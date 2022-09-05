12 Sneakers Releasing This Week
Autumnal shades are front and center within this week's footwear release lineup. Olive green lands on a women's Nike Dunk Low and New Balance 990v3, while tan hues cover an AF1 Mid and the Jacquemus Humara.
Collectors, mark your calendars for the September 10 release of the Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" colorway and the forward-thinking Jordan System.23 clog dropping September 7.
Keep reading for twelve of our favorite releases happening this week.
Nike Air Force 1 Mid LX "Izakaya"
Release Date: September 7
Price: $140 USD
SKU: DX2938-200
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Jordan System.23 Clog "Cement Grey"
Release Date: September 7
Price: $110 USD
SKU: DN4890-101
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's "Chutney/Black"
Release Date: September 7
Price: $125 USD
SKU: BQ6472-700
Where to Buy: Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Silver/Coconut Milk"
Release Date: September 8
Price: $150 USD
SKU: DX3945-100
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Air Max Penny "Photon Dust"
Release Date: September 8
Price: $170 USD
SKU: DX5801-001
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Dunk High "Certified Fresh"
Release Date: September 9
Price: $135 USD
SKU: DQ8800-200
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Dunk Low Women's "Medium Olive"
Release Date: September 9
Price: $110 USD
SKU: DD1503-120
Where to Buy: SNKRS
New Balance 990v3 Made In USA "Olive Leaf"
Release Date: September 9
Price: $200 USD
SKU: M990TC3
Where to Buy: New Balance
Air Jordan 36 "Jayson Tatum Mustang PE"
Release Date: September 9
Price: $200 USD
SKU: DV5265-001
Where to Buy: Nike
Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red"
Release Date: September 10
Price: $210 USD
SKU: DN3707-160
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara "Light Bone/ Gold"
Release Date: September 10
Price: $170 USD
SKU: DR0420-001
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara "Ale Brown/ Gold"
Release Date: September 10
Price: $170 USD
SKU: DR0420-200
Where to Buy: SNKRS