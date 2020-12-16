12 last-minute pet essentials that make the perfect holiday gifts for your furry friends
When it comes to the holiday season, many pet parents (myself included) will be making sure to add something special to their shopping lists as a way to treat their furry friends.
According to a recent survey from Rover.com, nearly 70 per cent of dog owners in Canada plan to purchase a gift for their dogs, while nearly 50 per cent reported that their dogs even had their own Christmas stocking.
If you’re planning to spoil your pets this holiday season as well, Amazon Canada has tons of toys, treats, and more — many of which are guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas.
Take a look at some of the top holiday gift ideas that your pets are sure to love.
Friskies Party Mix Cat Treats, Chicken Lovers Crunch
Choose from a range of tasty flavours that kitties can’t get enough of, while also cleaning their teeth thanks to a crunchy texture.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $2
Petstages ORKA Mini Bone
Puppies and avid chewers will love this rubber bone that can be filled with treats to keep them occupied for hours.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $10
PAWZ Road Multi-Level Cat Tree
Give your cats the gift of luxury with this multi-level climbing condo with built-in scratching posts and hanging toys.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $119 (originally $140)
DentaLife Chews
What could be better than a bone that’s both a treat and clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup and freshen breath?
SHOP IT: Amazon, $7
Kaytee Silent Spinner 10" Exercise Wheel
Ball bearing technology makes for a quiet workout that keep small animals busy without all the noise.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $27
NICREW Pet Heating Pad
For pets who love a warm and cozy spot to sleep, this heated pet pad comes in two sizes to ensure they get the very best spot in the house.
SHOP IT: Amazon, from $29 (originally from $37)
Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Tool
While this might be more of a gift for you than your pet, this grooming tool helps to gently remove matts and excess fur with ease.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $18 (originally $22)
Pedy Cat Water Fountain
Make fresh water more fun with this fountain that filters water and encourages pets to drink more throughout the day.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $30 (originally $39)
Acidea 5pcs Bird Toys
Feathered friends deserve a holiday treat too, so gift them this set of five enriching hanging toys to keep them entertained.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $15 (originally $18)
Furhaven Dog Bed
With options available for dogs that range from teacup to extra large sizes, you can find the perfect fit for your pet.
SHOP IT: Amazon, from $21
DILISS Feather Teaser Cat Toy
Keep your cat active even indoors with this set of feathers and wands that will have them lunging and playing.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $20
ChuckIt! Medium Ultra Balls
These bestselling balls are designed to be ultra durable, and can be used on their own or along with the signature ChuckIt! Launcher.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $10 (originally $13)
