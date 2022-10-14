12 Pet-Safe Home Buys That Every Dog Or Cat Owner Should Know About

These pet-safe home buys are a game-changer for dog and cat owners (Photo: Amazon / HuffPost)

Confession time: I love my pets to bits but they can make having a nice home feel like a bit of a struggle at times.

The dogs leave muddy paw prints everywhere, cat hair constantly coats my soft furnishings, and they also have an annoying habit of eating my houseplants – more an issue for them, than me, when one of them nibbled on a toxic one.

The good news is over the past few years, I’ve found a few nifty ways to make my home into more of a pet-friendly space without compromising on style.

From non-toxic houseplants my cat can safely chew to cleaning with steam, rather than chemicals, I’ve rounded up a selection of hacks here.

These real wax LED pillar candles

Amazon

These real wax LED pillar candles

Pets are notorious for scalding themselves on candles. My cat once caught herself on fire stepping over a candle so now I always opt for LED candles instead. These real wax pillar candles look super realistic and have a flickering flame feature.

£26.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon

This indoor-outdoor reversible rug

Amazon

This indoor-outdoor reversible rug

Rugs can be tricky to wash as they're often too big to fit in the washer. Instead of a regular one, pick a waterproof indoor-outdoor rug you can easily wash down and shake dry as and when it gets dirty. (Honestly, this is a game-changer if you have pets that often have muddy paws and spread dirt everywhere.)

£30 (was £59) at Amazon

Swap out your glasses for these copper alternatives

Amazon

Swap out your glasses for these copper alternatives

If your pets have a habit of knocking your glasses over (with mine it's a constant occurrence) opting for copper stemless wine glasses is a great move. They look chic, won't smash if knocked over, and keep your drink seriously cool no matter how long they sit out for.

£21.95 at Amazon

This 10-in-1 steam mop that's ideal for chemical-free cleaning

Amazon

This 10-in-1 steam mop that's ideal for chemical-free cleaning

When you share your home with pets, you want to ensure it's kept clean, fresh and hygienic, but without the need for potentially toxic harsh chemicals, that's where a steam cleaner can come in super handy.

£39.99 at Amazon

This cordless pet vacuum that's perfect for keeping floors fur-free

Amazon

This cordless pet vacuum that's perfect for keeping floors fur-free

This cordless Vax pet vacuum boasts up to 40 mins of run time and is designed to effortlessly remove pet hair without clogging. Plus, it works seamlessly for both carpets and hard floors. For pet owners, this really is the one.

£159 (was £179.99)

This super handy pet hair dissolver that'll ensure your machine doesn't get clogged with fur

Amazon

This super handy pet hair dissolver that'll ensure your machine doesn't get clogged with fur

Ensure that your bedding and towels don't come out the wash coated in fur by adding this pet hair dissolver to your machine.

£7.29 (was £9.48)

These pet hair removing laundry tools

Amazon

These pet hair removing laundry tools

Sick and tired of your clothes coming out of the washing machine covered in pet hair? These handy little pet hair catchers are a total game-changer. Simply chuck them in the drum with your washing and your laundry should come out fur-free.

£6.99 at Amazon

This magic pet hair remover that'll keep your furniture fur-free

Amazon

This magic pet hair remover that'll keep your furniture fur-free

Sick and tired of finding pet hair absolutely everywhere? I know the feeling. Eugh. This reusable pet fur remover is a total godsend. Honestly, it'll change your life.

£11.99 (was £14.99)

This super stretchy, wonderfully luxe sofa cover

Amazon

This super stretchy, wonderfully luxe sofa cover

For protecting your sofa from pet damaged (think: muddy paw prints, pet hair and scratches) this washable, easy-to-apply sofa cover is a godsend. It also looks wonderfully chic and stylish.

£35.98 at Amazon

These chic plastic soap dispenser bottles that can be knocked over and won't break

Amazon

These chic plastic soap dispenser bottles that can be knocked over and won't break

Love amber pump bottles? If you've got pets, opting for glass most probably isn't a good idea. So, why not treat yourself to these plastic alternatives? I have these myself and can confirm that they look just aesthetically pleasing as their glass counterparts.

£8.99 for three at Amazon

This smash-proof vase

Amazon

This smash-proof vase

Whether it's a wagging dog tail or a nuzzling cat, pets seem to always knock things over. I've lost many a glass vase this way. So, now I always opt for metal, pet-safe vases instead.

£19.99 at Amazon

This non-toxic Spider Plant

Amazon

This non-toxic Spider Plant

Pets have a habit of eating things they shouldn't -–like the time my cat nibbled my aloe vera plant which, it turns out, is toxic to pets and cost me £40 in vets fees. so it's good sense to opt for pet-safe greenery, like this pretty Spider Plant.

£16.99 at Amazon

