12 days of sporting Christmas: England legend Alistair Cook marks retirement with farewell century

Alistair Cook leaves the field of play for the final time as an England cricket after the fifth and final test against India

Alistair Cook’s final Test turned into one of English sport’s great goodbyes.

After a barren summer, one where nearly all of England’s batsman struggled to score runs, Cook felt it was time to call it a day.

He announced that he was going to retire ahead of the final test match of the summer, which was to be the fifth and final test of the series with India.

The build up to the test saw plenty of tributes paid to England’s greatest ever run scorer, as well as plenty of questions as to whether or not it was the right decision.

At 33, many felt that Cook had plenty left in the tank. But he started his career at the top level earlier than most and a phenomenal run of 159 consecutive tests (161 in total) had taken its toll.

There was an intrigue as to how he would get on his finale too, having only averaged 22 in 10 test innings during the summer.

But in his 161st Test match, Cook made his 33rd century and felt the adoration of the Oval crowd for five straight days.

The 100 came in the second innings, following 71 in his first effort, as Cook was applauded to and from the field every day, as well as serenaded with songs when he was fielding – even team-mates joined in at times.

Cook celebrates his 33rd test hundred in his final innings as an England player

For Cook, who attracted criticism when he was captain, it was the perfect end to a storied career.

It was an example of how highly the English public thought of him and appreciated the efforts.

Cook broke numerous records during 12 years in Test cricket.

He scored more test runs and test hundreds than any other Englishman, as well as playing and captaining England in more tests than any player before him.

Other England records include the most catches, the most tests played in a row and the most tests played in total.

Cook retired saying there was ‘nothing left in the tank’ and nobody would begrudge him a few winters off.

For five days in early September, cricket was at the forefront of the nation as one of England’s greats enjoyed a fairytale ending.