The $12 The Product I Rely on for Smudge-Free Nails

This Top Coat Is My Hack for Smudge-Free Nails

Getty Images

I always go through a mental checklist before painting my nails. Do I have to hand wash any dishes? Am I going to need a snack in the near future? Will I want to change clothes any time soon? These things probably seem like they have nothing do with giving yourself an at-home manicure, but they have everything to do with an at-home manicure.

All of the above tasks have smudged my nails, regardless of how long I've waited for them to dry before touching anything in my apartment. That is, until I tried Orly's Sec N' Dry Quick-Dry Topcoat. Like the name implies, this top coat promises to deep dry layers of nail polish fast, and protect your manicure from chipping.

Best Top Coat for Nails

Courtesy

To shop: $12; orlybeauty.com

RELATED: 11 Nail Polish Colors to Get You Through Winter

Since I've tried a number of top coats that promise to prevent smudging (and failing), I always go into trying a quick dry formula with low expectations. However, I stand corrected. When I used this Orly one for the first time, I applied a thin layer to my freshly-painted sage green nails and waited five minutes max before attempting do anything with my hands again.

VIDEO: 10 Cool Nail Art Ideas for Manicure Minimalists

Even though I finished this DIY manicure close to my bed time, I took a risk and hand-washed the dish I had soaking in my sink, fingers figuratively crossed, hoping I wouldn't have to stay up late fixing a smudged nail.

Spoiler alert: I still hit the lights at 11p.m. that night.

Good to Go used to be the column where we'd share the beauty products we can't travel without. But while travel's off the table, we'll be focusing on products that make us feel good in quarantine. This month, why I'm obsessed with Orly's Sec N' Dry Quick-Dry Topcoat.