Trump’s Latest Miracle Drug and 12 Controversial COVID-19 Price Hikes

President Donald Trump has been administered several different treatments — some of which are still being investigated — to relieve his coronavirus symptoms and shorten the course of his illness. These included Regeneron’s investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, antiviral drug remdesivir, corticosteroid drug dexamethasone, supplemental oxygen, zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and daily aspirin, CNN reported.

After the details of Trump’s treatment were reported, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals leaped almost 10%, Business Insider reported. And the cost of his remdesivir treatment? A cool $3,120 for the five-day treatment course — a price that has been met with mixed reactions since its maker Gilead Sciences announced it in June.

While the price of Trump’s miracle drug is already high, it’s not the only costly item during the pandemic.

Last updated: Oct. 8, 2020

Chloroquine

Before he got the coronavirus, Trump stated in May that he is taking daily doses of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which he touted as a potential coronavirus cure despite warnings from medical experts and the Food and Drug Administration that it might not be effective and could have potentially harmful side effects, CNN reported. Former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Trump for taking the drug, calling it “totally irresponsible” during a virtual town hall on May 19.

“There’s no serious medical personnel out there saying to use that drug. It’s counterproductive. It’s not going to help,” Biden said.

In addition to influencing others to take a potentially ineffective drug, Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine may have had another effect — a price increase for the pharmaceutical. Chloroquine — the drug from which hydroxychloroquine is derived — has seen price increases over the last three months, GoodRx reported.

Entacapone

Entacapone is another medication that’s being investigated as a treatment for the coronavirus. It also saw a price increase earlier in 2020, GoodRx reported.

Mytesi

On April 9, Mytesi — a drug used to treat HIV — increased in price by 230% as the manufacturer sought approval from the FDA for use as a treatment for the coronavirus patients with diarrhea, GoodRx reported. The FDA did not approve Mytesi for this use, but its manufacturer is continuing to evaluate its effectiveness against the coronavirus.

Hand Sanitizer

Some sellers on Amazon have resold hand sanitizer for huge markups. One seller, Matt Colvin, was selling bottles for up to $70 each, The New York Times reported. Amazon cracked down on price gouging soon after, and his items were removed from the site.

Disinfecting Wipes

Hand sanitizer was just one of the pandemic supplies that saw huge spikes in the reselling market. According to a New York Times analysis, the average price for disinfecting wipes sold by third-party sellers on Amazon was less than $20 in January; in March, it rose to nearly $40.

N-95 Masks

N-95 masks also saw a huge increase in price on Amazon, with boxes sold by third parties going for around $30 in January and spiking to highs of over $150 in late February, The New York Times reported. One Amazon seller told the newspaper he bought 10-packs of N-95 masks for $20 and resold them for $80 to $125 per mask.

Meat

Grocery prices have risen due to the coronavirus pandemic as demand has increased with restaurants being closed, more people cooking at home and people panic-buying more groceries than normal, and supply has decreased as processing plants have shut down or closed, USA Today reported. Meat saw one of the biggest monthly increases in cost in April, and prices could continue to go up as the supply of animals decreases.

In April, pork prices were up 3%, uncooked ground beef was up 4.8%, beef roasts were up 5% and beef steaks rose 2.1%.

Poultry

The price of poultry has also risen, with costs jumping 5.8% from March to April, USA Today reported.

Eggs

Eggs have seen the biggest price jump from March to April, with prices rising 16.1%, USA Today reported. Prices went as high as $3 per dozen.

