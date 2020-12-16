12 last-minute pet essentials that make the perfect holiday gifts for your furry friends

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·3 min read

Looking for more gift guides, shopping inspiration and holiday deals? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Beautiful red british shorthair cat and adorable pug with their owner over the christmas tree &amp; festive decor. Portrait of beloved pets at home, pine tree, bokeh effect lights. Close up, copy space.
Your pets deserve a special treat this holiday season too. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to

When it comes to the holiday season, many pet parents (myself included) will be making sure to add something special to their shopping lists as a way to treat their furry friends.

According to a recent survey from Rover.com, nearly 70 per cent of dog owners in Canada plan to purchase a gift for their dogs, while nearly 50 per cent reported that their dogs even had their own Christmas stocking.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

If you’re planning to spoil your pets this holiday season as well, Amazon Canada has tons of toys, treats, and more — many of which are guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas.

Take a look at some of the top holiday gift ideas that your pets are sure to love.

Friskies Party Mix Cat Treats, Chicken Lovers Crunch

Friskies Party Mix Cat Treats, Chicken Lovers Crunch. Image via Amazon.
Friskies Party Mix Cat Treats, Chicken Lovers Crunch. Image via Amazon.

Choose from a range of tasty flavours that kitties can’t get enough of, while also cleaning their teeth thanks to a crunchy texture.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $2

Petstages ORKA Mini Bone

Petstages ORKA Mini Bone. Image via Amazon.
Petstages ORKA Mini Bone. Image via Amazon.

Puppies and avid chewers will love this rubber bone that can be filled with treats to keep them occupied for hours.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $10

ALSO SEE: 25 stocking stuffers under $25 for everyone on your list

PAWZ Road Multi-Level Cat Tree

PAWZ Road Multi-Level Cat Tree. Image via Amazon.
PAWZ Road Multi-Level Cat Tree. Image via Amazon.

Give your cats the gift of luxury with this multi-level climbing condo with built-in scratching posts and hanging toys.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $119 (originally $140)

DentaLife Chews

DentaLife Chews. Image via Amazon.
DentaLife Chews. Image via Amazon.

What could be better than a bone that’s both a treat and clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup and freshen breath?

SHOP IT: Amazon, $7

Kaytee Silent Spinner 10" Exercise Wheel

Kaytee Silent Spinner 10&quot; Exercise Wheel. Image via Amazon.
Kaytee Silent Spinner 10" Exercise Wheel. Image via Amazon.

Ball bearing technology makes for a quiet workout that keep small animals busy without all the noise.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $27

NICREW Pet Heating Pad

NICREW Pet Heating Pad. Image via Amazon.
NICREW Pet Heating Pad. Image via Amazon.

For pets who love a warm and cozy spot to sleep, this heated pet pad comes in two sizes to ensure they get the very best spot in the house.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $29 (originally from $37)

Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Tool

Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Tool. Image via Amazon.
Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Tool. Image via Amazon.

While this might be more of a gift for you than your pet, this grooming tool helps to gently remove matts and excess fur with ease.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $18 (originally $22)

ALSO SEE: Last-minute shopper? You can still get these toys from Amazon Canada in time for Christmas

Pedy Cat Water Fountain

Pedy Cat Water Fountain. Image via Amazon.
Pedy Cat Water Fountain. Image via Amazon.

Make fresh water more fun with this fountain that filters water and encourages pets to drink more throughout the day.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $30 (originally $39)

Acidea 5pcs Bird Toys

Acidea 5pcs Bird Toys. Image via Amazon.
Acidea 5pcs Bird Toys. Image via Amazon.

Feathered friends deserve a holiday treat too, so gift them this set of five enriching hanging toys to keep them entertained.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $15 (originally $18)

Furhaven Dog Bed

Furhaven Dog Bed. Image via Amazon.
Furhaven Dog Bed. Image via Amazon.

With options available for dogs that range from teacup to extra large sizes, you can find the perfect fit for your pet.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $21

DILISS Feather Teaser Cat Toy

DILISS Feather Teaser Cat Toy. Image via Amazon.
DILISS Feather Teaser Cat Toy. Image via Amazon.

Keep your cat active even indoors with this set of feathers and wands that will have them lunging and playing.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $20

ChuckIt! Medium Ultra Balls

ChuckIt! Medium Ultra Balls. Image via Amazon.
ChuckIt! Medium Ultra Balls. Image via Amazon.

These bestselling balls are designed to be ultra durable, and can be used on their own or along with the signature ChuckIt! Launcher.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $10 (originally $13)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • 8 bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors

    Here are eight bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors ahead of the upcoming season.

  • Dr. Fauci reportedly pushed NHL to start season in hub cities

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman admitted the league is mulling the possibility of starting the season in bubbles.

  • Ageless wonder Jaromir Jagr returns for 33rd pro season

    Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.

  • Swedish team responds to match-fixing claims after weird loss

    The gambling trends on the Swedish hockey game were so unusual that some books completely disabled betting before Mora mounted a huge comeback.

  • MLB rights a wrong: The Negro Leagues are finally recognized as 'major league'

    As part of the change, Negro League stats from 1920-1948 will be added to the official record book.

  • Pascal Siakam gets specific on offseason workout

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has alluded to the work he put in during the offseason but didn’t get too specific until now. The All-Star forward is hoping to rebound from a lacklustre performance in the bubble.

  • Inside Canelo and Callum Smith’s training camps

    Take an inside look at how Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith are preparing for their blockbuster title fight on December 19. Watch the full documentary on DAZN.

  • OPP officer faces fraud charges linked to theft of Gretzky memorabilia

    A 58-year-old man also faces charges of theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000 in relation to the case.

  • Jeanie Buss credits LeBron for leading the Lakers after Kobe Bryant's death

    LeBron James displayed incredible leadership in 2020, says Jeanie Buss.

  • Report: Russell Westbrook 'appalled' by Rockets team culture, which revolves around James Harden

    James Harden reportedly runs the show in Houston, which may have led to Russell Westbrook's trade.

  • Celtics players call on Mass. Gov. to keep facial recognition regulations in police reform bill

    The players wrote an op-ed in the Boston Globe urging the governor and legislature to keep facial recognition regulations in a proposed law.

  • 'Nothing felt the same': Geoff Neal feared training after surviving fight of his life

    From a COVID-19 diagnosis in June to battling congestive heart failure in August, Geoff Neal's crazy 2020 culminates in his first UFC main event spot on Saturday.

  • Ravens place Marquise Brown, two other receivers on COVID-19 list

    The Ravens placed three more players on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday.

  • Fantasy Football Week 15: Should you start these struggling big-name WRs in the playoffs?

    With the fantasy football playoffs in full swing, Scott Pianowski checks in on five struggling big-name wide receivers.

  • Maason Smith, nation's No. 1 recruit, commits to LSU over Georgia, Alabama

    Maason Smith chose LSU over other finalists Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Miami. 

  • Buccaneers place starting RB Ronald Jones on COVID-19 list

    The Bucs may be without their top rusher as they fight for playoff positioning.

  • Calgary's speedskating oval, home of Canadian team, without ice until at least May,

    Calgary's Olympic Oval will be without ice until at least May because of a mechanical issue. Canada's long-track speedskating team hasn't had ice there to train on since Sept. 5. The oval on the University of Calgary campus was the speedskating venue for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. Canadians have won 26 Olympic medals, including seven gold, in long-track speedskating since then. The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are just over a year away. "The Olympic Oval experienced a critical mechanical failure impeding its ability to continue making ice," oval management said Wednesday in a statement. "This incident was a repeat of failures that happened in 2018 and 2016. Replacing and upgrading the existing equipment was the only viable option.  "Our refrigeration and manufacturing partners have informed us that the earliest date we could expect delivery, installation, and to be operational is late May 2021." The long-track team held a two-week camp in a covered oval in Fort St. John's B.C., in early November, but opted not to return. The athletes have access to an outdoor oval in Red Deer, Alta., but world champion Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa has left the national team to seek indoor ice in Europe. The oval, which is used by both elite and recreational athletes, is currently closed for four weeks because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Siakam takes control of message with three-part YouTube documentary series

    There's a moment in Part 1 of his YouTube documentary series when Pascal Siakam turns to the camera, and succinctly sums up his bubble experience. "The bubble wasn't Disneyland, I'll tell you that," the Toronto Raptors forward says with a wry smile. Siakam had been enjoying a career season when the NBA shut down due to COVID-19 on March 11. He was coming off his first NBA all-star appearance. But he struggled mightily in the NBA's restart in the Walt Disney World bubble. And he was verbally crucified for it by angry fans on social media. So Siakam decided to take control of the message, documenting his rigorous off-season training program in Los Angeles with Rico Hines, a coach he's worked with every summer for the past several years. The result is Siakam's three-part YouTube series "Humble Hustle," released on Tuesday. "I think we’re in an era where we can all decide to control what we put out there," said Siakam, who partnered with Red Bull on the series. "I love YouTube, I love watching videos and content. So just, finding ways to create your own content to put out. It was a no-brainer." Siakam was the Raptors' main focal point last season following the departure of Kawhi Leonard, but after the four-month break during the global pandemic, the 26-year-old played like a shadow of himself at Disney.  He didn't have to read the social media vitriol. It was already playing on full volume in his head.  "I'm my biggest critic. I'm my biggest hater," Siakam says in "Humble Hustle."  "And anything that people told me, or anything about my game, I already told that to myself ... I already know that I didn't perform." When Siakam watched video footage of his bubble games, he didn't recognize himself. The wide smile that rarely leaves his face was gone. He lost his love for the game, he said recently. Now, Siakam will be scrutinized this season. Has he shaken off whatever bubble funk he was in? Two weeks into this shortened training camp, Siakam said he's feeling great, and seeing the fruits of his work in L.A.  "It's been good seeing the progress every day, being in better shape, moving, I move way better," he said. "And obviously, it's pre-season, you're trying to find a good rhythm and just getting into the flow of everything again.  "I have a good routine. Every day I try to wake up as early as I can, get my work in before and stay in shape and make sure I keep the routine I had in the off-season. I feel like my body feels good and I’m stronger. Just little things that every day I try to do and for me, I think it’s working — just getting better every day." Siakam averaged 10.5 points and 21.6 minutes in Toronto's two pre-season wins at Charlotte on Saturday and Monday. Coach Nick Nurse was pleased with how well the athletic forward distributed the ball, saying that's part of Siakam's development, and something they'd been working on with him. "That was our game plan . . . because they were sending so many bodies at him when he tried to drive, and I give him credit for passing out of those so willingly and doing it well," Nurse said. "That’s kind of the scenario you find yourself in in this league a little more lately when you’re a scorer. Some teams are saying, 'This guy’s not beating us tonight.' And on those nights you’ve gotta become a facilitator because there’s just no way to fight the game." The Raptors host the Miami Heat on Friday at Amalie Arena, their temporary home court in Tampa, Fla., marking the first game they've played in front of fans since March 9 at Utah. The Raptors announced Tuesday they'd permit limited fans to home games, selling 3,800 seats for regular-season games. They're among about a half dozen teams so far to say they'll allow fans.  The announcement prompted a mostly negative reaction from Raptors fans on social media. Florida's COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb. Some fans felt the Raptors are sending a bad message about health and safety.  Nurse said the team is confident that "they are taking all the measures and protocols and things that need to be done to make it safe. It's gotta be done. It's gotta be done that way." The NBA bubble games had no live fans. The league improvised by showing virtual fans on a huge screen. The cavernous empty arena in Charlotte was a strange backdrop for the Raptors' two pre-season wins there.  There will be fewer than 3,200 spectators permitted for Friday's pre-season finale against visiting Miami.  Nurse said he's looking forward to having fans back.  "I think it’s a big part of basketball that fans bring," he said. "And more importantly, hoping that number can grow here quickly, as hopefully things improve with COVID.  "But I think in the pre-season the other night there was no fans, obviously, and it didn’t seem like that much of a difference. Once the game gets going and there’s some intensity out here and all that stuff, I thought the players were playing hard. We are looking forward to the fans but we’ve gotta play ‘em however we’ve gotta play ‘em right now and that’s what we tend to do." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Quebec, Manitoba officials think NHL could develop plan for safe return to play

    Quebec's premier and Manitoba's top doctor are expressing optimism about a potential NHL plan to stage a 2020-21 season during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday the province's public health measures shouldn’t impact a resumption of activities for the Montreal Canadiens. Legault said he’s had discussions with Canadiens owner Geoff Molson, and the premier added he’s confident the NHL has the financial ability to put together measures that would protect teams as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. “I think the stakes are more on the side of what concessions the players will make on their salaries,” Legault said. “As far as health standards are concerned, we managed to do it this summer (with all teams in secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto), so I think it will be possible to do it from mid-January.” Manitoba chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin doesn't see the NHL resuming play as a big risk to the public. “The protocols that they have in place, the frequent testing, the bubble format that they have really possess very minimal risk to the public," he said. "Certainly, there is risk at the business level, a single case that develops could have a big impact on the team or the league. But as far as the risk to the public the protocols that are in place makes that risk very, very minimal.” However, Manitoba acting deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal noted there is still work to be done. "It’s not just done locally, it’s done nationally as well," Atwal said. "We are determining is it a reasonable, safe return-to-play program. There is still discussions on that right across the five provinces that have teams that are specifically involved. “I don’t have a yes/no answer in relation to if it’s going to happen but again work is being done on that as well.” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the league and the players' association are continuing to work on a framework for the season, including the possibility of using hub cities. Speaking during a video panel discussion on "Holding Domestic and International Competitions in the Modern Conditions of a Pandemic" at the World Hockey Forum in Moscow, Bettman said a lot still needs to be decided. "Right now, we're focused on whether or not we're going to play in our buildings and do some limited travelling or play in a bubble, and that's something we're working on and getting medical advice on," the commissioner said. "We don't think we can conduct an entire regular season that way ... But circumstances, depending on where (COVID-19) is spiking and where the medical system is being taxed at any given time, may require us to adjust." Bettman added the preference is playing games at the league's 31 arenas, even if fans aren't allowed inside. He also conceded there's a chance that won't be possible in some cases. "So, for example, we have a couple of clubs that can't hold training camp or conduct games even without fans in their current buildings and facilities, and we're going to have to move them somewhere else to play," he said.  "If enough teams can't play, again, without fans, in their own facilities, then we may have to move more and more towards a hub. It may be that some teams are playing in other buildings. It may be that a whole group of teams have to play in other buildings." But Bettman said bubbles like the ones used during the league's summer restart aren't in the cards. "For an entire regular season, even if it's abbreviated, we didn't think we could put the players in a bubble for six months," he said. "That just wasn't practical." The league has targeted mid-January as a potential start date. A major issue facing the NHL is travel across the border with the U.S., which is currently closed to non-essential travel. Seven of the league's 31 teams that would play in 2020-21 are based in Canada, with the rest in the U.S. One solution the NHL is reportedly considering is an all-Canadian division. Legault said he’d look forward to seeing stars on other Canadian clubs, including Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Toronto's Auston Matthews, in Montreal more often. With an all-Canadian division and American teams not crossing the border, provincial and state rules would be the main concern for the NHL. Legault also noted hotels aren’t full right now, meaning it should be easy to preserve team bubbles. Legault's comments come as Quebec struggles to contain a second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province reported 1,897 new COVID-19 infections and 43 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Legault announced Tuesday that secondary schools will close for an additional week in January and non-essential retail stores will be forced to close from Dec. 25 until at least Jan. 10. — With files from Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal, Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg and Joshua Clipperton in Toronto. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Hornets F Gordon Hayward suffers broken finger on shooting hand

    The Hornets just signed Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract.