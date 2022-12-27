12 Easy New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas to Wear as You Ring in 2023

If you're hoping to look your best but struggling to find the perfect look, use these photos as inspiration.

The whirlwind that was 2022 is coming to a close and with a new year on the horizon, I’m holding onto the sentiment that when you look your best, you feel your best. This Dec. 31, I’ll be weighing my options for New Year's Eve outfits to help me channel only positive vibes going into 2023.

If a glitzy gown and strappy pumps make you feel festive, then, by all means, rock your most outrageous holiday outfit as the clock strikes midnight while you’re sipping champagne. But, if your ideal New Year’s Eve involves heating up frozen appetizers in the oven, drinking boxed wine, and watching the ball drop in your pajamas, you’re under no obligation to wear heels or dress to the nines.

No matter your preference, there’s an easy New Year’s Eve outfit for you (and, TBH, the pieces are probably already in your closet). To prove it, I’ve rounded up a variety of looks along with tips from fashion influencers, all of which might just inspire your festive style.

Be Bold

NYE is inherently glitzy and glamorous, so if you’re itching to make a statement, fashion influencer, Jen Adams recommends leaving your LBD at home and going big with bright, bold patterns and eye-catching hues.

“Eccentric colors mixed with pretty metallics are a serendipitous way to ring in the new year,” Adams shares over email. “May this be your best year yet!”

Stay Neutral

A neutral color palette says, “I’m looking forward to the new year, but I’m not getting my hopes up just yet.” Stay impartial by sticking with earth-toned basics, including items such as your favorite pair of denim, a solid tee, and a beige duster jacket to dress up the look just a tad.

Done-in-One

Done-in-one ensembles are a lazy fashionista’s dream. If you can’t be bothered to piece together an outfit, embrace the jumpsuit; it’s an almost-effortless fashion statement. Accessorize with dainty jewelry, a sleek belt, and wait until plans have been cemented before deciding on footwear. Heels and flats are both great options, but no one’s going to judge you if you opt for easy slides or even go barefoot around the house.

Cozy Sweats

If the extent of your plans includes ordering takeout and ringing in 2023 with sound makers and paper hats on your couch, you might as well keep your OOTD casual, too. Get comfy in a sweatsuit and call it a night. The only accessory you’ll need is a bottle of prosecco.

Something Sleek

A mini dress and matching blazer is an easy New Year’s Eve outfit that will help you start 2023 on a sleek, sophisticated note. Add a pair of knee-high (or higher!) boots or kitten heels and minimal accessories to tie it all together.

Go Monochromatic

Coordinated sweater sets, matching bottoms and tops — a streamlined color scheme has become our favorite easy styling trick over the past few years. Whether the plan is to dress up or down, pick a color — any color! — and rock it from head to toe for a cute New Year’s Eve outfit.

Sparkle and Shine

Don’t let any chaotic energy of 2022 dim your light heading into 2023. Instead, take a cue from fashion influencer Carla Rockmore and go with a New Year’s Eve outfit that shines, helping you to radiate confidence and excitement as you start fresh.

“This New Year's I'm going all out in the bling department,” Rockmore tells InStyle. “I'm pairing an emerald green fitted lurex sweater with high-waisted, tiger patterned, sequin bell bottom trousers. That's a mouthful in itself, but of course, I had to up the ante by adding a wide black vintage belt that has a resin tusk closure. It's a look, Tony Douquette would be proud of.”

Throw It Back

Looking towards the future doesn’t mean you aren’t nostalgic for simpler, happier times like the '90s and Y2K. Borrow some of the alternative era’s chill vibes with a grunge-inspired New Year’s style. The combination of baggy jeans and an oversized flannel will have you saying “as if” to 2022, and giving yourself snaps just for getting through it all.



Go Big

There’s truth to the age-old sentiment “the bigger, the better.” Snuggle into the oversized sweater that brings you the most joy and claim your seat on the couch or your side of bed if you’re celebrating at home. If you’re heading out, pair the baggy top with mom jeans or wide-leg pants.

Cozy Yet Classic

Another done-in-one option that’s both cozy and cute? The sweater dress, AKA a fashion statement that never goes out of style. There are so many ways to wear a sweater dress, too: You can keep things casual with a pair of white sneakers or heeled booties, or dress it up with statement jewelry and strappy footwear. The possibilities are endless.

A Little Bit of Leather

If you’re feeling particularly on edge this time of year, there's something about the attitude of (faux) leather that will help put you in the right mindset to get you through the tail end of 2022. If you don’t have a pair of leather pants in your wardrobe, swap out the piece for a leather skirt or add a tough jacket to your look to create a similar vibe.

Pajamas

Props if you can stay awake long enough to see the ball drop, but if your track record mirrors Sleeping Beauty’s, don’t bother getting dressed for the occasion. Instead, rock your favorite pair of festive PJs as your New Year’s Eve outfit. This way, you’re ready for photo ops in true Pinterest fashion, and if you happen to fall asleep on the couch, it’s no big deal.

