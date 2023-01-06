12-year-old wakes parent up to say she stabbed her younger brother, Oklahoma cops say

A 12-year-old girl stabbed her younger brother, then awoke her parent who was sleeping upstairs, authorities in Oklahoma said.

Once her parent was awake, the daughter admitted what she had done, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers with the department’s Riverside Division were called to the stabbing in south Tulsa at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Paramedics and firefighters were already at the apartment complex treating a 9-year-old boy, KOKI reported.

The brother was then rushed to a hospital for surgery, officials said. He died of his injuries at about 2:30 a.m.

His sister was taken into custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice, police said. The Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit is investigating the “tragic homicide involving children.”

This is the city’s second homicide of 2023, according to the release.

