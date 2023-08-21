12 Moments You Probably Missed In The Rollercoaster That Was The Women's World Cup Final

Mary Earps #1 of England walks dejected and disappointed by the World Cup trophy with her silver medal.

The Women’s World Cup final was full of highs and lows – no matter which team you were supporting.

England’s Lionesses may have lost 1-0 to Spain’s La Roja, but even before a single player had stepped foot on the pitch, it was already going to be a historic game, as neither side had ever won the international tournament before.

This year’s championship also appears to have drawn in a whole new set of fans to the game, meaning women’s football has finally been getting some the attention it has long deserved.

Here’s a look back at some of the key moments of that final match...

1. Olga Carmona revealed her subtle tribute to her friend’s late mother after scoring the match’s only goal.

2. A protester wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘Free Ukraine’ and ‘Stop Putler’ ran onto the pitch.

3. Goalkeeper Mary Earps became a viral gif for her... err... passion after stopping a penalty.

4. England’s Alex Greenwood astonished everyone by playing on – even after receiving a head injury.

5. England’s Lucy Bronze and Bethany England fell to the ground as the final whistle blew and the Lionesses’ fate was sealed.

6. Ona Batlle from Spain comforted England’s Lucy Bronze after the match.

7. Queen Letizia of Spain greeted England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps after their loss.

8. The world’s former no.1 tennis player, US ace Billie Jean King, made an unexpected appearance with the victors.

9. Spain’s Salma Paralluelo had a moment of quiet celebration on the pitch.

10. A hug of condolence for England’s Millie Bright.

11. Social media erupted after the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their team’s win.

She later said she “did not enjoy that”, but shortly afterwards suggested it was a “natural gesture of affection”, and that she and Rubiales have a “great relationship”.

Spanish fédération président loses control......'😮😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/OuLV7S1GeM — Saïd belfakir (@Sadbelfakir) August 20, 2023

12. In a moment of heartbreak, Olga Carmona found out after the match that her father had died on Friday.

She later posted on social media: “I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá 🌟❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3 — Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023

