12 March Sneaker Releases We're Adding to Cart

The March sneaker release calendar is a packed one. In the next few weeks, expect a rollout of Nike Dunk silhouettes including a Chicago Bulls-themed pair in honor of the NBA's 75th anniversary, a classic "University Red" color scheme and collaborations with Pass~Port Skateshop and skateboard athlete Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg.

Jordan collectors, keep your eyes peeled for the Air Jordan 6 "UNC" and "Mint Foam" colorways, as well as the AJ7 "Sapphire," AJ5 "Jade Horizon" and AJ3 "Muslin."

Other notable drops include the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 and the much anticipated NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra. Read on for our favorite March sneaker drops with pricing.

NBA x Nike Dunk Low EMB "Chicago"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 1

Price: $100 USD

Nike Dunk High "University Red"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 1

Price: $110 USD

NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "White"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 3

Price: $180 USD

JJJJound x New Balance 990v3

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 3

Price: $249 USD

Air Jordan 6 "UNC"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 5

Price: $210 USD

Yeezy 350 Boost V2 "MX Blue"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 5

Price: $220 USD

Pass~Port Skateshop x Nike SB Dunk High

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 5

Price: TBD

Air Jordan 6 "Mint Foam"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 8

Price: $190 USD

Oski x Nike SB Dunk High "Great White Shark"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 12

Price: $100 USD

Air Jordan 7 "Sapphire"

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 22

Price: $210 USD

Air Jordan 5 "Jade Horizon" 3/25

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 25

Price: $190 USD

Air Jordan 3 SE "Muslin" 3/26

March Sneaker Releases Nike Air Jordan New Balance Price Release Date

Release Date: March 26

Price: $210 USD