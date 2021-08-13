12 Late Summer Haircut Trends That Aren’t The Shag Or Curtain Bangs

We may only be halfway through August but it's already been an amazing year for hair. When salons reopened their doors, we flooded appointment books with all manner of Instagram-worthy styles, from the wolf cut and the shag to curtain bangs and modern mullets. But as we move into late summer and eventually autumn, it seems there's going to be an interesting shift.



The styles which dominated TikTok earlier in the year are slowly but surely being usurped by what London's most creative hairstylists are touting as radical – but totally wearable – styles. So whether you're obsessed with the idea of a brand-new fringe, want to chop a whole lot off or simply want to refresh your current style, scroll ahead for the haircut trends everyone will be asking for next.



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

