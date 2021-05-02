12 details you might have missed in 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith'

"Revenge of the Sith" is full of hidden details. 20th Century Fox

"Star Wars" is one of the most finely detailed universes in film and TV history.

"Revenge of the Sith" is one of the best "Star Wars" movies, and shows how Anakin became Vader.

The movie is full of foreshadowing, cameos, and plenty of neat details involving imagery and sound.

The Millennium Falcon makes a cameo appearance

The Millennium Falcon first appears chronologically in "Revenge of the Sith." 20th Century Fox

The Millennium Falcon is one of the most famous vehicles in cinema history, and first appeared on our screens in "A New Hope," where it was revealed that Han Solo's ship has quite a history.

It turns out, part of that history included an earlier trip to Coruscant, as the Falcon is briefly shown here taking off from a landing pad after Obi-Wan and Anakin return from successfully rescuing Chancellor Palpatine.

You can see Obi-Wan’s victory/kill markings on his ship

Obi-Wan's ship shows he is actually a good pilot, despite hating flying. 20th Century Fox

There's a running joke throughout the prequel trilogy that Obi-Wan hates flying. In the opening scene of "Revenge of the Sith," Obi-Wan says "flying is for droids."

However, from this shot, we can see what appears to be victory markings on the side of Obi-Wan's ship. What looks to be the shape of separatist tri-fighters, the enemy ships that try to gun down Obi-Wan and Anakin en route to rescuing the Chancellor.

These markings are similar to the ones that some WWII pilots used to put on the side of their planes after aerial battles. So, it appears that while Obi-Wan might hate flying, he's pretty good at shooting down the enemy.

When Anakin and Obi-Wan say goodbye, Anakin is in the shadows and Obi-Wan in the light

Ewan McGregor plays Obi-Wan Kenobi. 20th Century Fox

The last scene Obi-Wan and Anakin share comes pretty early in the movie — long before they meet again in the climactic battle on Mustafar.

When they say goodbye to each other, there's some neat foreshadowing. Obi-Wan is standing in the light, representing how he's a true Jedi, while Anakin is stood cloaked in shadows, acknowledging his fall to the dark side has already begun.

Palpatine is looking at Death Star plans when Anakin comes to talk to him

Ian McDiarmid plans Chancellor Palpatine. 20th Century Fox

Palpatine was scheming his way to the top of the Empire long before the Jedi even clocked on who he actually was (Darth Sidious).

He was actually pretty open about it, too, apparently, as seen in this scene. Just before Anakin walks in to talk to him, Palpatine can be seen looking at his Death Star plans in his own office.

The Death Star is also engraved on two twin desks in Palpatine's office

The Death Star is hinted at here in "Revenge of the Sith." 20th Century Fox

Palpatine's love for the Death Star goes beyond office plans, too. Apparently, they even extend to office decor.

Behind Anakin, you can see two twin tables that bear decorations that look suspiciously like the Death Star. Hiding in plain sight.

George Lucas makes a cameo with his daughter as aliens outside the opera theater

George Lucas and Katie Lucas cameo as aliens. 20th Century Fox

Lots of directors make cameos in their own movies, from Quentin Tarantino to Joe Russo. It took George Lucas a little longer to make his own "Star Wars" cameo, but he finally did in "Revenge of the Sith."

When Anakin makes his way to the opera theater to meet Palpatine for a lesson about Darth Plagueis the Wise, you can see George Lucas standing to the side in full alien makeup.

Stood next to him, also in alien get-up, is his daughter, Katie Lucas.

A clone trooper can be seen boxing a battle droid in the background on Utapau

Obi-Wan faces off against General Grievous on the planet Utapau. 20th Century Fox

The epic battle scenes in "Revenge of the Sith" have all sorts of cool details in the background, but this one might be the funniest.

A clone trooper and a battle droid seemingly give up on using their blasters on one another and instead decide to take a more traditional, gentlemanly approach to combating one another. They box.

If you look closely, Palpatine is using Anakin's lightsaber hilt instead of his own briefly during the fight with Mace Windu

Palpatine has his own lightsaber, but the Anakin lightsaber prop was used here briefly. 20th Century Fox

"Revenge of the Sith" originally had Palpatine using Anakin's lightsaber in his battle against Jedi Master Mace Windu. But while that was changed, the battle between Mace and Palpatine was kept.

And if you look closely during their fight, you can see that Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid is using the prop for Anakin's lightsaber, instead of his own.

Earlier in the scene, we see that Palpatine does actually have his own lightsaber, so this is a little mistake from the movie makers.

The Rebel logo can be seen in Padmé's hair

Natalie Portman plays Padmé Amidala. 20th Century Fox

Imagery is a huge part of the "Star Wars" universe and there aren't many images more iconic than the Rebel logo and the Empire logo.

The Rebel logo makes a cameo appearance here in "Revenge of the Sith" when Palpatine is addressing the Senate and informs them he is making the first Galactic Empire. The Rebel logo can be seen in Padmé's hair.

It's pretty neat that this logo should appear here when this is arguably the very moment that the Rebel Alliance was born, with Padmé heavily involved in its conception.

And the Empire logo can be seen in the Vader surgery room

The Empire's logo is shown here during the birth of Vader. 20th Century Fox

Meanwhile, the Empire logo shows up later on in the movie — during the surgery scene where Anakin transitions from a Skywalker to a Darth.

One particularly cool birds-eye shot sees Anakin on the operating table being transformed into Vader by droids, and segments of light on the floor resemble the Empire's logo.

Anakin's heartbeat can be heard right up until the Vader mask is put on for the first time

Hayden Christensen plays Anakin Skywalker. 20th Century Fox

There are two clever sound cues that are used to signify the birth of Vader and the death of Anakin.

The first is this. If you listen closely, you can hear Anakin's heartbeat right up until the moment the Vader mask is put on. You stop hearing it after the mask is attached, showing us that Anakin is officially dead.

The same score that plays at Qui-Gon Jinn's funeral plays when Vader rises

Liam Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn in "The Phantom Menace." 20th Century Fox

Meanwhile, the second of these details comes in the form of the movie's original score, done by John Williams.

When Vader rises fully from the operating table, the music used is actually the Quin-Gon Jinn's funeral theme that was used at the end of "The Phantom Menace."

This piece of music is therefore used to mourn the death of two Jedi — Qui-Gon and Anakin.

