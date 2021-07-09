12-year-old Edmonton girl reaches Braille Challenge finals for 3rd year in a row

Habiba Hafez is competing in the Braille Challenge finals for the third year in a row. (Amal Hafez - image credit)

For the third year in a row, Habiba Hafez has advanced to the final round of an international competition for students who are blind or partly blind.

Hafez, 12, is the lone Albertan and one of four Canadian finalists in the Braille Institute of America's Braille Challenge.

The annual academic competition tests North American students in Grades 1 to 12 in the categories of reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and charts and graphs.

Hafez, who has been participating in the challenge since 2015, is competing in the sophomore section this year. Fifty-two students across five age groups qualified for the finals.

Janna Cheung and Keaton Hamilton of Ontario and Ella Yu of British Columbia are also representing Canada in the finals.

Hafez completed a remote test last week and will learn how she performed on July 31, when the winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony.

"No matter what happens, I did my best," she told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Tuesday.

Hafez, whose family moved to Edmonton from Calgary four months ago, is going into Grade 7 at Vernon Barford Junior High School.

Born blind, she started learning braille in kindergarten, struggling at first to tell the difference between letters with similar configurations of raised dots.

She said support from her parents and teachers has helped her learn the written language and stay calm during the competitions.

"I couldn't have gotten to where I am without all these wonderful teachers helping me," she said.

Amal Hafez

Hafez said past experiences have taught her placing well in the challenge is not always most important.

"What matters is that you focus and you have fun and connect with other people," she said.

Leading up to the awards ceremony, finalists will attend webinars and socialize with each other and their families.