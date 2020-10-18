12 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Car Bombing in Afghanistan’s Ghor

A suicide car bombing in Afghanistan’s Ghor province killed at least 12 people and injured over 100 on Sunday, 18 October, reported Associated Press quoting officials.

As per the Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran, the car bombing happened near the police chief’s office and other government buildings in the area. The news agency added that the head of a hospital, which was treating the people, expected the death toll to increase.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in the province yet.

(With inputs from AP. This is a developing story and will be updated)

