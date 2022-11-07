12 Simple But Smart Tech Buys That’ll Help Your Home Run More Efficiently

These savvy smart tech gadgets will really level-up your home (Photo: Mixed Retailers)
These savvy smart tech gadgets will really level-up your home (Photo: Mixed Retailers)

These savvy smart tech gadgets will really level-up your home (Photo: Mixed Retailers)

Despite initially being sceptical, I’ve really embraced the benefits of bringing smart gadgets into the home, since moving in with my far more tech-savvy boyfriend. And while I started out just about capable of operating a bulb from my phone, I’ve quickly become comfortable with a whole range of different smart products.

From robots that’ll hoover and mop your floors, to cat flaps that allow you to remotely keep track of your favourite felines, I firmly believe that gadgets that simplify or automate processes in the home are a worthy investment. If, like me, you like the idea of your home being as easy as possible to handle, then these gadgets are sure to make an efficient addition to your abode!

Top tip: Download the Smart Life app. In my experience, you can control pretty much any brand of smart product from this one app, which is far more convenient than having your lightbulbs in a different place to your smart plugs.

Start off by switching to smart plugs
Start off by switching to smart plugs

Amazon

Start off by switching to smart plugs

Smart plugs are one of the simplest smart products you can buy, but they'll instantly prove how useful it is to bring automated elements into your home. These ones come in a pack of four, can be controlled both via Alexa and the app, and programme to switch on or off at certain times. I use the app for everything from double checking I’ve not left my straighteners on, to scheduling the electric blanket to turn off after a couple of hours.

£31.99 from Amazon

Install a video doorbell to ensure you never miss a delivery
Install a video doorbell to ensure you never miss a delivery

Amazon

Install a video doorbell to ensure you never miss a delivery

When it comes to smart doorbells, there are loads to choose from but I still think Ring has the best range. All boasting easy, wire-free installation, this one sends you instant notifications whenever motion is detected or the doorbell is pressed, and also allows you to remotely hear and talk to anyone through the app – which is especially useful if you’re expecting a delivery but aren’t home, so need to share a safe hiding place for your parcel.

£89.99 from Amazon

Let Alexa keep track of all appointments and reminders
Let Alexa keep track of all appointments and reminders

Amazon

Let Alexa keep track of all appointments and reminders

Far more than just a speaker, the Echo Dot gives you access to the famous Alexa! Not only can you use Alexa to control your other smart devices, she can also set timers and provide reminders, add to your shopping list, and let you know what’s on your schedule for the rest of the day.

£24.99 from Amazon

Have your coffee brewed for the second you wake up
Have your coffee brewed for the second you wake up

Amazon

Have your coffee brewed for the second you wake up

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – but that doesn’t mean you can’t modernise it! Despite the growing demand for pricey, smart appliances, it’s safe to say I’m pretty attached to my standard coffee machine. So rather than upgrade it, I’ve stuck this clever button pusher right next to the ‘On’ button, and have used the app to set it up to turn my machine on at a certain time every morning.

£29.99 from Amazon

Make the switch to smart bulbs to turn any device dimmable
Make the switch to smart bulbs to turn any device dimmable

Amazon

Make the switch to smart bulbs to turn any device dimmable

Swapping the standard bulbs for smart ones is one of the most simple yet effective things you can do if you’re looking to make your home more suited to your needs. With these ones, you can turn lights on and off and dim them using the app, as well as programme them to come on or turn off at specific times.

£9.99 from Amazon

Invest in a smart thermostat to better monitor energy usage
Invest in a smart thermostat to better monitor energy usage

Amazon

Invest in a smart thermostat to better monitor energy usage

With energy bills at such a high, it’s well-worth keeping an eye on your usage throughout the month, so you can see any possible areas where you might be able to cut costs. This one is a bestseller with over 5,000 5* ratings, and reviewers love that it even turns itself down when you’re away from home.

£179.99 from Amazon

Install a cat flap that can be remotely monitored and controlled
Install a cat flap that can be remotely monitored and controlled

Amazon

Install a cat flap that can be remotely monitored and controlled

My two cats are genuinely my whole world, so installing this cat flap has made keeping tabs on them far less stressful. The clever smart cat flap scans the microchip of each cat to ensure only your registered animals are allowed in or out, and the app lets you remotely lock and open the cat flap, as well as notifies you when a cat leaves or enters.

£212 from Amazon

And set up an automatic feeder so they never go hungry
And set up an automatic feeder so they never go hungry

Amazon

And set up an automatic feeder so they never go hungry

If I’m heading out for dinner or drinks after work, then as well as using the Sure Petcare app to remotely lock the cat flap and ensure my babies are inside, I’ll also use this automatic feeder to give them their dinner. Opening the door to hangry cats isn’t a great welcome home after a few drinks – so this is a far better solution.

£79.99 from Amazon

Get this helpful robot who loves to vacuum and mop
Get this helpful robot who loves to vacuum and mop

Amazon

Get this helpful robot who loves to vacuum and mop

Instead of spending your own precious time vacuuming and mopping your floors, get yourself a robot! This clever guy has 18 different types of sensors that help it map the ideal route, multiple different cleaning modes, and will even take itself back to its charging station when finished.

£172.69 from Amazon

Try this temperature controlled mug if you're always reheating hot drinks
Try this temperature controlled mug if you’re always reheating hot drinks

Amazon

Try this temperature controlled mug if you’re always reheating hot drinks

If you’re always having to reheat forgotten cups of coffee in the microwave, then this smart mug and matching coaster set will save you time and hassle. You can put it on the coaster to keep it warm all day, but the mug also has an 80 minute built-in battery. Plus, it comes in three different colours, and can also be controlled via the app.

£125 from Amazon

Swap the basic baby monitor for this affordable indoor camera
Swap the basic baby monitor for this affordable indoor camera

Amazon

Swap the basic baby monitor for this affordable indoor camera

Whether you’re after a way to remotely keep an eye on your precious pup when he’s left home alone, or just want to stay alert to any stirring noises coming from the baby’s crib while you watch TV, this fantastic indoor camera is up to the task. It provides 360 degree visibility, has two-way talk, and will notify you if any noise or movement is detected.

£49.99 from Amazon

Check you've locked the back door from the comfort of your bed
Check you’ve locked the back door from the comfort of your bed

Amazon

Check you’ve locked the back door from the comfort of your bed

Worrying I forgot to close the downstairs windows is one of the most annoying things I contemplate when I’m already snug and warm in bed (rivalled only by realising I kind of need a wee), so I love that by placing these smart sensors on my doors and windows, I can simply use the app to double check  rather than having to leave my cosy duvet!

£18.99 from Amazon

