12-year-old student shot at Greenville County middle school dies in area hospital

The student who was shot at a Greenville County middle school Thursday afternoon has died.

Community activist Bruce Wilson identified him as 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson.

Wilson said in a statement “We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamari dearly.”

He said the family does not yet know what caused the shooting and has asked for privacy as they grieve.

The shooting occurred inside Tanglewood Middle School toward the front of the building around 12:30 p.m. A suspect, also a male student, was taken into custody after running away and hiding not far from the school building.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.