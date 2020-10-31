12 Questions Staring Ruling CPM in the Face 6 Months Before Kerala Assembly Elections

Come May, and if everything goes as planned, Kerala will go to polls along with its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The battle will be fierce in Kerala for the CPI (M) as it will try to hold on to power, for the Congress as it will attempt to get its 'turn' after five years, and for the BJP which will strive to make inroads into the southern state.

The ruling Left Democratic Front is in a tough spot following investigations by various central agencies in an unprecedented fashion after the unearthing of a gold smuggling racket at the Thiruvananthapuram airport under the pretext of diplomatic baggage.

Here is a list of a dozen issues that the CPI (M), which assumed office with the slogan 'Everything will be fine once LDF comes to power', faces.

1. Rising sons

There is nothing fresh in an allegation against Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, as his name was featured in many scandals in the last decade. However, the arrest of the 36-year- old by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in a case of funding to a drug peddler prompted thousands of the activists and supporters of the party to go silent. The party leadership will have a tough time explaining this matter to the cadres, especially the youth who were active in the "Be human, say no to intoxication" campaign in February.

2.Importance of being Sivasankar

The fall of M Sivasankar, one of the most illustrious and creative IAS officers in the state, to disgrace was beyond anybody's wild imagination. His arrest by the ED on charges of money laundering and the listing as the fifth accused in the gold smuggling case has raised many questions on his role as the principal secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It has to be noted that state secretaries of both CPI (M) and CPI had sent a word of caution about him during the days of the Sprinklr controversy in April. However, the CM had put his weight behind his man Friday.

3. Mission without life

For Pinarayi Vijayan, the Life Mission project has been a dear one ever since he assumed office in 2016. It was floated to build houses for the homeless and landless using funds from all kinds of sponsorships, with the state government providing the land. However, after the statement of Swapna Suresh, the accused in the gold smuggling case, the element of commission in the Life Mission project came to light and the CBI has started an inquiry into the deals starting from a project in Thrissur district.

4. Jobs for sale

The credibility of the state Public Service Commission (PSC), one of the biggest in the country in terms of the examinations and the number of members (15), is under scrutiny after key accused in a murder attempt case, who had several police cases against them and failed to pass their respective university examinations, secured top ranks in the PSC examination. Following the revelation that those three candidates admitted to malpractice, the Kerala High Court noted that a wider investigation into the discrepancies was necessary. The three were former leaders of the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

5. A for Ayyappa

The entry of two women into Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, following the Supreme Court verdict on customs on the hill shrine in 2018, had a serious impact on the state administration and CPI(M). On an analysis of the trends in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it can be noted that a substantial amount of votes from its support base eroded in at least 10 LS seats, which hold 70 assembly seats. Though the matter is under the consideration of the Supreme Court the embers are still hotter in the believer's arena.

6. Salary challenge

Amid the mounting protests, the government brought in an ordinance, which empowers the state to cut salaries of government employees during emergencies, as the state is heading for a financial crisis amid the 2020 lockdown. Despite the pleas from various quarters, the government was adamant on its stand that it would not exempt healthcare workers or the state police force from the salary cut. The efforts from some corners to paint those who raised a protest by burning the order, especially the teaching community, as overpaid, antagonised them. The ordinance came as the Supreme Court had upheld a Kerala High Court order that stayed the government move to collect letters of unwillingness from employees who did not wish to contribute to the “salary challenge” that was set up in the wake of the floods in August 2018. It has to be noted that only around 60 per cent of the employees took up the challenge in 2018.

