12 Foods You Don’t Need to Refrigerate, from Butter to Hot Sauce

editor@purewow.com (PureWow)
·4 min read

Ever try to spread rock hard butter on a slice of toast? It’s like nails on a chalkboard. Here, 12 foods that actually taste, slice and spread better when you don’t refrigerate them.

RELATED: How to Reheat Rice So It’s Not A Mushy Mess

1. Butter

Although it contains pasteurized milk, butter can sit on the counter for a couple of days (even longer for salted, which has a lower risk of contamination). It’s totally safe, according to the USDA, however, the flavor can turn rancid after too long. Just make sure to keep butter in an airtight container (we like a French-style butter crock) and that your kitchen room temperature stays below 70°F. Worried you can’t go through butter that quickly? Put out a quarter stick at a time.

RELATED: Does Butter Need to Be Refrigerated? Here’s the Truth

2. Melons

Uncut melons with a rough skin (like watermelon and cantaloupe) need to be left out in order to properly ripen. The one exception? Honeydew, which actually doesn’t continue to ripen after picking and does just fine in the fridge. However, once those melons are ripe, they should go straight into your fridge for optimum freshness.

3. Tomatoes

Like melons, these guys just get better and better at room temperature. According to the experts at Serious Eats, refrigerator temperatures are actually a little too cold for optimum tomato storage, and can make their texture mealy. If you’re worried they’re getting soft, you can refrigerate them or, better yet, use them right away.

4. Potatoes

Per the USDA, refrigeration causes the starch in potatoes to change into sugar, which means a gritty texture and sweet flavor. Instead, keep them in a paper bag in a cool, dark place—like under your sink. Or, heck, under your bed. (And keep them away from onions, which can cause both veggies to spoil faster.)

5. Onions

Onions + fridge = mushy goo at the bottom of your crisper. That’s because alliums love to absorb moisture. The USDA recommends storing onions in a dark, cool, well-ventilated place like a basement, pantry or cellar.

6. Bread

We know you’re worried about bugs, but refrigerating that loaf of rye is not the answer. (It’ll dry out and get stale, thanks to the cold temperatures.) Instead, store bread in an airtight bread box (or better yet, your microwave) for up to a week, or freeze for up to three months.

7. Honey

Cold temps cause sugar crystals to form faster, and nobody wants crystals in their chamomile. The USDA says honey will keep at room temperature for at least a year, and after that time, it’s still safe to eat but the quality may not be as good. (To soften crystallized honey, gently heat it in a pot of hot water.)

8. Coffee

Ground beans can actually absorb the odor of other foods while in the fridge. Tilapia-flavored coffee? Ew. Baristas recommend you store coffee grounds in an airtight container away from moisture, heat and sunlight. Keep the bag in the pantry for up to two weeks. Better yet, purchase whole beans and grind them as you go; they’ll stay fresher longer even at room temperature.

RELATED: French Press vs. Drip Coffee: Which Brewing Method Is Best for You?

9. Basil

Unlike other herbs, basil wilts in the cold temperatures and absorbs other food smells, leaving you with black, wilted leaves. Instead, place it on your counter in a cup of water like fresh flowers and it will last for seven to ten days.

10. Peanut Butter

There’s a lot of debate surrounding peanut butter’s place in the fridge, but according to the USDA, an opened jar will stay fresh at room temperature for two to three months (and six to nine months if unopened). However, natural peanut butter will go rancid much faster, so stash it in the fridge if it takes you a long time to finish a jar.

11. Olive Oil

Olive oil will stay fresh at room temperature for up to 60 days, and it’s best stored in a cool, dry place, ideally between 60°F and 72°F, away from sunlight. You could stick it in the fridge, but it will solidify and become a pain in the you-know-where when you want to cook with it. Just buy small quantities and use it up quickly.

RELATED: Does Olive Oil Go Bad or Expire? Well, It’s Complicated

12. Hot Sauce

Sure, storing your collection of spicy sauces in the refrigerator will extend their shelf-life to an extent. But with all that vinegar and salt (both natural preservatives), they’ll be just fine in a cool cupboard if you want to free up space on your fridge door…for wine.

RELATED: How to Store Every Single Type of Fruit (Even If It's Half Eaten)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Five Things To Know about the NHL playoffs

    Friday night in the Stanley Cup playoffs saw the Leafs abuse Vasilevskiy again, the Oilers drown the Kings in a deluge of goals once again and a modern NHL legend add to his legacy. Here are five things to know as we head into Saturday's post-season action: VASILEVSKIY SHAKY ONCE AGAIN Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Friday and went down 2-1 in their first-round series. That now brings his goals-against average in this ser

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo