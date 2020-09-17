12 popular face masks for adults to keep you protected this season

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Along with proper hand washing and maintaining social distance, wearing face masks has just become part of our new daily routine.

Handmade reusable cotton mask. Face mask protection against pollution, virus, flu and coronavirus. Getty Images. More

New research shows that wearing face masks can help slow the spread of COVID-19, and the CDC now recommends that you wear a cloth face mask when you're around people who don't live with you and in public settings when social distancing is difficult.

ALSO SEE: Kate Middleton brought back her favourite floral face mask for her latest official engagement

Depending on your preference, you can choose between reusable cloth masks or disposable versions, many of which start at less than a dollar per mask. We’ve gathered a few of the most popular face masks out there, which you can shop below.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.