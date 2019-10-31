12 most memorable moments from the Tour of California

null

The loss of the Amgen Tour of California as the USA's only WorldTour race struck a major blow to cycling in North America, with the cornerstone event going on a hiatus for 2020.

The Tour of California was the country's most enduring, innovative and spectacular major race and provided numerous memorable moments.

Over the 14 editions, the Tour of California elevated the status of budding stars like Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, Tadej Pogačar and Egan Bernal. It introduced established riders like Mark Cavendish, Tom Boonen, Michael Rogers and Bradley Wiggins to American fans. The race also showcased the state's incredible scenery - from the soaring heights of the Sierras to the vast beaches of its Pacific coast - and iconic man-made structures like the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bixby Bridge and Coit Tower.

It also encapsulated modern American cycling history – starting just after the retirement of Lance Armstrong, highlighting his contemporaries: Levi Leipheimer, Floyd Landis, David Zabriskie, and George Hincapie, and the riders who were tasked with rebuilding the reputation of the sport following those riders' confessions to doping. Those included Tejay van Garderen, Taylor Phinney, Tyler Farrar, Peter Stetina, Chad Haga, Joe Dombrowski, and a host of Continental riders who lit up the race.

Most importantly, it gave American fans a race of their own on the highest stage - it proved that the country could produce a competition on par with the traditional European races. It put US cycling on the map.

Cyclingnews looks back at the highs and lows of the Tour of California since its inception in 2006.

The rise of Sagan

Peter Sagan wins his first Tour of California stage

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Peter Sagan came into the 2010 Tour of California as the neo-pro who happened to win two stages in Paris-Nice and one in Tour de Romandie. Riding for Liquigas-Doimo, he spoke only in Italian through a translator and had yet to win the hearts of American cycling fans with his carefree approach to racing, flashy wheelies and impish personality.

But his class shone through almost immediately, with a second-place on stage 2, first in the bunch sprint for fourth on stage 3 and some good work to deliver teammate Francesco Chicchi to the win on stage 4.

Sagan began building his record-setting stage win tally in Bakersfield on the day that Armstrong crashed out, winning an uphill sprint ahead of eventual race winner Michael Rogers. He backed up that win with another in Big Bear Lake after surviving seven classified climbs to the high altitude finish.

It was here that Sagan made his mark of an unshakable fast-man, with Rogers remarking: "I saw him there at the top of the last climb and started concentrating on second [place]".

Sagan went on to become the undisputed king of the Tour of California, building a huge fan base, 17 stage victories and the almost surreal overall victory in Tour of California where he stunned the peloton, winning the individual time trial (after it was relocated due to bad weather in Big Bear Lake) and holding onto two-second deficit to Julian Alaphilippe on the tough climb up Mt. Baldy.

Sagan won the overall with time bonuses on the final stage, proving to then critical team owner Oleg Tinkov that he was more than worth his salary, thank you very much.

Rise and fall of Armstrong 2.0

A rare vulnerable moment for Lance Armstrong in 2010

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In 2009, Lance Armstrong made a controversial return to the peloton, beginning the year at the Tour Down Under but importantly being heartily welcomed by thousands of still-loyal supporters in California, many of whom were inspired by his cancer-awareness campaigns. The courses were plastered with 'Livestrong' paraphernalia and lined by yellow wrist-banded devotees.

Armstrong was less admired by some in the media, including Irishman Paul Kimmage who bravely stood up in the pre-race press conference and challenged whether "non-repentant" dopers (Armstrong tacitly included) should be welcomed back.

The American bristled, shooting back with "When I decided to come back, for what I think is a very noble reason, you said, 'The cancer has been in remission for four years, our cancer has now returned' – meaning me, that I am the cancer!

"So it goes without saying, no we are not going to sit down for an interview. You are not worth the chair you are sitting on with a statement like that, with a disease that touches everyone around the world."

Kimmage got the last word: "You don't have a patent on cancer. I'm interested in the cancer of doping in cycling. That has been my life's work! I raced as a professional and I exposed it. Then you come along and the problem disappears."

Those words would continue to ring during what followed in 2010.

The 2010 edition started in bright sunshine in Nevada City with one fewer stage on tap for the peloton, but aside from the minor truncation the atmosphere was rosy: Mark Cavendish won a stage, Dave Zabriskie took the race lead, Armstrong's fans came out in droves to line the roadsides. It was bliss for the organisers until...

Floyd Landis confessed to doping and implicated Armstrong and his team manager Johan Bruyneel in what is now history - what USADA would later call "the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen."

Videographers and journalists swarmed Armstrong at the start of stage 5 in Visalia to hear his denial of the allegations: "we have nothing to say and nothing to hide" before the peloton took off en route to Bakersfield.

On a flat, straight stretch of highway, Armstrong crashed out of the race four miles into the stage and, after receiving assistance from the medics dropped out of the race. It was only the beginning of his downfall.

The move to May

The bunch rolls into Santa Rosa. Note, far left, the OUCH riders helping Landis with a flat.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

In 2010, the Tour of California moved from its traditional February slot to May - a risky move that on one hand allowed the race to expand into the high mountains with less risk of bad weather (more on that later) and attract stronger fields of in-form riders tuning up for the Tour de France. However the race overlapped with the Giro d'Italia.

Then-director Andrew Messick told Cyclingnews in 2009: "The weather was really bad this year. We had three stages where it never stopped raining and was never above 40 degrees (F).

"It was our good fortune that [then-UCI President] Pat McQuaid came to visit the race this year after four days of rain. He had an opportunity to talk to everyone, including the riders and teams, and I think he realised that California is a great state, but it really does rain a lot in February and that’s not what we want to showcase. So we worked hard with the UCI to find a solution."

The move proved successful, with the race attracting plenty of top European riders who were looking to regain form following their post-Classics break ahead of the Tour de France. They enjoyed California's luxurious hotels and warm and sunny weather, but going up against the Giro also meant only a few riders had it on their calendar as a serious target.

Snow follows the race to May

A snowman holds a sign along the race route on Highway 89 after stage one of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California from South Lake Tahoe to North Lake Tahoe was cancelled

(Image credit: AFP)

For 2011, the organisers of Tour of California selected the first host city in the Sierra Nevada Mountains: South Lake Tahoe. The town sits at 1900m above sea level and would normally be encased in snow during the race's previous February date, but by May the snow is typically long gone. On the eve of the grand depart, the sun shone brightly and riders were eager to get the new challenge underway.

But overnight, the clouds darkened and as riders made their way to the start, a light snow began to send shivers of doubt through a peloton that was still reeling from the death of Wouter Weylandt in the Giro d'Italia six days before.

Organisers opted to delay the start for three hours, but arguments erupted between race directors who wanted the show to go on and team managers and riders not interested in risking their safety. In the end, the motorcycle marshals necessary to run the stage could not make it through a slippery pass and the stage was called off.

The next morning, a beautiful blanket of snow covered Tahoe preventing the second stage from starting there and the race was forced to move down to the lower-altitude Nevada City, where town officials hastily converted their intermediate sprint infrastructure into a late stage start.

In 2015 snow would again hit the race when Big Bear Lake was expected to hold the individual time trial. This time the organisers had a backup plan and held a shortened 10.6km time trial in Santa Clarita, where Peter Sagan took his first step toward winning the overall.

Riders get in on the discussion about whether or not to race today

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Jens being Jens

Jens Voigt holds off the chasers in Avila Beach in 2013

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jens Voigt is another rider who won the hearts of the American fans in California. Already popular for his German-accented quips of 'shut up legs' and masochistic attacks, Voigt lit up the Tour of California for each edition between 2006 until his retirement in 2014.

Voigt took his first and rather unlikely victory in a small sprint ahead of race leader Levi Leipheimer and Chris Horner after hanging onto the pair up the steep Sierra Road ascent.

His will proved more effective in 2013 in the stage to Avila Beach, just when the race needed it most. Lance Armstrong had confessed to doping earlier in the season and despite Sagan's sterling form and a heart-warming Tyler Farrar stage victory in Santa Barbara, cycling fans were still in a funk.

Voigt made a critical split when his RadioShack team guttered the field in the crosswinds, then attacked with 5km to go. With several strong sprinters in the group behind and the race leader Tejay van Garderen happy to be distancing some climbing rivals, Voigt's teammates Matthew Busche and Markel Irizar only had to pull back any attempt to chase Voigt down to demoralize the chasing group.

It seemed like a suicide move destined to fail - the chasing group had Voigt in their sights several times – but Mr Shut-up-Legs held them off to take the stage win by six seconds.

Practically giggling, Voigt ebulliently described his feat, "Once I get 20 seconds, I'm gone. I looked back and said, 'I can't believe they're giving me 20 seconds, don't they know?'"

Phinney out-Jensing Jens

Taylor Phinney takes a bow in Santa Barbara at the Tour of California in 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2014, Taylor Phinney was having his best year on the road yet, having come into the year hot with the overall win in the Dubai Tour and a promising top-10 finish in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. In California, Phinney was making his way back to form after a post-Classics break and aiming for selection for the Tour de France.

At the crest of the San Marcos pass with more than 20km to go, Phinney out-Voigted Jens Voigt and out-Sagan'd Peter Sagan: just over the crest, he surged to the front, got low into a tuck and simply descended away from the peloton – his body mass, aerodynamics, descending prowess and nerves of steel quickly helping open up a sizeable gap.

When he reached the bottom of the descent, there were still 17km to go in Santa Barbara and a peloton full of sprinters aching to contest a flat stage finish. But they left all the work to Sagan's Cannondale team and Phinney – at the height of his time trialing prowess – took a bow as he crossed the finish line 12 seconds ahead of the Sagan-led bunch.

What motivated his attack? "Stupidity maybe," Phinney replied.

"Sometimes you just have a voice inside that says go. I know I can go downhill faster than everyone else, mainly because I weigh more than everyone else. Something inside me said to go for it. I got to the bottom with a gap and said, 'well, I'm committed now.' I kept getting splits from the moto and it was looking good. The more I went the more painful it got, but I knew it would be worth it if I made it. It's the best way to win, like that."

Skujins the underdog

Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) crashed hard while descending on stage 2, breaking his collarbone

(Image credit: TDW Sport)

If you look down the list of most-prolific Tour of California winners, the usual big names - Sagan, Mark Cavendish (10 stage wins), Levi Leipheimer (six stages, three overall wins) - sit at the top. The first relative unknown is Toms Skujins, the agressive Latvian who won his first Tour of California stage as a rider for the Continental squad Hincapie in 2015 with an audacious solo effort into San Jose.

Skujins was part of the day's breakaway and dropped his companions on the ascent of Mt. Hamilton, then blasted down the dangerously technical descent. Helped along by some tactical decisions by the GC contenders, Skujins finished with 1:06 in hand and, later on, a WorldTour contract with the Cannondale team.

He won again in 2016 at South Lake Tahoe - again from a breakaway and again on a mountainous stage. The next year, Skujins was going for a hat trick, making the breakaway on a stage with the same Mt. Hamilton climb and descent that propelled him into the WorldTour. He made a select front group over the crest of Mt. Hamilton, but on a high-speed section of the lower part of the descent, Skujins crashed hard in a bend.

Video of the aftermath is still difficult to watch, with Skujins fighting his way up from the ground and trying to remount his bicycle, only to fall again and again, stumbling around and nearly into the other riders. He said later that he has no memory of the event and what preceded it because he suffered a concussion in the crash.

When Skujins not only recovered from his brain injury and made the winning move into Laguna Seca in 2018 then out-foxed his rivals to win the Tour of California's stage 3, it was no surprise the now-Trek-Segafredo rider took a little more time than usual to do a victory dance.

Stage set for new stars

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the spoils for having won the overall classification at the 2019 Tour of California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The last five years of the Tour of California saw the race serve as a platform for up and coming foreign riders who have since gone on to score major results.

In 2015, Julian Alaphilippe made himself known with a pair of second places in the Ardennes Classics. He quickly showed his class extended to more than one-day races, taking third on the stage in San Jose won by Skujins, and third in the shortened individual time trial in Santa Clarita behind Sagan. On the slopes of Mt. Baldy, the Frenchman seized the race lead only to see it slip through his fingers when Sagan turned himself inside out to limit the damage then snatched the overall win with the final stage time bonuses.

Alaphilippe would get his moment to shine in 2016, taking the lead on the Gibraltar Road climb and then holding it through to the end in spite of a strong challenge from time trialist Rohan Dennis to claim his career-first stage race victory.

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) wasn't exactly new to the peloton in 2017 when he claimed his overall win - he'd quietly powered to 10th overall in the Vuelta a Espana after team leader Steven Kruijswijk crashed out in 2016, and put in more solid results in the early part of 2017. The Kiwi shadowed Polish rider Rafał Majka on the stage over Mt. Hamilton to move into second overall and stayed there until the time trial.

Majka suffered in the Big Bear Lake time trial at altitude, giving up almost a minute, while Bennett posted another strong ride to take fourth on the stage won by Jonathan Dibben (Team Sky). The GC remained locked through the final stage and Bennett chalked up his only victory to date but he went on to play a key role in Kruijswijk's Tour de France podium place and Primoz Roglic's Vuelta a España victory this year.

In 2018 it was Egan Bernal's turn to shine. Few fans were familiar with the quiet 20-year-old Colombian when he joined Team Sky except that he had been recruited by Gianni Savio to the Androni Giocattoli team and then traded for a tidy sum. The 2017 Tour de l'Avenir winner adapted quickly to the WorldTour, taking out the young rider's classification in the Tour Down Under, the overall classification at the Colombia Oro y Paz race and second overall in the Tour de Romandie.

Bernal made quick work of the Tour of California, winning stage 2 atop Gibraltar Road before briefly giving up the lead to Tejay van Garderen in the San Jose time trial. He made it look all too easy when he clipped away from Adam Yates in South Lake Tahoe to win by a minute and a half. Just over a year later, he'd win the Tour de France.

Tadej Pogačar was next in line - after winning on Mt Baldy and taking the overall Tour of California, the Slovenian went on to win two stages, the best young rider's jersey and finish third overall in the Vuelta a Espana.

We can't say the Tour of California was instrumental in vaulting the careers of these riders, but their success in the country's biggest race in front of a huge audience helped them gain notoriety and a place in the heart of the American fans.

The introduction of Mt. Baldy

The Horner-Levi show takes stage 7 with style.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Levi Leipheimer came into the 2011 edition of the Tour of California as the odds-on favourite for the overall, having won three consecutive years. With Mick Rogers not returning to defend, it was Leipheimer's race to lose in particular with the introduction of the summit finish on Mt. Baldy on the penultimate stage.

But the critical moment came on stage 4 from Livermore to San Jose where, on the Sierra Road climb, teammate Chris Horner put in a stinging attack that no one could answer. He won the stage by 1:15 over Leipheimer's group.

They say the yellow jersey gives you wings, and though it was expected that Leipheimer would take the jersey from Horner in the Solvang time trial, Horner gave up only 37 seconds to his teammate on a stage won by Zabriskie. With 38 seconds still in hand, the pair headed into the Mt. Baldy stage with a minute on the next-best rider Rory Sutherland.

On the final climb, the pair's teammate Matthew Busche put in a surge that distanced Laurens Ten Dam and Andy Schleck and that was all they needed.

"I had an inkling after 3km that I was going to win," Leipheimer said, clearly knowing Horner would not deny him the stage win.

The two bald-headed Americans crossed the line together hands held aloft with Horner sealing the overall victory and Leipheimer the stage.

Mt. Baldy would go on to play a key role in the overall classification of the race three more times, with Robert Gesink, Julian Alaphilippe and Tadej Pogačar taking stage wins there.

Leipheimer 10km rule

A massive crash in Santa Rosa with two laps to go put Levi Leipheimer out of contact

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The 2007 edition was tailor-made for California native Levi Leipheimer, and with a repeat victory on the same prologue up San Francisco's climb to Coit Tower, it should have been another yellow-jersey homecoming to Santa Rosa and smooth sailing until the Solvang individual time trial with few other stages to interfere with his maillot jaune.

But a crash on the stage 1 circuit in Santa Rosa with 10km to go put Leipheimer in a chasing group that finished well behind sprint winner Graeme Brown.

In the front group was Ben Jacques-Maynes of the Priority Health continental team, who had been third in the prologue and, under current UCI rules, should have been the new race leader.

However, the race jury took an unusual decision to neutralise the gap to the front group because of the size of the wreck which was caused by raised lane markers on the road.

"Due to the size of the crash and the large number of riders that went down in the crash, our panel of commissaires made a decision to award all the riders with the time of the winner," Jim Birrell, the then-race director said. "I think it was a fair decision and the right decision."

Jacques-Maynes was gracious with the loss of what could have been a defining moment in his career: "I'm not in a position to question the commissaires and I just have to live with it keep racing my bike. I'm paid to pedal, and they are paid to make those decisions. It is hard to swallow that, but that is what we have to do."

Rock Racing act of defiance

Tyler Hamilton and Mario Cipollini in the Rock Racing car

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/Ironstring)

2008 was a strange year. After Operacion Puerto and the Landis case, the UCI and race organisers took a controversial decision to prevent riders who were under investigation for doping offences out of races.

That meant that the flashy Rock Racing team, led by clothing maker Michael Ball and his star rider Mario Cipollini, would be without three riders for the Tour of California: Tyler Hamilton, Santiago Botero and Óscar Sevilla.

Ball knew about the effort to keep under-investigation riders out of races but chose to field the three riders in spite of the bans.

"Our team is committed to fair and just laws that protect individuals' rights and the integrity of the sport," Ball said at the time. "But first and foremost are the individuals' rights. That's where I stand. There are no pending anti-doping cases with the UCI or any other respective federation against any of our riders in this Tour, period."

The team ended up racing with five riders: Cipollini, Doug Ollerenshaw, Fred Rodriguez, Victor Hugo Peña and Mike Creed.

That year also saw the race's longest stage - an absolutely miserable 218km-long headwind slog down the Pacific Coast Highway in driving rain with television and radio blackouts when the communications relay plane was forced to land and refuel. When the pictures finally returned, fans were treated to a stellar solo victory by Toyota United's Dominique Rollin.

Landis the mantis

Stage winner Floyd Landis (Phonak Hearing Systems).

(Image credit: Russ and Nancy Wright/www.abbiorca.com)

The first edition of the Tour of California came on the heels of the retirement of Lance Armstrong and used the momentum of the now-disgraced Texan to launch the ambitious event. The stars of the inaugural race were riders like Giro d'Italia champions Gilberto Simoni and Paolo Slvoldelli, and Fabian Cancellara, but it was the Americans who dominated the yellow leader's jersey.

Levi Leipheimer and then George Hincapie led the race until Floyd Landis (Phonak) used his effective but unattractive 'praying mantis' time trial position to win the San Jose time trial by 26 seconds over David Zabriskie - with Hincapie and Leipheimer around a minute behind.

Landis kept his 29-second advantage over Zabriskie in the GC through to the end to kick-start his unbelievable 2006 season. He went on to win Paris-Nice, the Tour de Georgia, and the Tour de France before testing positive for exogenous testosterone and getting disqualified and banned. But he got to keep his Tour of California title and remains the race's first champion.