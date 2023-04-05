12 Swimwear Trends You'll Definitely Want To Wear In 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

From long sleeves to Y2K shimmer.

Like the tide, swimwear trends come and go. Last year, we saw everything from Barbiecore bikinis to the sheerest of suits, and you'll likely recognize some of the hottest swimsuit trends to try in 2023 from last year's most-loved lineup. But that doesn't mean each and every trending bikini style this year is recycled from swimwear seasons past. Swimwear designers are delivering fresh silhouettes in brand-new textures and prints that'll have you itching to book a beach vacation.

Good news for those who take the adage "sun's out, buns out" literally: A major current throughout the bikini trends to try in 2023 is skin. Across the board and with one long-sleeved exception, swimsuits this year are smaller than ever. Bottoms are cheekier, triangle tops have shrunken down to minute proportions, and underboob seems to have become an inevitability. Still, if you're staunchly opposed to the itty bitty string bikini, there are ways to update your swimwear wardrobe by incorporating prints and design details that are having a moment, no waxing appointment required. Ahead, you'll find a dozen swimsuit trends to try for 2023, no matter your swim style.



Long-Sleeve Swimsuits

The days of rash guards being the exclusive domain of California surfer girls and sun-rash-prone pre-teens are over. Long-sleeve swimsuits have arrived for one and all this summer, and we couldn't be more thrilled that at least one major swim moment this summer is offering up some coverage. From brightly colored one-piece suits to dramatically sheer sleeves over bikini tops, there are plenty of ways to rock this swimwear trend while still staying true to your personal aesthetic.

Shop: Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII Long Sleeve Knot Front Wrap Swimsuit, $160

Athletic Swimwear

You don't have to have your scuba certification to get in on the athletic bikini trend. These sporty suits often feature asymmetrical straps and color blocking, plus more fabric than you're likely to find in almost any other major 2023 bikini trend. This year, many athletic bikinis offer full-coverage tops and bottoms while still incorporating playful cutout details, in case you can't resist.

Shop Similar: Araks Helena Bikini Top, $220 and Araks Hyma Bikini Bottom, $140

Ring Bikinis

Provocative queen Julia Fox might not wear swimwear at the most seasonally appropriate of times, but she sure knows her way around a trend. Case in point: her wintry take on the ring bikini trend. Ring bikinis, characterized by circular hardware usually found in place of strings or clasps, can run the gamut from metal to resin, and subtle to over-the-top.

Shop Similar: Calzedonia Graduated Padded Push-Up Swimsuit Top, $50 and Calzedonia Lamé High Waist Swimsuit Bottom, $30



Retro Print Swimwear

Often found in vintage-inspired silhouettes, retro print bikinis serve up seaside romance. These suits tend to come with details on the softer side of sultry — ribbon closures, silky fabrics, ruffles, and bows will accompany a retro print bikini. If you're a fan of florals, this bikini trend is definitely one you'll want to try.

Shop Similar: Boden Pleated Strap Bikini Top, $70 and Boden Classic Bikini Bottoms, $50

High-Waisted Bikinis

High-waisted bikinis are both a little bit old school and a little bit edgy. The silhouette of these bikinis has an inclination towards the athletic, making them a great choice for anyone who plans to join in activities that extend beyond laying out poolside while wearing a two-piece suit. And by definition, they also have more coverage, especially in the tummy area.

Shop Similar: Daze Dayz Swan Brief, $89 and Daze Dayz Swan Bralette $89

Shimmer Bikinis

A texture-forward look brought on by the Y2K fashion revival, a shimmery swimsuit is a surefire way to hop on the trend without sacrificing your favorite fit.

Shop Similar: Oséree Layered High Waist Lamé Two-Piece Swimsuit, $183 (Originally $305)



High-Cut Swimsuits

Another swimsuit styling blast from the past, this year's high-cut bikinis are shamelessly putting big Baywatch energy out into the universe. Picture hiking a pair of undies way up over your hips and prancing out into the surf — that's the fit of this style. They also tend to be very cheek-forward, which makes them great if you want few-to-no tan lines (and are stocked up on sunscreen).

Shop Similar: Ostra Brasil Hight Cut Bikini Bottom, $130 and Ostra Brasil Strapless Lastex Bikini Top, $163

Lingerie-Inspired Bikinis

The line between lingerie and swimwear has blurred substantially over the years, resulting in some truly decadently detailed bikinis. Lingerie-inspired bikinis often feature underwire tops — a win if you're looking for a supportive bikini top — in an array of bra-adjacent styles like balconette, demi, and deep plunge cuts.

Shop Similar: Frankie's Bikinis Lucia Ruffle Underwire Bikini Top, $115 and Frankie's Bikinis Cora Ruffle Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $95

Color-Block Swimsuits

If you're a fan of a neutral color palette, this is your trend. The '23 color-block swimwear graduating class offers a more subtle visual palette than, say, a bold tropical print, without skewing simply black and white. Instead, you'll find an array of beige, brown, and tan tones contrasted with piping, cutouts, and closures.

Shop Similar: Icon Swim Jodie Bikini, $32



Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Want a little extra glamour with your swimwear? Enter your new favorite 2023 bikini trend: the off-the-shoulder bikini. These tops tend to give off Old Hollywood starlet vibes and feature sweetheart, bandeau, or square necklines for a vintage feel without going full retro.

Shop Similar: Bfyne Niniki Top, $140 and Byfne Niniki Bottom, $91

Mermaidcore Swimwear

We blame Halle Bailey for this trend. However if we're being honest, it isn't meant to be taken literally. Instead, it draws inspo from under the sea via scallop-edge bikini tops, thematic prints, and scale-inspired textures that toe the line between metallic and shimmer.

Shop Similar: Luli Fama Il Mare Scalloped Balconette Top, $114 and Luli Fama Il Mare Reversible High Leg Peek A Boo Ring Bottom, $104



Sequin Swimwear

Perhaps the most decadent and least practical of the 2023 swimwear trends to try is the sequin-spangled bikini. Should you go body-surfing in this style of swimsuit? Not yes! Will this style of bikini get you many, many compliments and standout wherever you wear it? Absolutely, it will.

Shop Similar: Oséree Sequin Microkini Two-Piece Swimsuit, $159 (Originally $265)



