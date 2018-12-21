12 Days of Christmas: Ireland win the Grand Slam

Ireland celebrate winning just the third Grand Slam in their history

2018 was arguably Ireland’s greatest year in their history.

The national side won just the third Grand Slam in their history en route to their third Six Nations title in five years. The success didn’t end there: in June Ireland then beat the Wallabies in Australia in a series for the first time in 39 years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There was even better to come in November. 2018 was capped by a historic first ever home win over the mighty All Blacks.

The 2018 Six Nations was a significant comedown for England and Eddie Jones. Only two wins and a fifth place finish was a disappointing result for the RFU following their back-to-back titles in 2016-17.

Ireland’s tournament bid was almost over before it began in their first match against France. With time up, down 13-12 against Les Bleus and stuck deep in their own half, things looked hopeless for Joe Schmidt’s men. But remarkably, Ireland kept the ball alive, made their way into French territory and in the 83rd minute Jonny Sexton nailed a 45-metre drop goal to snatch victory.

That win set the Irish on their way and after followed three high scoring wins: 56-19 over Italy, a late Jacob Stockdale intercept try secured a 37-27 over Wales, and then a 28-8 win over Scotland had the Six Nations wrapped up before the Grand Slam showdown against England.

Even then, the odds were stacked against the Irish. England hadn’t lost a test at home since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and a test in the Six Nations for six years.

But Ireland were a step ahead of England throughout the match and stormed out to a 21-5 lead and never looked back. Their eventual 24-15 win flattered England, who scored two late tries.

Story continues

For their part, England had started with two wins – 45-16 over Italy and 12-6 against Wales – but had had looked a shadow of the side who won in 2017. So it proved to be, as they finished with three straight defeats against Scotland 25-13, France 22-16, and then Ireland.

Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions for the third time in five years

Scotland continued their promising resurgence under Gregor Townsend to finish third. A poor first up loss to Wales was followed by famous wins at home to France and old enemy England, before rounding out their tournament with a loss to Ireland and tight win over Italy. Wales were second, beating Scotland and Italy comfortably and then edging past France in their final match.

Ireland’s success didn’t stop there however.

The June internationals saw Ireland record a famous 2-1 series win in Australia, their first since 1979, while England lost a hard-fought series to South Africa 2-1.

Then the All Blacks came to town for their date with destiny in Dublin.

A superb Irish defensive effort saw the All Blacks tryless, but Jacob Stockdale continued his try-scoring heroics and his score was the difference as Ireland recorded just their second ever win over their southern hemisphere rivals.