Advertisement

These 12 Despicable Realtors Are One Of Many Reasons People Aren't Buying Houses Anymore

BuzzFeed
·1 min read
These 12 Despicable Realtors Are One Of Many Reasons People Aren't Buying Houses Anymore

1.This realtor who wouldn't take no for an answer:

Text message exchange discussing a house sale offer with a response declining due to not looking to sell
u/carlosnobigdeal / Via reddit.com

2.This realtor who Photoshopped out the power lines on this house for sale:

The image shows a before and after comparison of a house that appears to have a new roof installed
u/azlfcfan / Via reddit.com

3.Any realtor who takes distorted photos:

A bathroom interior with a warped toilet
u/Infernos_Peak / Via reddit.com

4.This realtor who left the key in their client's door after showing their place:

Key lockbox mounted on a door, open and empty
u/DilleyOnMyWilly / Via reddit.com

5.This realtor who was unbelievably rude to a potential client:

the realtor being rude about withholding info
u/other1357 / Via reddit.com
Text message exchange showing a housing dispute where one party expresses frustration over visitation arrangements and property management
u/other1357 / Via reddit.com

6.These realtors who are frankly just cringe:

realtor billboard says "OK BOOMER!
u/other1357 / Via reddit.com

7.This realtor who picked every single fruit from a client's garden, shared it with the open-house guests, and spat the seeds all over the ground:

Summarized text: Negative review about realtor due to aggressive marketing tactics and disruption caused by an open house
u/drizzzybeats / Via reddit.com

8.This realtor who sent a very passive aggressive message to their client after they switched to a different agent:

person's text after they found out their client sold their home without them
u/thebriss22 / Via reddit.com

9.This realtor who called someone five times in an hour:

Screenshot of a phone interface showing missed calls from a contact labeled "Real estate agent."
u/Fargraven / Via reddit.com

10.This realtor who should start checking for typos:

realtor misspells mortgage on their ad
u/Whitehummingbird21 / Via reddit.com

11.This realtor who sends out a monthly wall of text that they actually think people will read:

a typed letter full of text
u/hotwheelearl / Via reddit.com

12.And finally, this realtor who accidentally sent an email to a tenant instead of a landlord about maliciously raising their rent:

Summarized text: A tenant recalls previous discussions, complains about high rent increase and requests its reduction, stresses urgency
u/catalingpc / Via reddit.com