12 super popular face masks you can buy on sale right now

As we continue to settle into a new normal across America, guidelines on how to stay safe and slow the spread of COVID-19 remain in place for those venturing into public areas. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one such measure is the use of a cloth face mask to cover the mouth and nose when social distancing is not an option, which can help to block respiratory droplets from becoming airborne—the main way COVID-19 is transmitted, according to the CDC. You won't have to spend a fortune on these coverings, either, since we've rounded up a list of the top places to score them at a discount.

Although you won't find medical-grade masks or N95 masks here, which should be left for healthcare workers, you will find plenty of savings on reusable, washable options, some of which are even equipped with filter pockets or bendable nose pieces that will give you a better fit (look for these features in our handy callouts at at the bottom of each mask description). Keep in mind that due to hygienic reasons, mask purchases are final sale and cannot be returned. Keep scrolling for 12 stores that are currently offering great deals on cloth face coverings.

1. Save $6: Athleta

View photos Save on our all-time favorite cloth face masks. More

As the best face mask we've ever tried, you can't go wrong with these non-medical coverings from Athleta. We loved the triple-layered fabric, which provided added protection, comfort and breathability, even in humid weather. Usually $30, they come in a 5-pack of assorted colors and are designed to be super easy to adjust. The included masks also feature adjustable ear loops and an encased nose wire for a tighter fit. [Though currently on back-order with an estimated ship date of August 11. You can also save 20% on them right now by entering coupon code AP192CA4T2 at checkout to drop them to $24.

Protection level: Non-medical grade

Filter pocket: No

Metal nose bridge: Yes

Get the Athleta Face Masks, 5-pack at Athleta for $24 (Save $6)

2. 10% off: Caraa

View photos Snag a pack of five masks instead of one. More

These stylish Caraa Sport masks come in a pack of five. Made with a nylon exterior and a cotton interior, they've got a moldable wire nosepiece that's embedded into the fabric for a snugger fit. And right now, if you enter coupon code NYLAUNCH at checkout, you can take 10% off this pack to get it for $22.50. With an average 4.9-star rating from close to 800 reviewers, these masks have become a customer-favorite for their adjustable loops and soft cotton fabric.

Protection level: Non-medical grade

Filter pocket: No

Metal nose bridge: Yes

Get the Caraa Sport Face Mask, 5-pack for $22.50 (Save $2.50)

3. 30% off: Champion

View photos Champion face masks are among the most breathable on the market. More