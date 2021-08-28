12-Year-Old Golden Retriever Rescued by Firefighters After Falling Down Abandoned Well

Firefighters from station 62 in Aloha paired up with firefighters from our technical rescue team from station 51 in Tigard to rescue a 12 yo Golden Retriever that had fallen into an abounded well in Aloha this afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue/Twitter

A 12-year-old dog who fell down an abandoned well is now back on dry land thanks to a group of firefighters in Oregon.

Calvin, a golden retriever, was safely pulled from the bottom of a well in Aloha on Monday, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The department said on social media that firefighters from two of its stations used a tripod and rope system to reach the pup, who had been trapped underground for four hours before his rescue.

Calvin was brought back to the surface after a rescuer was lowered into the well to secure the pooch.

Firefighters from station 62 in Aloha paired up with firefighters from our technical rescue team from station 51 in Tigard to rescue a 12 yo Golden Retriever that had fallen into an abounded well in Aloha this afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue/Twitter

RELATED: Deaf Senior Dog Missing For Days Rescued from Texas Storm Drain in Citywide Effort

His owner, Dickson Patton, told local news station KPTV that he was mowing his lawn when he first noticed that Calvin was missing.

Patton said he and his wife, Sheryl, spent two hours searching for Calvin before noticing that their two other dogs, Fergus and Margaret, kept going to an old pump house.

"When he heard them, he started barking from the well and as soon as I heard that I knew what had happened," he recalled. "I started ripping up the rotted plywood and called the fire department."

Firefighters from station 62 in Aloha paired up with firefighters from our technical rescue team from station 51 in Tigard to rescue a 12 yo Golden Retriever that had fallen into an abounded well in Aloha this afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue/Twitter

RELATED: Cat Missing for 10 Days Saved from the Bottom of a Well After Dog Hears Her Cries

Patton said he believes that Calvin was chasing a squirrel when he fell through some rotted plywood that was covering the well.

Tim Nokes, a spokesperson for the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, told Pamplin Media Group that the well was approximately 30 feet deep and Calvin was treading water when rescuers arrived on scene.

"Incidents like this don't happen very often, so it was a good training opportunity for our technical rescue team," said Nokes. "We can simulate technical rescues similar to that, but it's not very often where we actually have a 30-foot-deep well we get to send someone down inside."

Story continues

Firefighters from station 62 in Aloha paired up with firefighters from our technical rescue team from station 51 in Tigard to rescue a 12 yo Golden Retriever that had fallen into an abounded well in Aloha this afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue/Twitter

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Following his rescue, Calvin was rushed to a local veterinarian clinic, where he was treated for hypothermia, according to his owner.

"I can't say enough good things about the TV Fire & Rescue," Sheryl Patton said. "I mean, they're really efficient."