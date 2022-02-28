12 March Sneaker Releases We're Adding to Cart
The March sneaker release calendar is a packed one. In the next few weeks, expect a rollout of Nike Dunk silhouettes including a Chicago Bulls-themed pair in honor of the NBA's 75th anniversary, a classic "University Red" color scheme and collaborations with Pass~Port Skateshop and skateboard athlete Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg.
Jordan collectors, keep your eyes peeled for the Air Jordan 6 "UNC" and "Mint Foam" colorways, as well as the AJ7 "Sapphire," AJ5 "Jade Horizon" and AJ3 "Muslin."
Other notable drops include the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 and the much anticipated NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra. Read on for our favorite March sneaker drops with pricing.
NBA x Nike Dunk Low EMB "Chicago"
Release Date: March 1
Price: $100 USD
Nike Dunk High "University Red"
Release Date: March 1
Price: $110 USD
NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "White"
Release Date: March 3
Price: $180 USD
JJJJound x New Balance 990v3
Release Date: March 3
Price: $249 USD
Air Jordan 6 "UNC"
Release Date: March 5
Price: $210 USD
Yeezy 350 Boost V2 "MX Blue"
Release Date: March 5
Price: $220 USD
Pass~Port Skateshop x Nike SB Dunk High
Release Date: March 5
Price: TBD
Air Jordan 6 "Mint Foam"
Release Date: March 8
Price: $190 USD
Oski x Nike SB Dunk High "Great White Shark"
Release Date: March 12
Price: $100 USD
Air Jordan 7 "Sapphire"
Release Date: March 22
Price: $210 USD
Air Jordan 5 "Jade Horizon" 3/25
Release Date: March 25
Price: $190 USD
Air Jordan 3 SE "Muslin" 3/26
Release Date: March 26
Price: $210 USD