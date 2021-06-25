12 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Next week on Hollyoaks, two characters contemplate surprise departures, while Grace is arrested thanks to scheming from Fergus.

Elsewhere, Cindy hopes she's in with a chance of reuniting with Luke.

Here's a full collection of 12 big moments coming up.

1. Toby considers his future

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Toby's week gets off to a dramatic start when he makes a shocking discovery and rushes off to find Cleo, fearing that he's already too late.

Later on, Toby plans to leave the village and writes an emotional letter to his mum Martine in order to explain his decision.

Toby plans to leave without telling his sister Celeste, but will he really be saying goodbye to the village for good?

2. Nana tries to support Cleo

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Cleo suffers a relapse with her bulimia and Nana McQueen is devastated to find her in a bad way.

Nana is determined to show her support to Cleo, leading to a heart-to-heart as they discuss traumatic incidents from the past. Nana hopes to show Cleo that she's never alone.

3. Courtney faces her own big decision

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Courtney has a life-changing choice of her own to make, after attending an interview for a job that's on offer in Scotland.

After hearing back on how the interview went, Courtney is left with a tough decision. Things get complicated, as her friends and family all seem to have different advice on what she should do.

4. Grace struggles with Fergus's games

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Fergus is still determined to make Grace's life a misery after their wrangles over the club.

Grace continues to face Fergus's wrath when all of her things are thrown out of The Loft, but she refuses to give up so easily and is determined to put up a fight.

5. Grace changes tactics with Fergus… but not for long

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Grace decides to start playing nice with Fergus, keeping him on his toes while she plots her next move.

Later on, Grace shows what she's made of by gatecrashing Fergus's meeting with a potential tenant. Grace warns that Fergus is a nightmare landlord and should never be trusted.

Story continues

Grace lives to regret her actions when Fergus makes a false statement to the police and gets her arrested.

6. Fergus blackmails Grace

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Fergus warns Grace that he'll only withdraw his false statement if she signs over her remaining shares in The Loft.

Grace considers the offer, but then resorts to Plan B by getting Fergus out of the way for a while so she can steal his laptop.

Grace hopes to find some dirt on Fergus, but may fall at the first hurdle when she struggles to guess his password.

7. Trish tries to help Fergus

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

When Fergus complains that his laptop is missing, Trish promises to help. She arrives at Grace's place to search for the missing computer and tries to convince her that Fergus isn't as bad as she thinks.

Trish even makes up a story about Fergus's relationship with his brothers, knowing this will strike a chord with Grace and perhaps encourage her to sympathise with him. Will her tactics work?

Meanwhile, Fergus's accomplice Timmy returns, panicking about the launch of a "new girl" on their illegal hidden camera operation. Fergus has a plan to stay in control.

8. Yazz and Tom discuss children

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Yazz panics after Tom tells her that the condom split when they slept together. Her reaction concerns Tom and this leads to a conversation about whether they want children in the future or not.

Yazz decides to take the morning-after pill, but the tension between her and Tom isn't over. Can Luke help when he steps in to offer Tom some advice?

9. Cindy and Luke grow closer again

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Mandy confronts Luke over the harsh way he has been treating Cindy recently. She reveals that Cindy has even set up a fake Instagram page to help keep an eye on Ollie, which proves how much she cares.

Luke decides to reach out to Cindy and they start to grow closer again, although the drama between them isn't over just yet.

10. Shaq gets drawn into Cindy's games

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

As things still aren't moving quickly enough for Cindy's liking, she decides to recruit Shaq to help make Luke jealous.

Mandy also continues to loyally fight Cindy's corner, telling Sue that she's wrong to be so nasty towards Luke's ex.

11. Celeste seeks out a new career

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Celeste continues to think about her future and is interested in pursuing a career in law.

She asks James to give her a job at the law firm, leaving him with a big decision to make over whether to take a chance on her.

12. Yazz reveals her plans for Sid

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Yazz takes an interest in Sid's love life, noting that he's still single.

Yazz promises Sid that she'll play matchmaker by finding him a new love interest.

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like