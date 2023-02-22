12 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide.

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

In next week's Emmerdale, Paddy can't cope and plans to end his own life, leaving Bear a goodbye letter.

Meanwhile, Kyle's solicitor has big news, and Amy proposes to Matty.

Here are the 12 big moments to watch.

1. Paddy's appearance stuns everyone

ITV

After his long disappearance, everyone is stunned to see Paddy return, looking dishevelled. Marlon is secretly angry but goes to hug him, while Chas remains irritated by his absence.

When Bear arrives with Eve, Paddy shares an emotional reunion with her and Chas finally finds her empathy when she can see how upset Paddy is.

2. Paddy secretly says goodbye

ITV

Paddy tries to cover his sadness to stop Marlon asking questions, but when Marlon leaves, Paddy's fake happiness disappears and he completely crumbles.

Paddy goes about his day as if everything is normal, making amends with his family and friends. But little do they know, Paddy is actually saying goodbye, planning to end his life and he leaves Bear a letter.

3. The villagers panic when they realise Paddy's intentions

ITV

Later, Paddy has disappeared again and Bear is horrified to find the letter. Marlon feels totally helpless and is distressed as everyone else searches for Paddy.

As the reality of Paddy's situation hits everyone hard, Bear, Marlon, Rhona and all of his friends and loved ones are desperate to find him before it's too late.

4. Amy is terrified for Kyle

ITV

As Kyle's hearing approaches, Amy's a nervous wreck. Conflicted, Matty tries to bring up the topic of sole custody with Amy, worried it's not the best thing for Kyle.

Meanwhile, Cain forces his way into Keepers to see Kyle and despite Amy's fury, Caleb persuades her to relent, seeing how important it is for father and son to have a moment.

Everyone waits with bated breath when Kyle's solicitor calls with big news.

5. Amy proposes to Matty

ITV

In the wake of the news about Kyle's case, Amy proposes to Matty in the spur of the moment. Moira's delighted, but she worries Matty isn't as overjoyed as he should be.

Story continues

Eventually Matty confesses he thinks the proposal had an ulterior motive and was Amy's way of looking like a secure family unit when she applies for full custody of Kyle.

6. Moira tries to keep the peace

ITV

Moira is furious to hear about Amy's plan to go for full custody of Kyle.

Later, she's caught in the middle as Cain bangs on Amy's door. Moira tries to keep Cain calm but he rages at Amy for her custody plans.

7. Leyla misreads Jai's kindness

ITV

When Leyla receives her decree nisi, she's touched by Jai coming to check up on her. But soon Jai's kindness is misinterpreted and Leyla leans in for a kiss.

Jai despairs when he realises Laurel has seen them and tells Leyla it's not a good idea for him to be her sole support anymore. Before long, Suzy agrees to step in and help Leyla get through this difficult time.

8. Charles worries about Naomi

ITV

Naomi enjoys spending time with Dawn's ex Alex and the two arrange a date, but when Dawn sees them flirting, she's taken aback.

Charles also begins to worry about Alex being a bad influence on Naomi when he sees them on a date.

9. Arthur is gutted to hear Marshall is leaving

ITV

Arthur is heartbroken when Marshall reveals he's leaving and his dad is sending him to boarding school.

When Arthur tries to talk about their feelings for each other, Marshall dismisses it and hurts Arthur by claiming there's nothing more to it but friendship.

10. Noah pays off Samson again

ITV

Samson has Noah right where he wants him, as he smugly demands another bribe to stay away from Amelia and Esther.

Noah reluctantly hands over another £2,000, wondering how long this will continue.

11. Sam and Lydia are relieved

ITV

After the previous week's altercation with Eric, Sam and Lydia are relieved when Eric says he won't make a statement about Sam's theft from the shop.

But Eric isn't going to let Sam get away with it totally scot free, and informs Sam that he'll be working for him unpaid until Eric is satisfied that he's paid his dues.

12. Mary is smitten

ITV

Mary's thrilled to receive a message from Faye suggesting they meet up again. Mary gets glammed up for her date, but has to endure Rodney's attempts at flirting first.

Mary's date with Faye gets better and better, and she finds herself completely smitten.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

We encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Emmerdale has been working on Paddy's storyline with support from Samaritans and Andy's Man Club .



Further information about how to access support is available via the NHS , and organisations who can offer help include Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393.

Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.



You Might Also Like