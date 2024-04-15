These Easy Mother's Day Desserts Are Guaranteed to Make Mom Smile

Becky Lugart-Stayner

If you're thinking about all the ways you can spoil and celebrate mom on Mother's Day, you've come to the right place. You'll probably want to get her a special gift and a Mother's Day card, but those things are a given. What else can you do to make the day special? Nothing says thanks for all that bringing-you-into-the-world and raising-you-to-be-a-competent-adult stuff like delicious homemade Mother's Day dessert.

Breakfast in bed is a nice touch, or possibly making a big Mother's Day brunch. But even if you don't have time for all that, you can whip up a pretty, tasty, homemade dessert that's baked with love right from the heart. We've got ideas that'll be sure to please any mother, from light, fruit-filled treats, to healthy-ish sweets, to decadent and heavenly desserts. And you don't have to be a baking pro to make these recipes! We've got plenty of easy and simple treats that mom will love, too.

Strawberry-Lemonade Angel Pie

What better way to let mom know that she's an angel, than with an angel pie? This light-as-air meringue-crust pie is so good you might want to make two!

Get the recipe for Strawberry-Lemonade Angel Pie.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Lemon Pound Cake

This classic cake is a perfect balance between sweet and tart! This tender and dense pound cake is covered in a lemony glaze that just screams springtime, which makes it perfect for Mother's Day.

Get the recipe for Lemon Pound Cake.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Double-Strawberry Pie with Classic Crust

This old-school warm weather recipe is best with peak-season strawberries.

Get the recipe for Double-Strawberry Pie with Classic Crust.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Hummingbird Layer Cake

This classic cake is a surefire hit for celebrations large and small!

Get the recipe for Hummingbird Layer Cake.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Mississippi Mud Pie

Make this classic decadent pie for Mother's Day because your mom deserves something sweet!

Get the recipe for Mississippi Mud Pie.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Coconut Sheet Cake

Sheet cakes are a fantastic way to feed a crowd! And this one especially if your mom loves coconut. Plus, it's super easy to mix together, frost, and serve right out of the pan.

Get the recipe for Coconut Sheet Cake.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Classic Creamy Chocolate Mousse

This classic dessert is an excellent way to say, "You're the best mom ever!"

Get the recipe for Classic Creamy Chocolate Mousse.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Classic New York-Style Cheesecake

You can't go wrong with a classic cheesecake! And you can top it with mom's favorite berries for extra Mother's Day flair.

Get the recipe for Classic New York-Style Cheesecake.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Rhubarb Custard Pie

Tangy, sweet, and strikingly pretty, rhubarb makes an excellent fruit filling for spring celebrations like Mother's Day.

Get the recipe for Rhubarb Custard Pie.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Super Moist Gluten-Free Cake with Vanilla Buttercream

Even moms with gluten allergies deserve a delicious cake on Mother's Day! This cake is simple, easy, and more importantly, just as good as any cake full of gluten.

Get the recipe for Super Moist Gluten-Free Cake with Vanilla Buttercream.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Coconut Cream Gingham Cake

If your mom is a country girl with a flair for style, then make her a dessert to match. This stunning spring cake is all dressed up and ready to go!

Get the recipe for Coconut Cream Gingham Cake.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Buttermilk-Lime Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting

We like these fun, lilac-colored (and lilac-flower-shaped) cupcakes for how elegantly they recall spring in bloom. But we love them because the bright buttermilk and lime flavor just absolutely bursts out.

Get the recipe for Buttermilk-Lime Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Brandied Cherry-and-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

Ice cream loving moms will adore this cherry and chocolate studded dessert! You can always leave out the brandy if mom would prefer it that way.

Get the recipe for Brandied Cherry-and-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cupcakes

To give mom a truly special sweet treat for Mother's Day this year, bake her a batch of these cupcakes that are garnished with a chocolate-dipped strawberry!

Get the recipe for Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cupcakes.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Blackberry Sour Cream Pie

If your mom happens to be a fan of blackberries, this is the pie you need to make for her on Mother's Day!

Get the recipe for Blackberry Sour Cream Pie.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Wacky Cake

If mom's a chocoholic, she'll love this vintage recipe for Wacky Cake. It's made without butter, milk, or eggs! But it also happens to be the easiest and most delicious chocolate cake you can make.

Get the recipe for Wacky Cake.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Hummingbird Bundt Cake

This classic cake (originally from Jamaica!) has been huge in the South for decades. We took the original and turned it into an understated, but elegant bundt.

Get the recipe for Hummingbird Bundt Cake.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Two-Tiered White Velvet Cake with White Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

This practically palatial pastel masterpiece is the one to unveil when only the absolute best will do.

Get the recipe for Two-Tiered White Velvet Cake with White Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Strawberry-Almond Crumble Pie

Get your fruit fix courtesy of this crowd-pleasing pie featuring a jamlike filling.

Get the recipe for Strawberry-Almond Crumble Pie.

Hector M. Sanchez

Blueberry-Lemon Loaf Cake

If your celebration of Mother's Day is more cosy than over-the-top, you can still make something beautiful to let mom know how much she means to you. A simple loaf cake is elevated with edible flowers.

Get the recipe for Blueberry-Lemon Loaf Cake.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Apricot-Almond Slab Pie with Brandy Caramel Sauce

Hosting the whole family for Mother's day? This stunning and fruit-filled slab pie can feed the whole crowd.

Get the recipe for Apricot-Almond Slab Pie with Brandy Caramel Sauce.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Olive Oil Cake with Citrus Compote

This sweet citrus cake stays moist for days thanks to its signature ingredient. That means mom can enjoy it for several days instead of just one!

Get the recipe for Olive Oil Cake with Citrus Compote.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Brown Butter Apple Pie

What could go together better—or be more American—than Mom and apple pie?

Get the recipe for Brown Butter Apple Pie.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Zebra Semifreddo

A combo of whipped cream and ice-cream sandwiches, this semi-homemade semifreddo is the ultimate easy-to-make dessert. You can assemble it in minutes and then leave it in the freezer up to two days before serving.

Get the recipe for Zebra Semifreddo.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

A Bouquet of Vanilla Cream Cupcakes

Follow our tutorial for making flower-topped cupcakes, then use real tulip stems and leaves to complete the bouquet effect!

Get the recipe for Vanilla Cream Cupcakes.

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Key Lime Slab Pie with Candied Lime Zest

If the whole family is coming over to celebrate Mother's Day and you're on dessert duty, consider making a slab pie! They're the perfect option for feeding a crowd.

Get the recipe for Key Lime Slab Pie with Candied Lime Zest.

Becky Lugart-Stayner

Raspberry and Pistachio Semifreddo

This rich, creamy dessert is perfect for nibbling on alongside a cup of coffee.

Get the recipe for Raspberry and Pistachio Semifreddo.

Brian Woodcock

No-Bake Cheesecake with Berry Toppings

Got a mom that just can't choose one thing? Customize this super easy dessert with a variety of fresh berries, then garnish it with edible flowers to make it look absolutely stunning!

Get the recipe for No-Bake Cheesecake.

Brian Woodcock

Brioche Bread Pudding with Bourbon-Butterscotch Sauce

If mom's idea of a treat leans toward something decadently rich and full of flavor, look no further than this immensely satisfying bread pudding.

Get the recipe for Brioche Bread Pudding.

Brian Woodcock

Coconut Angel Cake

Treat Mom like the angel she is with this elegant showstopper. Layers of light, airy cake are interspersed with silky cream cheese frosting.

Get the recipe for Coconut Angel Cake.

Brian Woodcock

Strawberry Slab Pie

Serve this stunning pie with a scoop (or two!) of vanilla ice cream.

Get the recipe for Strawberry Slab Pie.

Brian Woodcock

Blackberry Coconut Tart

Fresh blackberries and coconut make for a delicious, not-too-sweet dessert perfect for springtime.

Get the recipe for Blackberry Coconut Tart.

Brian Woodcock

Raspberry Crumb Bars

Mom will love noshing on these delicious crumb bars filled with fresh raspberries, oats, and almonds.

Get the recipe for Raspberry Crumb Bars.

Brian Woodcock

Blueberry Whoopie Pies

Make use of fresh blueberries and serve these soft and tender mascarpone-filled cookies for Mother's Day.

Get the recipe for Blueberry Whoopie Pies.

Brian Woodcock

Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Galettes

Finish off a delicious meal with these personal galettes, filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb for a spring treat.

Get the recipe for Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Galettes.



Brian Woodcock

Flower Fruit Tarts

These charming flower tarts are filled with your choice of lemon curd or fruit jam fillings.

Get the recipe for Flower Fruit Tarts.

Brian Woodcock

Spring Daisy Lemon Layer Cake

Make this beautiful layered lemon cake for a Mother's Day gathering that just screams spring.

Get the recipe for Spring Daisy Lemon Layer Cake.

Brian Woodcock

Jasmine Madeleines with Lemon-Poppy Seed Glaze

Treat Mom to the tea time of her dreams with these delicate, tiny French cakes.

Get the recipe for Jasmine Madeleines.

Brian Woodcock

Chamomile-Mascarpone Tart with Fresh Strawberries

Fresh chamomile flowers add a little something special to this tantalizing tart.

Get the recipe for Chamomile-Mascarpone Tart.

Brian Woodcock

Rooibos-Blueberry-Glazed Donut Holes

Start off Mom's special day in the sweetest way with these bright bites. Rooibos is an herbal tea that takes the fresh blueberry glaze to gourmet status.

Get the recipe for Rooibos-Blueberry-Glazed Donut Holes.

Brian Woodcock

Tulip Cupcakes

Topped with tulip-shaped iced cookies, this recipe is like two treats in one!

Get the recipe for Tulip Cupcakes.

Brian Woodcock

Meyer Lemon Pie

The secret behind this sweet, buttery crust? Crushed Nilla wafers!

Get the recipe for Meyer Lemon Pie.

Brian Woodcock

Lemon Drop Sheet Cake

Say "I love you" with this tart lemony treat. The cream cheese frosting adds a little bit of sweetness to balance out the tangy cake.

Get the recipe for Lemon Drop Sheet Cake.

Brian Woodcock

Ice Cream Bombe

Upgrade regular ice cream with this spectacular frozen dessert. The "cake" has layers of strawberry, chocolate chip, pistachio almond, and chocolate ice cream to give your taste buds a sweet treat. You'll have to eat it pretty quickly before it melts, but we're sure that won't be a problem.

Get the recipe for Ice Cream Bombe.

Brian Woodcock

Raspberry Pink Velvet Cake with Raspberry Cream Cheese Frosting

This stunning raspberry pink velvet cake will look absolutely gorgeous on your Mother's Day table. The topping of raspberries, fluffy meringues, and edible flowers adds to its elegant charm.

Get the recipe for Raspberry Pink Velvet Cake.

Brian Woodcock

Strawberry Rhubarb Shortbread Bars

If you need a last-minute sweet for Mother's Day, these strawberry-rhubarb bars are so easy to make and come together in just half an hour. With 16 bars, there's plenty to go around!

Get the recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Shortbread Bars.

Brian Woodcock

Almond and Poppy Seed Loaf Cake

This moist and fluffy loaf cake is pleasantly sweet. Decorate the platter with small edible flowers from your garden for a special touch Mom will appreciate.

Get the recipe for Almond and Poppy Seed Loaf Cake.

Brian Woodcock

Lady Grey Cupcakes with Orange Zest Frosting

You probably already have all the ingredients you need for these classy cupcakes, which are a lovely addition to any Mother's Day tea party.

Get the recipe for Lady Grey Cupcakes.

Brian Woodcock

Lemon Dimples

If Mom loves all things lemon, she won't be able to keep her hands off these bite-sized treats, which are filled with lemon curd and lightly dusted with sugar.

Get the recipe for Lemon Dimples.

Antonis Achilleos

Raspberry-Ganache Tart

The rich chocolate filling topped with fresh raspberries is delicious enough on its own, but the buttery shortbread crust adds a savory crunch that makes this dessert irresistible.

Get the recipe for Raspberry-Ganache Tart.

Brian Hagiwara

