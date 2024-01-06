12 Easy Meatless Dinners That Everyone Will Love

Cutting back on meat has never been so easy...or delicious.

Sally Vargas

January is a time of new beginnings and resolutions. One thing about making New Year's resolutions is that it's hard to stick to them perfectly. So why not try a perfectly imperfect resolution? If you want to cut back on your meat consumption, simply resolve to add a few more meatless meals to your weekly menu.

These 12 recipes will get you started. Some are vegetarian. Some are vegan. Pick a few and resolve to take part in Meatless Monday or perhaps even Veganuary. Not only will you cut down on your meat consumption, but you'll also discover some tasty new recipes that you can add to your repertoire for the whole year.

Read More: How to Eat Less Meat

Simply Recipes / Ciara Kehoe

Roast vegetables, chickpeas, and walnuts on a sheet pan to create a crispy, flavorful burrito filling. Add avocado for some creaminess and some rice, and you have an intensely flavored, satisfying burrito good for lunch or dinner. A touch of salsa or sour cream creates even more flavor.

Get Recipe: Vegetarian Sheet Pan Burritos

Simply Recipes / Wanda Abraham

Rather than crumbled sausage, the gravy for these biscuits contains rich mushrooms seasoned with crushed red pepper flakes, fennel, and fresh thyme. It goes over quick and easy cream biscuits for a comforting meal.

Get Recipe: Vegetarian Biscuits and Gravy

Sally Vargas

Think of these as deconstructed enchiladas. Instead of the time-consuming task of filling and rolling each corn tortilla, dip the tortillas in enchilada sauce and create stacks with a filling of onion, corn, and black beans. Hot tip: save yourself time and use store-bought enchilada sauce.

Get Recipe: Stacked Enchiladas with Corn and Black Beans

Simply Recipes / Alison Bickel

Plant-based meatless grounds have improved over the years, and now they're perfectly good substitutes for ground beef in a classic meatloaf.

Get Recipe: Vegetarian Meatloaf

Sally Vargas

Dunk corn tortillas in a creamy sauce of lightly spiced mashed black beans. It all comes together in one skillet.

Get Recipe: Enfrijoladas with Black Beans, Avocado and Cotija

Alison Bickel

Kidney beans, bulgar wheat, and mushrooms create the hearty "meat" for this chili. Combine them with cooked mushrooms and veggies, spices, and brown sugar, and simmer. It's a meatless chili that's so incredibly flavorful and ready for toppings such as sliced avocado and red onion.

Get Recipe: Easy Vegetarian Chili

Sheryl Julian

Quickly sauté sliced mushrooms and serve over toast with a runny-yolk egg. Brinner was never so easy or healthy.

Get Recipe: Mushroom Toast with Fried Egg

Coco Morante

Frozen spinach and canned tomatoes make up the bulk of this Indian-style vegan meal, with tofu standing in for the paneer. It's so fast in an Instant Pot.

Get Recipe: Pressure Cooker Saag Tofu (Indian Spinach and Tofu)

Simply Recipes / Alison Bickel

Canned white beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, and refrigerated cheese tortellini make this filling soup come together quickly on a weeknight.

Get Recipe: Vegetarian Tortellini Soup

Sabrina Modelle

This crockpot dump virtually recipe cooks itself. Pile all ingredients—onions, dried chickpeas, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, canned tomatoes, coconut milk plus seasonings—in your slow cooker. Serve over top of chopped spinach with a side of optional cooked rice.

Get Recipe: Slow Cooker Chickpea Curry With Sweet Potatoes and Red Peppers

Simply Recipes / Mihaela Kozaric Sebrek

The cashew-based sauce for this dairy-free mac and cheese comes together quickly in a blender. It's faster than making the traditional kind, and it's every bit as creamy.

Get Recipe: Vegan Mac and Cheese

Nick Evans

Affordable lentils cook fast on the stovetop in a classic sweet and tomatoey sloppy Joe sauce. A great pantry recipe.

Get Recipe: Lentil Sloppy Joes

Read the original article on Simply Recipes.