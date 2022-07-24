  • Oops!
13 NFL teams are getting new uniforms and helmets for the 2022 season

Cork Gaines,Tyler Lauletta
·2 min read
In this article:
NFL new uniforms and helmets 2022 season
NFL

  • Several NFL teams are getting new uniforms and helmets for the 2022 season.

  • The biggest change is the NFL dropping its one-helmet rule; many teams have added an alternate helmet this year with more sure to come.

  • Dropping the helmet rule also means we will see several popular throwback uniforms for the first time in many years.

  • Below we take a look at all the changes we have seen so far. If your favorite team has a change we haven't added yet, please contact us at cgaines@insider.com.

The New York Giants are bringing back their classic uniforms and blue helmets with "Giants" on the side in 2022.

New York Giants throwback helmet and uniforms
New York Giants

The Chicago Bears have added an orange helmet to go with their orange alternate jersey.

Chicago Bears Alternate Orange Helmet
Chicago Bears

The Dallas Cowboys will wear throwback white helmets with the iconic navy star for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Giants.

Dallas Cowboys white alternate helmet
Dallas Cowboys

Meanwhile, the Jets went stealth black for their alternates.

New York Jets Stealth Black Helmet
New York Jets

The Carolina Panthers have introduced a new black helmet to be worn with their all-back uniform.

Carolina Panthers new black helmet
Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints have a new black alternate helmet with a fleur-de-lis "stripe."

New Orleans Saints black helmet
New Orleans Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles are debuting a black helmet to go with their black jerseys.

Philadelphia Eagles Black Helmet
Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will also bring back their Kelly green uniforms as an alternate in 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles kelly green uniforms
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have a new red helmet to go with a 1966 throwback uniform they will wear this season.

Atlanta Falcons red helmet throwbacks
Atlanta Falcons

The New England Patriots are bringing back "Pat Patriot" and their white helmet as a throwback uniform.

New ENgland Patriots throwbacks
New England Patriots

The Washington Football Team are now officially the Commanders, which means an entirely new uniform set that includes new logos and a black alternate helmet.

Washington Commanders new uniforms
Rob Carr/Getty Images; Washington Commanders

Here is the Commanders' new crest.

Washington Commanders logo
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have a new "battle red" alternate helmet.

Houston Texans red helmet
Houston Texans

The San Francisco 49ers have tweaked their uniform by bringing back the third stripe to their sleeves and the "Saloon" font wordmark to the jersey and helmet neck bumper.

San Francisco 49ers new uniforms
San Francisco 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled a new White Bengal tiger alternate helmet.

Cincinnati Bengals white tiger helmet
Cincinnati Bengals

The Miami Dolphins have a new logo to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 team's perfect season. The design suggests it will be worn as a patch on their uniforms this season.

Miami Dolphins anniversary patch
NFL Network; Uni-Watch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back the popular "Bucco Bruce" and their creamsicle uniforms, but not until 2023 because of supply-chain issues.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwbacks
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images; Focus on Sport/Getty Images;

The same for the Seattle Seahawks, who will have to wait until 2023 for these throwbacks.

Seattle Seahawks throwback uniforms
Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

