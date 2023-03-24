12 Stylish Easter Decor Must-Haves to Brighten Up Your Home This Spring—All Under $30

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

These Amazon finds start at just $11.

Amazon

Now that spring is officially here with Easter right around the corner, it’s time to decorate your house accordingly. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered 12 different stylish Amazon finds all under $30 to refresh your living space.

Whether you’re looking for dining room table decor inspiration to host a big Easter lunch, a fresh doormat to warmly welcome family and friends, or just touches of spring around the house to brighten things up—these Amazon Home favorites are sure to do the trick. Get ready to save on wreaths, candles, cake stands, and so much more this Easter, starting at just $11.

Easter Home Decor Finds at Amazon

Sometimes all you need is a pop of color to spruce up your front door. Switch out last season’s door decor with this artificial floral wreath for just $21. It features several different colored flowers and eucalyptus leaves to give the wreath a bright and full appearance. Perfect to hang up this Easter and through spring and summer, this floral masterpiece is a sweet welcome home to all who enter.

Amazon

To buy: $21; amazon.com.

This vibrant “Hello” door mat offers a happy invitation to guests before they even walk inside. With more than 4,100 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers have raved about its thick, durable build, and rich color. One shopper wrote, “It adds the perfect touch to our front porch and it's so cheery.” Both indoor and outdoor friendly, this non-slip mat comes in 11 different colors and five different sizes.

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

Calling all sweet tooths: This Amazon find is for you. Just in time for spring, this adorable bunny cake stand makes for a stylish dish to hold freshly baked desserts, breakfast items, or other favorite snacks. Its ceramic white build is an ideal centerpiece for your Easter spread, but it can be used for many other occasions, too, including baby showers, brunch, or to hold decorative, non-food items. One shopper even decorated the stand with a candle for everyday use and wrote, “It makes a nice presentation, and there is still enough room around the candle to add greenery or seasonal decor.”

Amazon

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $33); amazon.com.

This checkered table runner features a colorful array of soft pastels and is on double discount for only $19 this Easter. The 14- by 72-inch runner is made from 100 percent cotton and it’s available in 39 different colors. Add a sunny touch to your holiday decor, like this Amazon customer, who wrote that it brings a beautiful ambiance to their home, adding that its high quality “will last through many more Easter seasons.”

Amazon

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

These life-like best-selling artificial tulips will have guests believing you just bought them fresh from the market. With more than 14,000 five-star ratings, it’s clear that the 20-piece stem tulips are a great way to liven up your home decor without the cost and hassle. One shopper wrote how tulips are their favorite flower, but die too quickly to continually purchase. “These are the closest to looking like real tulips that I’ve found,” the shopper added. “I was so happy with them, I went back and bought more.” Choose from over 45 colors and add them to a vase with or without water to complete the look.

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Interested in seeing more stylish Easter home decor? Continue scrolling for more spring-inspired pieces you’re sure to love.

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $24); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $28); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $22) amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $11 with coupon (was $15); amazon.com.



Real Simple