12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray reacts after getting out of a based-loaded jam at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    1/8

    Blue Jays Mariners Baseball

    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray reacts after getting out of a based-loaded jam at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, center, celebrates in the dugout after Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    2/8

    Mariners Rangers Baseball

    Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, center, celebrates in the dugout after Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tags out Seattle Mariners' Justin Upton (8) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    3/8

    Mariners Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tags out Seattle Mariners' Justin Upton (8) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas Rangers' Elier Hernandez, left, Leody Taveras (3) and Nathaniel Lowe celebrate after Taveras hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    4/8

    Mariners Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Elier Hernandez, left, Leody Taveras (3) and Nathaniel Lowe celebrate after Taveras hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers' Corey Seager runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    5/8

    Mariners Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Corey Seager runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia leaps to catch a fly ball by Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez in foul territory during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    6/8

    Mariners Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia leaps to catch a fly ball by Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez in foul territory during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray is greeted in the dugout after getting out of a based-loaded jam in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    7/8

    Blue Jays Mariners Baseball

    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray is greeted in the dugout after getting out of a based-loaded jam in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras hangs from the wall, watching a grand slam ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    8/8

    Mariners Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras hangs from the wall, watching a grand slam ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray reacts after getting out of a based-loaded jam at the end of the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, center, celebrates in the dugout after Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tags out Seattle Mariners' Justin Upton (8) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Elier Hernandez, left, Leody Taveras (3) and Nathaniel Lowe celebrate after Taveras hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia leaps to catch a fly ball by Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez in foul territory during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray is greeted in the dugout after getting out of a based-loaded jam in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras hangs from the wall, watching a grand slam ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN HAWKINS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Rangers
    Texas Rangers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seattle Mariners
    Seattle Mariners
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Logan Gilbert
    Logan Gilbert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14 consecutive wins last month.

Rodríguez hit his first career slam on a full-count pitch with two outs to straightaway center for his 16th homer, and finished with a career-best five RBIs. His run-scoring single in the fourth put the Mariners ahead 3-0.

Eugenio Suárez doubled and scored Seattle’s first run in the fourth. His sacrifice fly an inning later made it 4-0 before Corey Seager and Leody Taveras homered for the Rangers.

Ray (8-6) allowed three runs, on those two Texas homers, while matching his season high for strikeouts. It was his 15th game since the start of 2021 with at least 10 Ks, tied with Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes for the most in that span. Ray had 10 such games last season when the lefty won the AL Cy Young Award while pitching for Toronto.

Taylor Hearn (4-6) matched his career high with seven strikeouts over four innings after Matt Bush pitched a scoreless first as an opener. Hearn allowed four runs, two earned, while giving up five hits and walking two.

Seager's 22nd homer came a day after being added to the American League All-Star team and the Home Run Derby. He will face Rodríguez in the first round of the derby next week at Dodger Stadium, which was Seager’s home his first seven big league seasons before going to Texas in free agency last winter on a $325 million, 10-year contract.

That two-out solo shot in the sixth was Seager's seventh homer in the past 10 games, and extended his career-best RBI streak to eight games. His career high for homers is 26 in 2016.

Taveras' two-run homer was his third of the year, and cut the deficit to 4-3 in the seventh. Ray then got another strikeout before giving up a single on his 106th and final pitch.

After Seattle loaded the bases on a single and two walks by reliever A.J Alexy to start the eighth, José Leclerc struck out back-to-back batters, but was unable to get a third strike past Rodríguez.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford was out of lineup for the second game in a row since bruising his right index finger during a doubleheader Wednesday at Washington. Manager Scott Servais said the finger only really limits Crawford throwing, and that he could be available to hit. ... INF Carlos Santana was placed on the restricted list to deal with a family emergency. INF Kevin Padlo, who turned 26 Friday, was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

Rangers: Manager Chris Woodward said reliever Johnathan Hernandez, who had Tommy John surgery 15 months ago, should be close to returning. The right-hander could pitch at some point before next week's All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.80 ERA) allowed one earned run over 12 2/3 innings in his previous two starts against the Rangers this year. Texas right-hander Spencer Howard (1-1, 8.04) is 1-3 with a 9.95 ERA in his seven career games (six starts) at Globe Life Field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL franchise tag deal deadline 2022: Which players are still looking for long-term contracts?

    Friday's long-term deal deadline for NFL players on the franchise tag marks the last chance for a while for some players to seize long-term security.

  • ‘Bleh, it’s too much’: Chris Hemsworth’s wife thought he got too ripped for Thor: Love and Thunder

    ‘My wife was like, “Bleh, it’s too much,”’ actor said

  • LeBron James, Red Sox co-owner, says he hates Celtics fans because 'they racist as f***'

    LeBron didn't hold back on why he hates playing in Boston.

  • Russell Westbrook parts ways with longtime agent, who implies they disagreed over Lakers future

    Russ's agent doesn't think he should want a trade from the Lakers.

  • Vanessa James and Eric Radford announce retirement from competitive figure skating

    OTTAWA — World bronze medallists Vanessa James and Eric Radford announced their retirement from competitive figure skating Monday. James and Radford finished 12th in pairs at the Beijing Olympics in February and capped their lone season together a few weeks later with a third-place result at the world championship in France. "We are very proud of what Vanessa and Eric have accomplished through this season culminating in a bronze medal at worlds," Skate Canada high-performance director Mike Slipc

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea