12 Most Expensive Countries To Retire To

rusm / iStock.com

Many people dream of moving abroad in their golden years, seeking new environments and a cheaper cost of living than the U.S. Certainly, America is among the most expensive countries in the world, but you might be surprised at how many other countries turn out to be not very affordable either, especially for retirees living on a fixed income or tight budget.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Learn: Demand for Gold Is Up - Here's Everything You Need To Know

Even if a country has low rent prices and affordable grocery costs, it could be pricey in other areas. High taxes, low wages and above-average transportation costs can all contribute to a high cost of living for residents.

GOBankingRates crunched numbers from 422 international cities in 131 countries to find the places where you might struggle to cover the costs of daily living. The study also included the local purchasing power for each country, which shows how much your dollar can buy. Generally, the higher the overall cost of living and the lower the purchasing power, the more expensive it would be to retire there. With that in mind, here are the 12 most expensive countries to head to for retirement.

KevinXiong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. New Zealand

Cost-of-living index: 72.9

Local purchasing power: 93

New Zealand's cost of living is comparable to the U.S overall -- less than half a percent more expensive -- but retirees might be tempted by the fact that groceries are 2% cheaper than the U.S. and average rent, of $1,028.04, is about $500 less.

More: 10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

Dave Ramsey: 401(k)s Have a Big Tax Downside -- Pick This Retirement Plan Instead

vvvita / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Israel

Cost-of-living index: 76.4

Local purchasing power: 80.5

Like many of the countries on this list, Israel may have an overall high cost of living, but some key individual expenses are cheaper. Groceries are 7.6% cheaper than in the U.S. and average rent is only $1,003.08 per month.

Story continues

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

10. Australia

Cost-of-living index: 75.3

Local purchasing power: 110.9

Australia is one of the most expensive countries to live in, on par with the U.S. Additionally, groceries and healthcare are both a few percentage points higher than the U.S.

dennisvdw / Getty Images

9. Puerto Rico

Cost-of-living index: 67

Local purchasing power: 62.1

Puerto Rico's cost of living is 5.4% cheaper than the U.S. overall. Groceries are 5% cheaper as well. Rent is also lower than many of the countries on the list, at an average of $762.09 per month. However, its low purchasing power makes it more pricey to retire there.

ramzihachicho / iStock.com

8. Lebanon

Cost-of-living index: 65.8

Local purchasing power: 22.7

Lebanon's cost of living is 6.6% cheaper than the U.S. overall, but its local purchasing power is less than 93% as much as what you'd have in the States. Rent is lower than many of the countries on the list, however, at an average of $558.74 per month. And groceries are 6.1% cheaper than the U.S.

ansonmiao / Getty Images

7. Norway

Cost-of-living index: 88.6

Local purchasing power: 95

Norway is 16.2% more expensive than the U.S. overall, and groceries are 10.4% more expensive. Rent is surprisingly affordable here, however, at $941.36 per month.

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

©Shutterstock.com

6. Malta

Cost-of-living index: 61.4

Local purchasing power: 50.6

Malta has lower prices on just about everything compared to the U.S., including an 11% cheaper cost of living. Groceries are 19.4% cheaper here, and healthcare is 23.2% cheaper than the U.S.

titoslack / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Ireland

Cost-of-living index: 70.5

Local purchasing power: 82.6

Ireland, a tourist-rich location, is one of the most expensive countries to retire in, but still affordable compared to the U.S. Here, the cost of groceries is about 16.6% lower than the U.S. and healthcare is 16.8% lower.

narvikk / iStock.com

4. Iceland

Cost-of-living index: 83.3

Local purchasing power: 90.1

Iceland's high cost of living isn't due to housing. You can rent a home for $1,438.35. However, it's food that's pricey -- you'll spend 6.9% more on groceries here than in the U.S.

ispyfriend / iStock.com

3. China

Cost-of-living index: 114.2

Local purchasing power: 118.7

China has one of the highest costs of living in the world. Rent is $1,949.17. Groceries are 8.1% higher than the U.S. as well.

Related: 27 Genius Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

Maryna Patzen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Switzerland

Cost-of-living index: 114.2

Local purchasing power: 118.7

Switzerland also has one of the highest costs of living in the world. Average rent of $1,633.64 is $100 higher than rent in the U.S. Groceries are a whopping 42.5% higher than the U.S.

bennymarty / Getty Images

1. Singapore

Cost-of-living index: 85.9

Local purchasing power: 95.6

Singapore takes the No. 1 spot on this list with a significantly higher cost of living overall. Most of that comes in the form of rent, where it's $3,016.21 per month, or almost double that of the U.S. Groceries are only a few percent higher than the U.S. though.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates selected measures of affordability from Numbeo. GOBankingRates began by analyzing 131 countries' (1) overall cost of living index score for each country, (2) local purchasing power, which measures the local buying power of typical incomes, (3) groceries cost of living index score, and (4) healthcare quality index score. Then, by analyzing 422 international cities for which complete data was available, GOBankingRates found each country's (6) average monthly rent. To calculate this figure, GOBankingRates first created monthly rent estimates for all countries by averaging the mean costs of (a) a one-bedroom residence in the city center and (b) one-bedroom residence outside the city center. Estimates for each country were then created by averaging these rent figures. All data used for these five factors was sourced from Numbeo. Each factor was then scored, with overall cost of living index and average rent being weight double, countries were ranked on their cumulative score. Only the countries with data available for all factors were considered in the final ranking. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 13, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Most Expensive Countries To Retire To