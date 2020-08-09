12 months, 12 lives: Kashmiris in limbo and lockdown

On 5 August 2019, the Indian government stripped Kashmir of its constitutionally guaranteed special status and split the region into two federally-run territories. A stringent curfew was imposed and thousands detained along with a communications black-out.

The lockdown began to be eased in March, but was then re-imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been a year of shutdowns, anger and fear. The BBC spoke to 12 different Kashmiris, to find out what their lives have been like during this year.

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, 26

"In our line of work, you can't separate the personal from the professional," says Ms Mattoo, who has been a journalist for the last four years.

"We have been through lockdowns in previous years. But last year there was an environment of fear psychosis. We didn't know what was happening. Our modes of communication changed. We innovated to be heard."

Ms Mattoo said that security personnel attitudes towards reporters - already quite hostile - hardened further after August.

"Now journalists are questioned, arrested and forced to reveal sources. If I have to put up a post on social media, I have to think twice or thrice now because I have to work too. The fear is always there."

"There is a degree of concern for me at home. But I don't share my professional work with my family. I don't discuss it with them. Sometimes one has to lie as well."

Altaf Hussain, 55

Altaf Hussain's son was one of the first casualties post the government order on 5 August.

Usaib Altaf, 17, drowned after he jumped into a river to escape security forces who were chasing him - a charge they have denied.

A year later, his death has still not been officially acknowledged - even the hospital where he died has refused to issue the family with a death certificate.

"He had gone to play football but he returned in a coffin. Police insist no-one died that day. They are not acknowledging that he was killed. I have witnesses but still they are refusing to file a case. We went to the police station and courts but there's been no justice," he says.

Muneefa Nazir, 6

Muneefa was caught in the crossfire after a protest broke out between protesters and security forces.

She was hit in the right eye, apparently with a slingshot.

"I was in hospital for many days. But I don't remember much now. I have forgotten my school lessons. I used to get 100 out of 100 marks. Once my eye is cured, I want to become a doctor. I like doctors because they helped me get well," she says.

Her father, who is a cameraman for a local news agency, says her eye is completely gone and he had to take her out of school after he could no longer afford to pay the fees.

"I can only see shadows. I can't read books. I don't go anywhere. Doctors said I will be able to go to school after 15 days but a year has passed," she says.

