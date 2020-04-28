These Are the 12 Richest Princesses in the World

Many little girls dream of being princesses, and for a lucky few around the world, those dreams are a reality. Being a princess often means enjoying the finer things in life, including designer clothes, lavish vacations, palatial living and royal net worths of millions of dollars.

Last updated: Feb. 5, 2019

12. Princess Beatrice of York

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Net worth: $5 million

Country: England

Princess Beatrice is the older daughter of The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and one of the Queen of England’s grandchildren. Princess Beatrice is seventh in the line of succession to the throne. She is the first member of the royal family to complete the London Marathon and works full time in business.

Given how wealthy the queen is, it’s no surprise to see many of her family members on this list.

11. Princess Eugenie of York

Net worth: $5 million

Country: England

Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and is the Queen of England’s granddaughter. She is eighth in line for the throne. In October 2018, Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in an expensive royal wedding held at Windsor Castle.

10. Crown Princess Victoria

Net worth: $10 million

Country: Sweden

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, is the oldest daughter of the King and Queen of Sweden. She will be Sweden’s first female Head of State from the Bernadotte Dynasty. Victoria married Daniel Westling in 2010, and they have two children together.

Could You Afford to Go? What It Really Costs To Attend a Royal Wedding

9. Kate Middleton

Net worth: $10 million

Country: England

Princess Kate, also known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, married Prince William in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. They have three children together. Before she was a royal, Middleton worked for her parents’ party supply company.

Story continues

Want To Know How Princess Kate Spends Her Wealth? Here’s How the British Royal Family Spends Their Money

8. Princess Madeleine

Net worth: $10 million

Country: Sweden

Princess Madeleine is the youngest daughter of the King and Queen of Sweden. She currently resides in London, where her husband Chris O’Neill works as the managing director of Wilton Payments Limited. They have three children together.

7. Princess Sofia

Net worth: $10 million (based on Prince Carl Philip’s net worth)

Country: Sweden

Princess Sofia is the wife of Prince Carl Philip. Sofia was well-known in Sweden even before she became a royal because of her career as a model and reality star. Sofia and Carl Philip have two children together.

6. Princess Anne

Net worth: $30 million

Country: England

Princess Anne is the only daughter of the Queen of England and is currently 12th in line to the throne. Anne, whose full title is Princess Royal, is married to Sir Timothy Laurence, a retired British naval officer. Anne competed in the Olympic Games in 1976 as an equestrian.

Learn: 16 Surprising Facts About the British Royal Family’s Money

5. Caroline, Princess of Hanover

Net worth: $100 million

Country: Monaco

Caroline, Princess of Hanover, also known as Princess Caroline of Monaco, is the oldest daughter of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier. Caroline studied philosophy at the Sorbonne in Paris, and she has been married three times. Her current husband is Prince Ernst August of Hanover.

4. Princess Stéphanie

Net worth: $100 million

Country: Monaco

Princess Stéphanie is the youngest child of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier. She has been scrutinized for many of her romantic relationships, reports People, including her first marriage to her bodyguard Daniel Ducret, who was also already a father to a son, and a relationship with married elephant trainer Franco Knie. During the 80s, Stéphanie pursued careers as a model and a singer.

3. Princess Charlene

Net worth: $150 million

Country: Monaco

Charlene Wittstock is a former Olympic swimmer who met her husband Prince Albert during an international swim meet in Monaco. They got married in 2011. According to her official biography, her hobbies include surfing and hiking.

2. Princess Gesine

Net worth: $1.05 billion

Country: Italy

Princess Gesine and her brother Prince Jonathan Doria Pamphilj were adopted from an orphanage as babies by an Italian princess, Orietta Doria Pamphilj, Principessa di Melfi, and were raised in the Palazzo Doria in Rome, according to Vanity Fair. In 2000, Gesine and Jonathan inherited the royal estate after their mother passed away.

1. Princess Charlotte

Net worth: $4.2 billion (based on value to U.K. economy)

Country: England

Princess Charlotte is only 3 years old, but she’s already worth billions, Marie Claire U.K. reported. The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was an influencer from the minute she was born: The GH Hurt & Sons shawl she was wrapped in during her first public appearance sold out immediately. And, according to Brand Finance, her influence is only expected to grow as she gets older.

Click through to find out how much it costs to travel like the royal family.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 12 Richest Princesses in the World