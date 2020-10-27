10 spooktacular Halloween decorations for 2020 you can get on sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Everyone has their own style when it comes to Halloween decorations. For some, it's classic, with pumpkins and other autumnal accents being added to tabletops, mantelpieces and other spots around the house. For others, the holiday offers up a chance to finally unleash their spooky sides, embrace the macabre and deck their pads out with everything from glowing orange lights to fake cobwebs—and so much more.

Whether you're all about the gory this time of year or you just want some cute signs to hang on your walls, these deals on the best Halloween decorations can help you save money and get everything your costume-loving, candy-eating heart desires. We've rounded up some of the best-rated skulls, bats and other ghoulishly good décor items you can get on sale just in time for Halloween.

1. 22% off: These stretchy cobwebs

View photos Creepy, crawly and positively perfect. More

Give your pad the haunted house treatment with this 12-pack of stretchable spider webs, which you can get from Oriental Trading Company for $12.98—a 22% price drop from their usual $16.59 retail value. With a 4.5-star rating on the site, this webbing can easily be spread over mirrors, chandeliers and more to create a truly eerie effect that'll make your family cringe—in a good way. "These stretched really well and were easy to use! We just used transparent tape to stick them to the walls," wrote one reviewer.

Get the Stretchable Spider Webs, 12-pack at Oriental Trading Company for $12.98 (Save $4.01)

2. Save 10%: This spellbinding sign

View photos Something wicked—and funny—this way comes. More

Pass along a little Halloween magic to your neighbors à la this Hocus Pocus sign from Etsy. Originally priced at just under $26, it's currently priced from $24.01, so you'll be saving almost $3. This hand-crafted, 5-star rated sign could look perfect over your mantel or altar. One shopper raved: "Made very well with great detail."

Get the Hocus Pocus Sign at Etsy from $24.01 (Save $2.67)

3. Down $10: These batty wall decals

View photos These bats could be the perfect addition to your quarantine cave. More

Going a bit batty these days? This 28-piece set of stickable bats is just what you need to transform your otherwise ordinary walls, doors and windows into the kind of setting that Dracula would feel right at home in. More than 1,800 reviewers on Amazon love these cheap-but-effective decals, with one describing them as "awesome" and another writing: "Omg! LOVE THESE BATS!!! ... I just want to cover everything in bats now!!! With the Halloween season upon us, I just might!" You can get this set for $11.99 instead of $21.99, so you'll be saving $10 in the process.

Get the HOZZQ 28-Piece Bat Wall Decals at Amazon for $11.99 (Save $10)