12 Sneakers Releasing This Week

Autumnal shades are front and center within this week's footwear release lineup. Olive green lands on a women's Nike Dunk Low and New Balance 990v3, while tan hues cover an AF1 Mid and the Jacquemus Humara.

Collectors, mark your calendars for the September 10 release of the Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" colorway and the forward-thinking Jordan System.23 clog dropping September 7.

Keep reading for twelve of our favorite releases happening this week.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid LX "Izakaya"

Release Date: September 7

Price: $140 USD

SKU: DX2938-200

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Jordan System.23 Clog "Cement Grey"

Release Date: September 7

Price: $110 USD

SKU: DN4890-101

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's "Chutney/Black"

Release Date: September 7

Price: $125 USD

SKU: BQ6472-700

Where to Buy: Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Silver/Coconut Milk"

Release Date: September 8

Price: $150 USD

SKU: DX3945-100

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Air Max Penny "Photon Dust"

Release Date: September 8

Price: $170 USD

SKU: DX5801-001

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Dunk High "Certified Fresh"

Release Date: September 9

Price: $135 USD

SKU: DQ8800-200

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Dunk Low Women's "Medium Olive"

Release Date: September 9

Price: $110 USD

SKU: DD1503-120

Where to Buy: SNKRS

New Balance 990v3 Made In USA "Olive Leaf"

Release Date: September 9

Price: $200 USD

SKU: M990TC3

Where to Buy: New Balance

Air Jordan 36 "Jayson Tatum Mustang PE"

Release Date: September 9

Price: $200 USD

SKU: DV5265-001

Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red"

Release Date: September 10

Price: $210 USD

SKU: DN3707-160

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara "Light Bone/ Gold"

Release Date: September 10

Price: $170 USD

SKU: DR0420-001

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara "Ale Brown/ Gold"

Release Date: September 10

Price: $170 USD

SKU: DR0420-200

Where to Buy: SNKRS