These Easy Mother's Day Desserts Are Guaranteed to Make Mom Smile
If you're thinking about all the ways you can spoil and celebrate mom on Mother's Day, you've come to the right place. You'll probably want to get her a special gift and a Mother's Day card, but those things are a given. What else can you do to make the day special? Nothing says thanks for all that bringing-you-into-the-world and raising-you-to-be-a-competent-adult stuff like delicious homemade Mother's Day dessert.
Breakfast in bed is a nice touch, or possibly making a big Mother's Day brunch. But even if you don't have time for all that, you can whip up a pretty, tasty, homemade dessert that's baked with love right from the heart. We've got ideas that'll be sure to please any mother, from light, fruit-filled treats, to healthy-ish sweets, to decadent and heavenly desserts. And you don't have to be a baking pro to make these recipes! We've got plenty of easy and simple treats that mom will love, too.
Strawberry-Lemonade Angel Pie
What better way to let mom know that she's an angel, than with an angel pie? This light-as-air meringue-crust pie is so good you might want to make two!
Get the recipe for Strawberry-Lemonade Angel Pie.
Lemon Pound Cake
This classic cake is a perfect balance between sweet and tart! This tender and dense pound cake is covered in a lemony glaze that just screams springtime, which makes it perfect for Mother's Day.
Get the recipe for Lemon Pound Cake.
Double-Strawberry Pie with Classic Crust
This old-school warm weather recipe is best with peak-season strawberries.
Get the recipe for Double-Strawberry Pie with Classic Crust.
Hummingbird Layer Cake
This classic cake is a surefire hit for celebrations large and small!
Get the recipe for Hummingbird Layer Cake.
Mississippi Mud Pie
Make this classic decadent pie for Mother's Day because your mom deserves something sweet!
Get the recipe for Mississippi Mud Pie.
Coconut Sheet Cake
Sheet cakes are a fantastic way to feed a crowd! And this one especially if your mom loves coconut. Plus, it's super easy to mix together, frost, and serve right out of the pan.
Get the recipe for Coconut Sheet Cake.
Classic Creamy Chocolate Mousse
This classic dessert is an excellent way to say, "You're the best mom ever!"
Get the recipe for Classic Creamy Chocolate Mousse.
Classic New York-Style Cheesecake
You can't go wrong with a classic cheesecake! And you can top it with mom's favorite berries for extra Mother's Day flair.
Get the recipe for Classic New York-Style Cheesecake.
Rhubarb Custard Pie
Tangy, sweet, and strikingly pretty, rhubarb makes an excellent fruit filling for spring celebrations like Mother's Day.
Get the recipe for Rhubarb Custard Pie.
Super Moist Gluten-Free Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Even moms with gluten allergies deserve a delicious cake on Mother's Day! This cake is simple, easy, and more importantly, just as good as any cake full of gluten.
Get the recipe for Super Moist Gluten-Free Cake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Coconut Cream Gingham Cake
If your mom is a country girl with a flair for style, then make her a dessert to match. This stunning spring cake is all dressed up and ready to go!
Get the recipe for Coconut Cream Gingham Cake.
Buttermilk-Lime Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting
We like these fun, lilac-colored (and lilac-flower-shaped) cupcakes for how elegantly they recall spring in bloom. But we love them because the bright buttermilk and lime flavor just absolutely bursts out.
Get the recipe for Buttermilk-Lime Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting.
Brandied Cherry-and-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream
Ice cream loving moms will adore this cherry and chocolate studded dessert! You can always leave out the brandy if mom would prefer it that way.
Get the recipe for Brandied Cherry-and-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cupcakes
To give mom a truly special sweet treat for Mother's Day this year, bake her a batch of these cupcakes that are garnished with a chocolate-dipped strawberry!
Get the recipe for Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cupcakes.
Blackberry Sour Cream Pie
If your mom happens to be a fan of blackberries, this is the pie you need to make for her on Mother's Day!
Get the recipe for Blackberry Sour Cream Pie.
Wacky Cake
If mom's a chocoholic, she'll love this vintage recipe for Wacky Cake. It's made without butter, milk, or eggs! But it also happens to be the easiest and most delicious chocolate cake you can make.
Get the recipe for Wacky Cake.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
This classic cake (originally from Jamaica!) has been huge in the South for decades. We took the original and turned it into an understated, but elegant bundt.
Get the recipe for Hummingbird Bundt Cake.
Two-Tiered White Velvet Cake with White Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
This practically palatial pastel masterpiece is the one to unveil when only the absolute best will do.
Get the recipe for Two-Tiered White Velvet Cake with White Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.
Strawberry-Almond Crumble Pie
Get your fruit fix courtesy of this crowd-pleasing pie featuring a jamlike filling.
Get the recipe for Strawberry-Almond Crumble Pie.
Blueberry-Lemon Loaf Cake
If your celebration of Mother's Day is more cosy than over-the-top, you can still make something beautiful to let mom know how much she means to you. A simple loaf cake is elevated with edible flowers.
Get the recipe for Blueberry-Lemon Loaf Cake.
Apricot-Almond Slab Pie with Brandy Caramel Sauce
Hosting the whole family for Mother's day? This stunning and fruit-filled slab pie can feed the whole crowd.
Get the recipe for Apricot-Almond Slab Pie with Brandy Caramel Sauce.
Olive Oil Cake with Citrus Compote
This sweet citrus cake stays moist for days thanks to its signature ingredient. That means mom can enjoy it for several days instead of just one!
Get the recipe for Olive Oil Cake with Citrus Compote.
Brown Butter Apple Pie
What could go together better—or be more American—than Mom and apple pie?
Get the recipe for Brown Butter Apple Pie.
Zebra Semifreddo
A combo of whipped cream and ice-cream sandwiches, this semi-homemade semifreddo is the ultimate easy-to-make dessert. You can assemble it in minutes and then leave it in the freezer up to two days before serving.
Get the recipe for Zebra Semifreddo.
A Bouquet of Vanilla Cream Cupcakes
Follow our tutorial for making flower-topped cupcakes, then use real tulip stems and leaves to complete the bouquet effect!
Get the recipe for Vanilla Cream Cupcakes.
Key Lime Slab Pie with Candied Lime Zest
If the whole family is coming over to celebrate Mother's Day and you're on dessert duty, consider making a slab pie! They're the perfect option for feeding a crowd.
Get the recipe for Key Lime Slab Pie with Candied Lime Zest.
Raspberry and Pistachio Semifreddo
This rich, creamy dessert is perfect for nibbling on alongside a cup of coffee.
Get the recipe for Raspberry and Pistachio Semifreddo.
No-Bake Cheesecake with Berry Toppings
Got a mom that just can't choose one thing? Customize this super easy dessert with a variety of fresh berries, then garnish it with edible flowers to make it look absolutely stunning!
Get the recipe for No-Bake Cheesecake.
Brioche Bread Pudding with Bourbon-Butterscotch Sauce
If mom's idea of a treat leans toward something decadently rich and full of flavor, look no further than this immensely satisfying bread pudding.
Get the recipe for Brioche Bread Pudding.
Coconut Angel Cake
Treat Mom like the angel she is with this elegant showstopper. Layers of light, airy cake are interspersed with silky cream cheese frosting.
Get the recipe for Coconut Angel Cake.
Strawberry Slab Pie
Serve this stunning pie with a scoop (or two!) of vanilla ice cream.
Get the recipe for Strawberry Slab Pie.
Blackberry Coconut Tart
Fresh blackberries and coconut make for a delicious, not-too-sweet dessert perfect for springtime.
Get the recipe for Blackberry Coconut Tart.
Raspberry Crumb Bars
Mom will love noshing on these delicious crumb bars filled with fresh raspberries, oats, and almonds.
Get the recipe for Raspberry Crumb Bars.
Blueberry Whoopie Pies
Make use of fresh blueberries and serve these soft and tender mascarpone-filled cookies for Mother's Day.
Get the recipe for Blueberry Whoopie Pies.
Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Galettes
Finish off a delicious meal with these personal galettes, filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb for a spring treat.
Get the recipe for Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Galettes.
Flower Fruit Tarts
These charming flower tarts are filled with your choice of lemon curd or fruit jam fillings.
Get the recipe for Flower Fruit Tarts.
Spring Daisy Lemon Layer Cake
Make this beautiful layered lemon cake for a Mother's Day gathering that just screams spring.
Get the recipe for Spring Daisy Lemon Layer Cake.
Jasmine Madeleines with Lemon-Poppy Seed Glaze
Treat Mom to the tea time of her dreams with these delicate, tiny French cakes.
Get the recipe for Jasmine Madeleines.
Chamomile-Mascarpone Tart with Fresh Strawberries
Fresh chamomile flowers add a little something special to this tantalizing tart.
Get the recipe for Chamomile-Mascarpone Tart.
Rooibos-Blueberry-Glazed Donut Holes
Start off Mom's special day in the sweetest way with these bright bites. Rooibos is an herbal tea that takes the fresh blueberry glaze to gourmet status.
Get the recipe for Rooibos-Blueberry-Glazed Donut Holes.
Tulip Cupcakes
Topped with tulip-shaped iced cookies, this recipe is like two treats in one!
Get the recipe for Tulip Cupcakes.
Meyer Lemon Pie
The secret behind this sweet, buttery crust? Crushed Nilla wafers!
Get the recipe for Meyer Lemon Pie.
Lemon Drop Sheet Cake
Say "I love you" with this tart lemony treat. The cream cheese frosting adds a little bit of sweetness to balance out the tangy cake.
Get the recipe for Lemon Drop Sheet Cake.
Ice Cream Bombe
Upgrade regular ice cream with this spectacular frozen dessert. The "cake" has layers of strawberry, chocolate chip, pistachio almond, and chocolate ice cream to give your taste buds a sweet treat. You'll have to eat it pretty quickly before it melts, but we're sure that won't be a problem.
Get the recipe for Ice Cream Bombe.
Raspberry Pink Velvet Cake with Raspberry Cream Cheese Frosting
This stunning raspberry pink velvet cake will look absolutely gorgeous on your Mother's Day table. The topping of raspberries, fluffy meringues, and edible flowers adds to its elegant charm.
Get the recipe for Raspberry Pink Velvet Cake.
Strawberry Rhubarb Shortbread Bars
If you need a last-minute sweet for Mother's Day, these strawberry-rhubarb bars are so easy to make and come together in just half an hour. With 16 bars, there's plenty to go around!
Get the recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Shortbread Bars.
Almond and Poppy Seed Loaf Cake
This moist and fluffy loaf cake is pleasantly sweet. Decorate the platter with small edible flowers from your garden for a special touch Mom will appreciate.
Get the recipe for Almond and Poppy Seed Loaf Cake.
Lady Grey Cupcakes with Orange Zest Frosting
You probably already have all the ingredients you need for these classy cupcakes, which are a lovely addition to any Mother's Day tea party.
Get the recipe for Lady Grey Cupcakes.
Lemon Dimples
If Mom loves all things lemon, she won't be able to keep her hands off these bite-sized treats, which are filled with lemon curd and lightly dusted with sugar.
Get the recipe for Lemon Dimples.
Raspberry-Ganache Tart
The rich chocolate filling topped with fresh raspberries is delicious enough on its own, but the buttery shortbread crust adds a savory crunch that makes this dessert irresistible.
Get the recipe for Raspberry-Ganache Tart.
