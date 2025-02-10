12 Eagles photos of their exuberant 2025 Super Bowl postgame victory celebration

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 and Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions once more!

In what was a complete rout of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles put a stop to Patrick Mahomes and crew's three-peat hopes with a 40-22 victory in Super Bowl 59. While Philadelphia won the 2018 Super Bowl under Doug Pederson, this Super Bowl win is the first for this Eagles team featuring Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and more.

While the final moments of the 2025 Super Bowl weren't tense due to the blowout aspect of the game, the Eagles' postgame celebrations after the final whistle were absolutely electric. To celebrate the Eagles' victory, here are the best on-field photos from Philadelphia's joyous Super Bowl celebration.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Fred Johnson #74 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates in confetti after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Will Shipley #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(L-R) Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw interviews Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback #01 Jalen Hurts as Philadelphia Eagles' defensive tackle #93 Milton Williams holds up a newspaper front page at the end of Super Bowl LIX, after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback #01 Jalen Hurts smiles as Philadelphia Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni holds up the Lombardi trophy after they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Football - NFL - Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States - February 9, 2025 Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIX REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

