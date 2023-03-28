12 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow.

Next week on Home and Away, Ziggy seeks support from her loved ones.

Elsewhere, Nikau makes a discovery about Felicity's secret struggles, while Mali faces a dilemma about his future in the Bay.

Here's a full collection of 12 big moments coming up.

1. Theo is honest with Kirby

Theo has been trying to prevent Kirby from discovering his stalker's latest unsettling behaviour.

When the stalker makes direct contact with Kirby, it forces Theo to change his stance as he explains about this mystery individual sending doughnuts to the house. Theo confirms that he has already blocked the fan following advice from Rose, so Kirby decides to do the same.

2. Kirby and Theo break bad news to Remi

Kirby and Theo are unhappy when Justin and Mac propose the idea of them performing as a duo until Remi and Eden are back in action. Despite this, they soon realise that they may have to consider the idea as the band's finances are running too low.

Kirby and Theo leave Remi upset when they explain Justin and Mac's suggestion. Remi refuses to give his blessing, but when Mac challenges him to stop being so stubborn, he reluctantly changes his mind.

3. Ziggy goes missing

Ziggy is struggling to connect with her new baby and feels exhausted after the night feeds. She expresses her concerns to Dean that the baby hates her, but he's reassuring in response and points out that she's doing a great job.

Unconvinced, Ziggy goes missing from the Astoni farmhouse without any warning and leaves Dean alone with the baby.

Dean gets several Summer Bay residents on board with searching for Ziggy. Marilyn and Roo also offer to look after the baby while Dean concentrates on finding Ziggy.

When Justin finds an exhausted Ziggy sleeping in one of the cars at the garage, it paves the way for her to open up and seek support over how she's feeling.

4. Mali faces a dilemma

Dean realises that he needs to spend more time supporting Ziggy with the baby, so he asks Mali if he'd be willing to take over the board shop full-time. Mali is taken aback as this wasn't their original deal, but Dean reveals that he might have to permanently close the shop if Mali isn't interested.

Mali explains his dilemma to Rose – admitting that he feels a responsibility to his family, who live two hours up the coast, and he's reluctant to leave them. Rose continues to grow closer to Mali and playfully suggests that the board shop may not be his only reason to move permanently to Summer Bay.

5. Nikau discovers Felicity's alcohol stash

Tane reassures Nikau over Felicity's recent erratic behaviour, suggesting that she just needs some time and support. Nikau realises there's more to it when he goes to find some fresh towels and discovers Felicity's secret stash of alcohol.

Nikau confronts Felicity and she begs him not to stay anything to Tane. After giving it some thought, Nikau decides to tell Tane and Cash what's going on.

6. Felicity leaves Tane crushed

Felicity goes into denial when Tane and Cash both ask her about her recent drinking. She insists that they're blowing it out of proportion, but is wrong-footed when they find yet more booze in her bag.

Unable to accept that there's a problem, Felicity moves out of the Parata house and into the caravan park – leaving the future of her relationship with Tane uncertain.

7. Felicity makes a scene at Salt

Felicity continues to help herself to bottles of alcohol from Salt's storage cupboard. This sparks a row with Gabe, who's annoyed that Felicity's carefree approach to the bar's supplies is affecting Mac's profit margins.

Felicity causes a scene during Theo and Kirby's first official performance as a duo. She storms off, pulling the plug on the music as she leaves.

8. Alf and John fall out

Tane snaps at John over some Wi-Fi problems at the Surf Club. When John is reminded that it's his responsibility to keep these issues in check, he proposes a full tech upgrade for the building. Sadly, Alf feels undermined when John sets the ball rolling without speaking to him first.

Irene convinces John to bring some muffins to Alf by way of an apology. Unfortunately, John manages to make matters even worse when he tactlessly suggests that the IT guys could teach Alf a thing or two.

9. Eden's memories of Cash start to return

Eden experiences a flashback of a time that she was in bed with Cash. When she then bumps into Cash on the beach, she's hit with a second memory that had previously been lost following the crash.

Cash is worried about Eden and tries to check that she's okay, but she's rattled by her memories and warns him to back off. John steps in to take Eden home and agrees to keep her company until her housemates return.

10. Remi gets the wrong idea over Bree and Xander

Bree confides in Xander on the day of Jacob's funeral. She reveals that she has plenty of support from people who knew Jacob, but has also received some messages calling her a murderer.

Remi sees Xander comforting Bree and gets the wrong idea over their dynamic. He bitterly accuses Bree of moving on with her new flatmate. In a moment of anger, Bree snaps that Remi's controlling behaviour is starting to remind her of Jacob.

11. Remi threatens to leave

Xander sets the record straight with Remi by insisting that there's nothing going on between him and Bree. This does little to improve Remi's mood, especially when he watches Theo and Kirby perform their first official gig without him.

Remi later tells Bree that he's struggling with the double rejection from her and the band. Not seeing a future for himself in the Bay, he vows to leave.

12. Justin's daughter returns

Justin is surprised when his teenage daughter Ava arrives back in the Bay without warning. When Justin calls Ava's mother, he discovers that she ran away following arguments at home.

After hearing about Ava's wayward behaviour, Justin questions her about a boy she has supposedly been talking to online. As Ava settles in, it becomes clear that she's a huge fan of Lyrik – and Theo in particular.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

