coziest cardi.
Cool down or warm up post-class with Athleta's coziest cardi.

During a grueling practice, it helps to have something to look forward to. Let that something be the feeling of this cocoon-like cardigan enveloping your skin. Made of what Athleta calls its “softest fabric with a cozy brushed interior,” the Ethereal cardigan covers your bum, sits above the wrist, and feels like a full-body hug. “Perfect to wear over all my workout clothes, and I can run errands in it after Pilates,” says one 5-star reviewer. “Looks great with a pair of denim shorts and a tank. It’s a perfect cardigan for spring and summer.”

Get the Ethereal Cocoon Cardigan from Athleta starting at $59.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 12 things from Athleta that are perfect for yoga

