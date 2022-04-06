12 destinations marking the arrival of modernist Britain

Chris Moss
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: The National Trust Photolibrary/Alamy</span>
Photograph: The National Trust Photolibrary/Alamy

Modernism – which can be loosely defined as a movement that marked a break with the past – radically changed art, literature, performance and the built environment. It got a big break in 1922 with the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses and TS Eliot’s The Waste Land. Eliot’s mentor, Ezra Pound, called it “year zero” on his calendar – though not because of poetry or art but because his hero, the fascist leader Benito Mussolini, marched on Rome.

The 1920s were also when Frank Pick and Charles Holden began to redesign the London underground and new ideas about architecture began to flow in from Germany and the Nordic countries. From office blocks built for the glassmaker Pilkington in St Helens, Merseyside, to a Mormon church in Belfast to Cornwall’s Saltash Library (dubbed “the most Le Corbusier building in the country”), modern buildings enliven civic spaces that would be far duller without them.

The UK is also home to modernist trains, parks and gardens, piers, cinemas, service stations, factories and fonts. The ubiquity of modernism’s influence makes it a wonderful means of opening up parts of the country you might otherwise bypass or ignore. Here are a dozen events and key landmarks to celebrate the centennial.

City of London churches

Fragments is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the modernist classic The Waste Land, including talks, readings, video, and live music from diverse cultures, taking place in 22 churches across the City of London. Two of the churches feature in the poem. Walk between the venues on modernist trails mapped out by TS Eliot in verse.
7-12 April, tickets from thewasteland2022.com

Blackpool Tower

Built in 1894 and at the time the tallest human-made structure in the British Empire, the 158 metre (518ft) cast iron and steel structure was inspired by the Eiffel Tower – the construction that arguably started the modern era. Its designers, architectural practice Maxwell and Tuke, also built the taller New Brighton Tower, dismantled and sold to scrap dealers in the 1920s. Blackpool’s forward-thinking burghers also employed Joseph Emberton, an architect who represented Britain at the 1932 Modern Architecture International Exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, to redesign the Pleasure Beach.
From £15, blackpooltower.com

Laugharne and Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire

Laugharne Castle.
Laugharne Castle. Photograph: Ian Dagnall/Alamy

Walk the Wales Coast Path between Laugharne and Llansteffan, admiring the Tâf and Tywi estuaries, and visiting the homes and landscapes that inspired two great Welsh modernists. Dylan Thomas, who attended the 1936 International Surrealism Exhibition in Mayfair (where he allegedly went around offering people teacups full of string), lived in Laugharne. Lynette Roberts, born in 1909 in Buenos Aires to Australians of Welsh descent, married fellow poet Keidrych Rhys at Llansteffan church – their best man was Dylan Thomas – and settled in nearby Llanybri.

Duchess of Hamilton train, National Railway Museum, York

Images of historical locomotion, viewed here is The Duchess of Hamilton streamlined wonder at National Railway Museum, York, UK.FBKNXH Images of historical locomotion, viewed here is The Duchess of Hamilton streamlined wonder at National Railway Museum, York, UK.
Images of historical locomotion, viewed here is The Duchess of Hamilton streamlined wonder at National Railway Museum, York, UK.FBKNXH Images of historical locomotion, viewed here is The Duchess of Hamilton streamlined wonder at National Railway Museum, York, UK.

This magnificent Streamline Moderne steam locomotive, built by the LMS Crewe Works in 1938, was shipped to the New York World’s Fair the following year as a futuristic example of British engineering prowess. Painted black during the second world war, it had its streamlined nose clipped in 1947 and was only saved from the scrapyard by Billy Butlin, who installed it at his Minehead holiday camp. The not quite so aerodynamic Mallard, built in the same year, is also at the museum.
Free, but tickets must be booked in advance, railwaymuseum.org.uk

Coventry Cathedral

Coventry Cathedral Tapestry - tapestry of Christ in Glory by Graham Sutherland hung when the cathedral was consecrated in 1962.PP5XTA Coventry Cathedral Tapestry - tapestry of Christ in Glory by Graham Sutherland hung when the cathedral was consecrated in 1962.
Tapestry of Christ in Glory by Graham Sutherland. Photograph: Robert Evans/Alamy

The UK City of Culture’s most celebrated modernist building was built between 1956 and 1962, on the site of a medieval Gothic cathedral destroyed by German bombers in November 1940. Scottish architect Basil Spence designed the new cathedral alongside the old, symbolising death and resurrection. The building’s clean lines, unashamed bulk, zigzag walls and polished stone floor are enhanced by Graham Sutherland’s Christ in Glory in the Tetramorph tapestry, Baptistry Window by John Piper and Patrick Reyntiens and Sir Jacob Epstein’s imposing sculpture of St Michael’s Victory over the Devil.
Free, but donations welcome

Modernism gallery, Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Can’t make it over to Weimar or Helsinki? An hour spent absorbing the well chosen selection of modernist objects of desire in the V&A’s room 74 is a decent substitute. Classic items on show include a 1924 MT8 table lamp, sometimes called the “Bauhaus lamp”, by Wilhelm Wagenfeld; a 1927 MR20 armchair, designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe; and a 1937 Savoy vase designed by Alvar Aalto.
Free, but book tickets in advance, vam.ac.uk

Beyond Bloomsbury

Literary and artistic modernism was not restricted to a couple of posh squares in London’s WC1. Jessie Etchells, born in Newcastle, studied art in Stockport before working at the Bloomsbury Group’s Omega Workshops in Fitzrovia. The Sitwells, who defined themselves in opposition to the Bloomsbury set, were from Scarborough and had their country seat at Renishaw Hall, near Sheffield. Sculptor Marcel Gimond, who did busts of Vanessa Bell and Roger Fry, was a metalworker’s son from the Ardèche, in southern France. See portraits of the whole clan and responses by Sahara Longe at Beyond Bloomsbury: Life, Love and Legacy at York Art Gallery, until 5 June 2022.
£10 adults

Dartington Hall Estate, Devon

The Drawing Room at High Cross House, Dartington.
The Drawing Room at High Cross House, Dartington. Photograph: The National Trust Photolibrary/Alamy

There is no British Bauhaus, but High Cross House, the headmaster’s residence at the former Dartington Hall School, and the cottages on Warren Lane are pretty close. The rolling hills around Totnes are about as far from industrial Germany as you can get, and these hard edges and white walls really stand out here.

Tinside Lido and Plymouth city centre

Tinside lido swimming pool,attraction on Plymouth Hoe. Surrounded by Plymouth SoundRF03WJ Tinside lido swimming pool,attraction on Plymouth Hoe. Surrounded by Plymouth Sound
Tinside lido on Plymouth Hoe. Photograph: Roy Perring/Alamy

Modernism looks best in the sunshine, which perhaps explains the survival of so many seafront cinemas and lidos. Built in 1935 by John Wibberley, Tinside Lido began life as the Ladies’ Bathing Place, with an entry fee of one penny. It reopens to the public on 30 April. While the lido is usually described as art deco, Plymouth city centre is often called “late classicism”, while some see Armada Way and its buildings as half-baked brutalism.

Tube stations, London

In his newly published gazetteer, Modern Buildings in Britain, author Owen Hatherley describes Piccadilly Circus station – built between 1925 and 1928 by Charles Holden – as a “sort of heavenly anteroom in a perpetual rotating motion”. Take a modernism-themed ride on the underground, stopping to admire the stations at Arnos Grove, Barking, Chiswick Park, Loughton and the Central line’s Hainault Loop, as well as more recent modernist-influenced efforts, such as Canary Wharf and Westminster on the Jubilee line.

The Homewood, Esher, Surrey

The Modernist house, The Homewood, designed by Patrick Gwynne in 1938 in Esher SurreyB902E8 The Modernist house, The Homewood, designed by Patrick Gwynne in 1938 in Esher Surrey
The Modernist house, The Homewood, designed by Patrick Gwynne in 1938 in Esher SurreyB902E8 The Modernist house, The Homewood, designed by Patrick Gwynne in 1938 in Esher Surrey

This National Trust property was designed by the architect Patrick Gwynne for his family and completed in the summer of 1938. Gwynne lived in the house until his death in 2003. The villa is a masterwork of domestic modernism, with a dreamy woodland garden designed to suggest the layers of a painting.
Reopens to the public for tours from 23 April. Adults £11, children £5.50, nationaltrust.org.uk

Hope Street, Liverpool

Liverpool&#x002019;s Metropolitan Cathedral.
Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral. Photograph: Lana Rastro/Alamy

The great port city has lots of fine modern buildings, from the tunnel ventilation shafts to the Tate & Lyle Sugar Silo at Huskisson Dock to Speke Aerodrome (now a hotel). Hope Street is a lovely street to walk along, drink or dine on (it’s one of Liverpool’s chief gastronomic gauntlets), and bookending its fine Georgian townhouses are the dashing, wigwam-shaped Metropolitan Cathedral, Everyman theatre, Philharmonic Hall, and Giles Gilbert Scott’s Anglican Cathedral – a sublime melding of neo-Gothic and modernism.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.