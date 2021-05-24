12 Opposition Leaders Extend Support to Farmers’ Protest on 26 May

In a joint statement released on Sunday, 23 May, the leaders of twelve major Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the CPI, marked their support to the appeal for a countrywide protest led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the collective body of the farmer unions agitating against the Centre’s new agricultural laws, has scheduled for the protest to occur on 26 May.

The joint statement signed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray, MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee among others, says that the leaders have extended their support to the call given by SKM to observe a countrywide protest day on 26 May “marking the completion of six months of the heroic peaceful Kisan struggle.”

In the statement, the group of Opposition leaders also referred to their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 May last week, expressing their position vis a vis the farm bill, in which they had demanded the immediate repeal of farm laws.

“Repeal farm laws to protect lakhs of our annadatas becoming victims of the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people,” the letter had stated.

The statement also added that the Centre “must stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with the SKM on these lines.”

The farm leaders and the government had held their last round of negotiations on 22 January, though PM Modi had solicited further conference with the farm leaders on the issue in February.

26 May, the day of the countrywide protest, will complete six months of the farmers' agitation at Delhi’s borders.

