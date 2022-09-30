12 Fresh Autumn Haircut Trends, Predicted By London Stylists

If you're looking for haircut inspiration, you've come to the right place.



In the past couple of months, we've brought you the 'Sachel' (when the shag meets the layered Rachel cut, inspired by Rachel from Friends), the U-shape haircut (cut in a semi-circle at the back to make lengths appear thicker) and the midi-flick (a chic mid-length style, which sits on the shoulders and flicks upwards slightly).



But as we edge into autumn, London's most innovative salons are busy dreaming up all manner of new and inevitably viral haircut trends.



The colder weather is ushering in shorter crops, as we're keen to shed our summer split ends. Think wearable pixie cuts, blunt bobs and grown up mid-lengths. But longer lengths are on the bill, too, with wispy layers reminiscent of the '90s and subtle shags reigning supreme.



Scroll ahead for the haircut trends everyone will be asking for next, courtesy of some of London's best stylists.



