14 scented candles to have your home smelling like spring

Spring Candles

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's been a long, cold winter and if you're anything like us, you're ready to welcome spring and all that comes with it: The sunshine, the rain, the flowers, and the feelings of starting afresh. All of that can be encapsulated into the perfect scented candle.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

As you get ready for spring cleaning, a scented candle with the fresh aromas of spring is an easy way to perk you up and usher the season into your home. Even within spring, there is a variety to choose from. You can go for clean florals, cool and earthy or airy and soft.

Take a look at our favorite spring candles from places like Bath & Body Works, White Barn, Anthropologie and Goose Creek to bring the outdoors indoors this season.

1. A white gardenia garden from White Barn

spring candles: White Barn

Spring is the perfect time to walk through lush, blooming gardens. With White Barn's three-wick White Gardenia, you'll feel like you're in one. It holds notes of sweet apple, tuberose, greenery and of course, white gardenia.

$14 at Bath & Body Works

2. Orange blossoms from Glossier

spring candles: Glossier

Glossier's Orange Blossom Neroli Candle fills your room with the fresh scents of citrus, cypress, neroli and pear: A perfect combination to perk up your mood. The pretty glass vessel can be repurposed into a pen holder, toothbrush holder and more.

$45 at Glossier

3. Sweet peas from Goose Creek

spring candles: Goose Creek

This popular three-wick candle takes you through delicate wafts of fresh sweet pea in a gentle spring breeze. Reviewers say the smell takes them back to childhood; one person said it reminds them of their mother's garden in the '50s!

$26 at Goose Creek

4. A Paris spring from Bath & Body Works

spring candles: Bath and Body Works

If you want to travel this spring, let this Springtime In Paris candle take you to, well, springtime in Paris! Notes of soft peach, lotus blossom and bergamot evoke the feeling of sightseeing in Paris, surrounded by flowers. This can burn for up to 45 hours.

Story continues

$14 at Bath & Body Works

5. Pear blossoms from HomeWorx

spring candles: HomeWorx

Every year, pear trees are among the first to blossom, opening up sometime between mid-February and early April. The flowers are a sure sign of spring, and pear blossom candles capture the seasonal shift in a jar.

HomeWorx's lovely pear blossom candle brings in notes of water lily, peach, and camellia blossom. The four wick candle burns for up to 55 hours.

$25 at QVC

6. Lilacs from Yankee Candles

spring candles: Yankee Candles

One of Amazon’s most popular Yankee Candles, Lilac Blossoms, comes in a variety of sizes and iterations. Yankee Candles says this one's intended to take you “to an alluring grove filled with lavender, white, and deep purple lilacs. The candle is made of quality paraffin grade candle wax that we love.

The jar candles are 100% recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle, meaning you’ll also be able to do your part for the Earth.

$17 at Amazon

7. Spring 1998 from Nette

spring candles: Nette

Meant to invoke not just a season but a year, Nette’s Spring 1998 candle gives off a pure white floral scent that blends freesia, petitgrain, neroli and orange flower. The soy-wax candle is hand-poured and uses all-natural fragrances, making it clean and sustainable.

The candle’s label describes the scent as “Graduation day, white flowers thrown in the air, heady sunshine leaking all over the ground…hope and endless possibility.” If that’s not spring, we don’t know what is.

$68 at Nordstrom

8. Herbs and bergamot from Hive & Wick

spring candles: Anthropologie

This candle blends “bright bergamot swirls with freshly cut grass, herbal clary sage, and green banana,” and it certainly does capture the scents of a morning at the farmer’s market. We’ve tested Hive & Wick candles in the past and loved them. This hand-poured beeswax version burns for about 30 hours, and looks so cute that you’ll want to keep its jar around even after the scent's all burned out.

$28 at Anthropologie

9. California wildflowers from Wood & Wine

spring candles: Wood & Wine

A candle that blends both beautiful fragrance and adorable aesthetics, Wood & Wine Succulents is inspired by the beautiful fields of California wildflowers. Each candle is poured in southern California. It’s also unique, with adorable wax succulents poking out of the surface.

$36 at HSN

10. Honeysuckle from Mrs. Meyer's

spring candles: Mrs. Meyer's

Fans of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day products will be pleased to know that the brand doesn’t just make sanitizing sprays, soaps and rinses: It also makes a variety of candles. For spring, Amazon buyers love the honeysuckle candle in a tin, which is little, but packs 12 hours of burn time. Take it in a suitcase on the road, and use it to set a vibe in a sterile hotel room. The soy wax candle has a cruelty-free formula that uses fragrant essential oils. Amazon customers call it “long-lasting” and “great-smelling.”

$5 at Amazon

11. Fresh rain from Village Candle

spring candles: Village Candle

For many parts of the country, spring means rain. Village Candle captures the scent of April showers in its Rain candle, which contains notes of bergamot, lily and amber. The dual-wick jar candle is beloved by Amazon buyers, who say the scent is long-lasting and the candle is surprisingly slow-burning.

$31 at Amazon

12. Hyacinth and rhubarb from Floral Street

spring candles: Floral Street

The Nordstrom-exclusive candle is made from a soy wax blend, and aims to bring “a burst of sunlight” into every room. Using notes of rhubarb, bay, pink cassis, carrot, galbanum, cyclamen, hyacinth, plum and cedarwood, the candle creates a clean, happy vibe like the one you'd get from a real spring bouquet.

$52 at Nordstrom

13. Tulips from La Jolie Muse

Spring candles: La Jolie Muse

A freshly floral candle, La Jolie Muse’s Midnight Tulip is encased in beautifully embossed orange glass. Meant to suggest a fragrant spring evening rather than a crisp day, the candle uses hints of violet, jasmine and patchouli to complement its black tulip notes.

The eco-conscious vegan candle burns for upwards of 40 hours, and can be cleaned out once empty, meaning it can have a second life as a storage vessel or a vase.

$26 at Wayfair

14. Spring florals from Aromatique

Spring candles: Aromatique

A candle simply dubbed "The Smell Of Spring," Aromatique’s offering aims to invoke the scent of a spring garden. Hand-poured in Arkansas, the six-ounce candle contains notes of hyacinth, jasmine, rose and lily of the valley. Amazon users note that the candle has an “intoxicating scent" that “fills up a room.”

$17 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop candles for spring from Anthropologie, Bath & Body Works and more